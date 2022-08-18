Jump to content
    The 2023 Dodge Hornet Flies Out Of The Hive

      A new muscle compact crossover using a heritage name.

    Dodge took the wraps off a muscular new compact crossover that packs quite the sting.  The 2023 Dodge Hornet will be one of the quickest and most powerful entries into the compact crossover segment with even the base model having best in class performance. Based on the same sporty platform as the Alfa-Romeo Tonale, the 2023 Hornet gets the Dodge Brother's take on what a compact crossover should be.

    Power
    The Hornet packs two powertrain options. The base Hornet GT comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder with direct injection and start-stop producing an estimated 265+ horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque running to all wheels, standard, via a 9-speed automatic transmission.  Priced under $30k, this makes the Hornet GT the most powerful vehicle available under that price point. In normal driving, the power is dialed back for fuel efficiency and emissions, however, the GT has a Sport Mode button on the steering wheel that unlocks a quicker throttle response, tighter steering feel, and if equipped with Dual Stage shocks a stiffer suspension setting, along with releasing the full horsepower and torque specs.  The base GT gets from 0-60 in 6.5 seconds.

    The Hornet R/T PHEV is the first electrified performance vehicle. (The first electrified Dodge was the 2009-only Dodge Durango Hemi-Hybrid).  The R/T features a 1.3-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder with third-generation MultiAir technology and 6-speed automatic combined with a 90-kW electric motor that powers the rear wheels. Combines, the powertrain deploys 285 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque.  Takeoffs should be brisk with the electric motor alone delivering 184 lb-ft of torque at 0 rpm.

    The Hornet R/T carries a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion refrigerant cooled battery pack, while a belt starter-generator adds and smooths torque from the internal combustion engine while also providing some battery regeneration capabilities.  A 7.4-kW charging inverter allows for the battery to be charged from zero to full in about 2.5 hours from a household Level-2 charging. The battery is capable of delivering up to 30 miles of EV-only range.  The same Sport Mode is available on the R/T as the GT, however the R/T PHEV gets an extra "sting" in reserve with its PowerShot feature.

    The Powershot feature boosts horsepower by 25 and increases torque for 15 seconds which shaves a full second off the 0-60 time, down to 6.1 seconds.  Powershot is activated by pulling both steering wheel mounted paddle shifters and stomping the pedal. After 15 seconds, the vehicle enters a 15 second cool down period before the PowerShot can be repeated.

    When you're not hooning it, the Hornet R/T has several efficiency modes.

    • Hybrid Mode: Provides maximum combined efficiency of the conventional engine and e-Motor, minimizing fuel consumption by setting electric priority until a minimum battery level is met.
    • Electric Mode: Offers an all-electric, zero emission mode, and automatically switches to hybrid when the battery is depleted or when extra power is requested by driver pedal kickdown.
    • E-Save Mode: Gives priority to the conventional engine to preserve battery charge, with a Passive option to maintain the charge and an Active option to help recharge the battery.

    Dodge Hornet GLH ConceptDodge also showed the Dodge Hornet GT GLH (Goes Like Hell) Concept that previews additional dealer-added parts via the Dodge Direct Connection pack. Some of the options shown on the GLH Concept are:

    • Stage kit that offers stackable performance upgrades for the GT model
    • Suspension lowering kit drops the Hornet more than an inch, creating a lower center of gravity and enhanced cornering dynamics 
    • Unrestricted dual exhaust with black chrome tips provide a throaty performance note
    • Exclusive Direction Connection GLH 20-inch painted and machine-faced wheels
    • Exclusive Direct Connection GLH graphics, including stripes and logos
    • Black-painted lower trim with exhaust cutout rear fascia

    Horsepower, performance, and pricing numbers for the Direct Connection parts will be available at a later date.

    Driving
    What is all that power without the power to control it?  The 2023 Hornet leads in this department as well with a hive of class exclusive driving performance features.

    • Koni frequency selective damping shocks - Standard on GT and R/T - Class Exclusive
    • Front Brembo four-piston fixed calipers - Optional on GT / Standard on R/T - Class Exclusive
    • Brake-by-wire - Standard on R/T - Class Exclusive
    • Driver-selectable Dual-Stage-Valve suspension - Optional with Track Pack option on GT and R/T - Class Exclusive
    • Fully Independent suspension with 3-link rear Chapman suspension - Standard on GT and R/T
    • Dynamic Torque Vectoring that can act as an electronic limited-slip differential in Sport Mode - Standard on GT and R/T
    • Best-in-class weight distribution - Standard on GT and R/T

    Interior

    Dodge didn't skimp on technology on the Hornet's interior. Coming standard is a 12.3-inch digital cockpit cluster screen and a 10.25-inch Uconnect 5 Infotainment display.  The gauge screen is split into three zones that the driver can customize.

    The Android-based Uconnect 5 system allows for HVAC, seat controls, and more to be customized and linked to driver profiles. Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto is standard, while Amazon Alexa is built in, allowing for control of home devices or using home-based Alexa devices to control the car remotely. Wireless charging is standard on GT and R/T plus.

    Standard on the GT Plus and R/T Plus is a Harman-Kardon premium sound system with 14 speakers and 465 watts of power.

    Safety

    The Hornet gets a honeycomb of advanced safety features including Level 2 autonomous driving with the optional Tech Pack.

    Standard Advanced Driver-Assistance System features for all models include:

    • Automatic Emergency Braking, which detects pedestrians or cyclists on the road and delivers a visual and acoustic warning, and can bring the vehicle to a full stop to mitigate collision
    • Lane Support System gives a visual and haptic warning when straying from a vehicle lane while driving and performs automatic counter steering
    • Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross Path alerts drivers via a visual warning through a triangular icon on the side mirrors, chimes with a warning when the turn signal is active, and the system also detects approaching vehicles or objects when backing up

    Optional with the Tech Pack:

    • Intelligent Speed Assist w/Traffic Sign Recognition detects the speed limit and provides the driver a one-click option to adjust speeds
    • Driver Attention Assist detects signs of fatigue and alerts weary drivers with a visual and acoustic warning on the cluster
    • Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (IACC) maintains an appropriate speed and distance with functionality that supports stop and go traffic
    • Lateral Control/Lane Support system combines Lane Control and Traffic Jam Assist to keep the vehicle centered on the lane

    The 2023 Dodge Hornet will be built in Stellantis's Giambattista Vico Stellantis plant in Pomigliano d’Arco, Naples, Italy, with the GT available later in 2022 and R/T PHEV arriving in Spring 2023

     

     

     

    surreal1272

    While it's a much needed addition for Dodge in a much needed to compete in market, I have a major issue with this. Now, take this with a grain of salt and understand this is just my lowly opinion, but all the people who gave GM and Ford absolute hell for badge engineering in the past, better lay it on heavy here because, if it did not say Dodge on it and not have the Dart like headlight/grill treatment, I'd never guess this was anything other than a crappy Alfa. Just a big ole' "meh" from me lol.

    Robert Hall
    24 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    While it's a much needed addition for Dodge in a much needed to compete in market, I have a major issue with this. Now, take this with a grain of salt and understand this is just my lowly opinion, but all the people who gave GM and Ford absolute hell for badge engineering in the past, better lay it on heavy here because, if it did not say Dodge on it and not have the Dart like headlight/grill treatment, I'd never guess this was anything other than a crappy Alfa. Just a big ole' "meh" from me lol.

    It definitely looks like they changed very little behind the front fascia.  I guess it gives them something in the compact CUV market, after the demise of the ancient Journey. 

    At least w/ the Dart, while it was on a Fiat/Alfa platform, there wasn't a Fiat or Alfa model in the US market with the same panels.    The Alfa Tonale is going to be sold in the US.   Kind of like how back in the 70s-90s Dodge and Plymouth had many cloned models with little brand differentiation... 

    smk4565

    They need a small crossover since that is the #1 segment, but there are also like 20 vehicles in this segment.  You have to be there but it is crowded space, going with a performance angle at least lets them stand out.  I feel like Alfa Romeo and Dodge SUVs aren't really what a lot of people are looking for though and I wouldn't trust reliability of this compared to a Rav4 or CR-V.  In the launch presentation the head of Dodge mentions people in this segment shop fuel economy, value, practicality, etc and how that's boring and Dodge will sell performance and attitude, etc.  But people paying $30k for a car are usually more on a budget and won't buy a car that sucks gas or has costly maintenance repairs.

    Drew Dowdell

    This is a huge move up market for Dodge. I’m guessing that the “under $30k” part means $28,995 + $995 destination charge base price. The Journey could be had for as little as $23k and that was a bigger vehicle.

     That said, I’m pretty intrigued by it. 

    Drew Dowdell
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    But people paying $30k for a car are usually more on a budget and won't buy a car that sucks gas or has costly maintenance repairs.

    In normal mode, the engine output gets dialed back for efficiency.  The bigger Terrain 2.0T with a 9-speed gets into the 30s on the highway, so I would expect similar numbers from this. Not an unreasonable expectation when the bigger/heavier Cherokee with the previous version of this engine does 26 mpg.

    The Pacifica Hybrid does 83 MPGe, so the PHEV Hornet R/T should easily meet or exceed that. 
     

    For my household, the Hornet R/T would effectively be a high powered EV in daily commuting. For both of us our daily round trip is less than 30 miles.

    I dont think fuel economy will be an issue for either model.

    smk4565
    57 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    In normal mode, the engine output gets dialed back for efficiency.  The bigger Terrain 2.0T with a 9-speed gets into the 30s on the highway, so I would expect similar numbers from this. Not an unreasonable expectation when the bigger/heavier Cherokee with the previous version of this engine does 26 mpg.

    The Pacifica Hybrid does 83 MPGe, so the PHEV Hornet R/T should easily meet or exceed that. 
     

    For my household, the Hornet R/T would effectively be a high powered EV in daily commuting. For both of us our daily round trip is less than 30 miles.

    I dont think fuel economy will be an issue for either model.

    Fuel economy might not be, but I'd question reliability and build quality.  And a Rav4 hybrid or Prime could top this in fuel economy I'd guess, likewise with the Escape hybrid and PHEV.  

    I get the use case for the PHEV, but most of those once the battery is depleted is less efficient than a regular hybrid because you are just carrying extra battery weight, plus you have the maintenance costs of 2 powertrains.  I think just going all EV makes more sense.

    And I'd guess the price is $29,900 and Destination is like $1500.  Dodge and Jeep like to do crap like that for advertising purposes.  And you can raise it a year later, that "under $40k" F150 Lightning lasted like 3 months, now it is like $49k for the base model with destination.   Dodge has always had to rely on rock bottom price to sell, as you pointed out with the Journey, this thing will be Cadillac XT4 pricing with 1 option package.  Risky strategy by them to go up market, especially given how Alfa Romeo is bombing.

    Drew Dowdell

    There’s a bunch of option packages listed in the release already.  The engine of the PHEV is tiny. I’m sure they are managing the battery to it never goes to zero just like the Volt does, and there is plenty of Regen possibilities
     

    Don’t be so negative 

    surreal1272
    8 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    And you can raise it a year later, that "under $40k" F150 Lightning lasted like 3 months, now it is like $49k for the base model with destination.

    Um, unprecedented inflation will do that. It’s also $46K and don’t forget it now qualifies for the $7500 EV credit as part of the IRA bill passed this week. 

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, surreal1272 said:

    Um, unprecedented inflation will do that. It’s also $46K and don’t forget it now qualifies for the $7500 EV credit as part of the IRA bill passed this week. 

    It's not unprecedented.  We're still below the inflation of the 70s and 80s that was in both of our lifetimes.

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    It's not unprecedented.  We're still below the inflation of the 70s and 80s that was in both of our lifetimes.

    I am speaking of the quickness at which everything went up. COVID affected that 100%. 

    smk4565
    5 hours ago, surreal1272 said:

    Um, unprecedented inflation will do that. It’s also $46K and don’t forget it now qualifies for the $7500 EV credit as part of the IRA bill passed this week. 

    I think it was eligible before, but Ford was about to run out of credits so tho are good to go now.  Assuming their batteries have enough North American content to qualify.

    smk4565
    7 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    There’s a bunch of option packages listed in the release already.  The engine of the PHEV is tiny. I’m sure they are managing the battery to it never goes to zero just like the Volt does, and there is plenty of Regen possibilities
     

    Don’t be so negative 

    I am sure it doesn’t go to zero but the Fusion Energi when off EV only mode got less mpg than a Fusion hybrid.  The Volt was 42 mpg after you use up the electric range, a Camry hybrid is 50 mpg. 
     

    It is also possible they went the PHEV route to get tax credits because under the old law the would have but now the Hornet won’t qualify.  And 3 years ago when development started they would have had no idea the law would change on them.

    regfootball
    16 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    In normal mode, the engine output gets dialed back for efficiency.  The bigger Terrain 2.0T with a 9-speed gets into the 30s on the highway, so I would expect similar numbers from this. Not an unreasonable expectation when the bigger/heavier Cherokee with the previous version of this engine does 26 mpg.

    The Pacifica Hybrid does 83 MPGe, so the PHEV Hornet R/T should easily meet or exceed that. 
     

    For my household, the Hornet R/T would effectively be a high powered EV in daily commuting. For both of us our daily round trip is less than 30 miles.

    I dont think fuel economy will be an issue for either model.

    good that this new offering has come up.  I prefer the Tonale, but my guess is they will sell at higher prices.  Big thing is the 2.0 turbo is a valid option in the Hornet; those who GM told f u to who wanted the 2.0 to continue in the Terrain and Equinox have something to go to rather than settle for the 1.5.

    Drew Dowdell
    11 minutes ago, regfootball said:

    good that this new offering has come up.  I prefer the Tonale, but my guess is they will sell at higher prices.  Big thing is the 2.0 turbo is a valid option in the Hornet; those who GM told f u to who wanted the 2.0 to continue in the Terrain and Equinox have something to go to rather than settle for the 1.5.

    The Hornet will be a little bit smaller than those (cue the roominess complaints in a vehicle intended to be a sports crossover).  This isn't a direct replacement for the Journey in that regard and it won't line up against the CR-V/RAV-4/TerriNox directly because it will be more compact.  From an interior size perspective, I would expect this to line up more between an Encore GX and a BMW X3.

    regfootball
    5 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The Hornet will be a little bit smaller than those (cue the roominess complaints in a vehicle intended to be a sports crossover).  This isn't a direct replacement for the Journey in that regard and it won't line up against the CR-V/RAV-4/TerriNox directly because it will be more compact.  From an interior size perspective, I would expect this to line up more between an Encore GX and a BMW X3.

    this is Compass sized.  The Equinox and current Compass are pretty similar in size but i can see if it ended up between the Equinox and Encore GX.

    Drew Dowdell
    18 minutes ago, regfootball said:

    this is Compass sized.  The Equinox and current Compass are pretty similar in size but i can see if it ended up between the Equinox and Encore GX.

    I'm not sure why, but the Compass feels a lot more snug than the Equinox.  The Terrain feels downright airy.  I know the Nox and Terrain have identical dimensions. I've always considered the Cherokee with its larger cargo capacity to be more of the equivalent to the TerriNox.

    MotorTrend compares the Tonale to the XC40 and Q3... which is probably about right.

    regfootball
    6 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I'm not sure why, but the Compass feels a lot more snug than the Equinox.  The Terrain feels downright airy.  I know the Nox and Terrain have identical dimensions. I've always considered the Cherokee with its larger cargo capacity to be more of the equivalent to the TerriNox.

    MotorTrend compares the Tonale to the XC40 and Q3... which is probably about right.

    Strange.  I’ve seen comparisons before where they compared the edge and Cherokee. The Cherokee is a real tweener IMO.

    I would would like to see them enlarge the compass interior a bit. I know what you mean on the snug part. They did improve the interior a whole lot this past year. At least it’s nice to sit in now finally. 

    Drew Dowdell
    34 minutes ago, regfootball said:

    Strange.  I’ve seen comparisons before where they compared the edge and Cherokee. The Cherokee is a real tweener IMO.

    I would would like to see them enlarge the compass interior a bit. I know what you mean on the snug part. They did improve the interior a whole lot this past year. At least it’s nice to sit in now finally. 

    I haven't tried the new Compass yet... it looks very Corsair inside,  just a little more "woodsy"

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, regfootball said:

    this is Compass sized.  The Equinox and current Compass are pretty similar in size but i can see if it ended up between the Equinox and Encore GX.

    The Compass is 173 inches long, the Tonale is 178, so I assume the Hornet is also.  Escape and RAV4 are about 180 and Equinox is 183.  An Encore GX is 171 inches long.  
     

    The Hornet is probably sized how it is because the Alfa was sized against GLA/Q3/X1/X2 type cars.  Since Alfa has the Stelvio as their X3/GLC rival, which would be Equinox size.  

    15 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    It should be noted that the previous credits had expired a month or so ago. The new bill extends that so it's still a valid number to count against the price.

    Ok, I thought they maybe still had some.  This list of eligible cars is going to change again in January, so I’m curious to see what drops off and what comes back.  If a $7500 credit comes back for the Bolt then that’s the deal of the decade there.

    Drew Dowdell
    20 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    The Compass is 173 inches long, the Tonale is 178, so I assume the Hornet is also.  Escape and RAV4 are about 180 and Equinox is 183.  An Encore GX is 171 inches long. 

    The Encore and Encore GX are marvels of modern packaging. I can't think of any (ICE) platform from any other manufacturer that gave that much interior room in such a short space.  I genuinely liked my Encore's size when it was just the two of us, but as we now have to transport aging parents, it got too small for 4.

    Drew Dowdell
    35 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    My guess is people buying a Hornet will want a usable back seat.  

    As if there’s not a crapload of small premium SUVs out there?  GLA? X1? X2? Q3? Whatever the Lexus ones are these days? Encore GX? XT4? Tonale of course…

    I’m actually surprised there isn’t an Acura version of the HR-V yet. How about an Infiniti QX20 based on the Kicks?

    smk4565
    3 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    As if there’s not a crapload of small premium SUVs out there?  GLA? X1? X2? Q3? Whatever the Lexus ones are these days? Encore GX? XT4? Tonale of course…

    I’m actually surprised there isn’t an Acura version of the HR-V yet. How about an Infiniti QX20 based on the Kicks?

    But will the Hornet get compared with the premium brands or the RAV4, CX-5 and Equinox that will be bigger and roomier perhaps for the same money.  I don't think a car buyer is going to look at a GLA, a Q3 and a Dodge Hornet.  Maybe Dodge against Ford and Chevy.  The Equinox even after the refresh still seems boring and dated, the Escape is nothing good, CX-5 or RAV4 seem to be the better options and the Tucson seems pretty good.

    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, smk4565 said:

    But will the Hornet get compared with the premium brands or the RAV4, CX-5 and Equinox that will be bigger and roomier perhaps for the same money.  I don't think a car buyer is going to look at a GLA, a Q3 and a Dodge Hornet.  Maybe Dodge against Ford and Chevy.  The Equinox even after the refresh still seems boring and dated, the Escape is nothing good, CX-5 or RAV4 seem to be the better options and the Tucson seems pretty good.

    I think once it gets around that you can get an Alfa for Dodge money, it’ll sell to that set. 

    All of the options you listed are significantly slower (8s - 10s range) than the base Hornet (6.5s), except the RAV4 PHEV, but that’s a $45k vehicle base if you can find one without markup.

    This is aimed at people who want more sport.

