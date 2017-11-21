Jump to content
  William Maley
    By William Maley

    Guangzhou Auto Wants To Strengthen Their Relationship With FCA

    FCA and GAC, sitting in the tree

    Seven years ago, Chinese automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) entered into a joint venture Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Currently, the joint venture locally builds the Cherokee, Compass, and Renegade. The venture also imports the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler for Chinese buyers. It has proven to be successful as the venture saw its sales triple to nearly 150,000 vehicles in 2016. Because of this, GAC wants to strengthen their ties with FCA.

    "GAC has a real interest in deepening relations with Fiat Chrysler to expand outside China, especially in the U.S. Fiat hasn’t been able so far to catch up with competitors in China, so there is much room to improve," said Vincenzo Longo, a strategist at IG Markets in Milan.

    In an interview with Bloomberg, GAC President Feng Xingya said the two automakers are in discussions about deepening their partnership. The key items being focused in the discussions include models, production, and sales targets. Xingya also hinted that GAC wanted to work FCA in the U.S. when it plans to launch their unfortunately named Trumpchi brand by 2019.

     “We are very satisfied with our cooperation with FCA. We have yet to reach a conclusion on how to cooperate with FCA when we begin manufacturing in the U.S., and we have also not begun discussions with other Chinese automakers on whether to make cars together in the U.S,” said Xingya.

    Source: Bloomberg

    Edited by William Maley


    dfelt

    Trumpchi Auto brand? :huh:

    Really? :o

    :roflmao:

    Talk about coming into an Auto market with a looser of a name. They so need to rethink the marketing and branding of their auto's. 

    They would be better off just merging with FCA or buying them out and using the US branded names as a minimal select group would buy a Trumpchi brand not to mention I am sure Trump would sue about his name being used.

    :fryingpan:

