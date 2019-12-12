Fisker Ocean Can Gain 200 Miles Range in 30 Minutes

The EV startup Fisker will be officially debuting their Ocean EV on January 4th at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Fisker has been teasing images of the Ocean for months.

Fisker has also announced that they will be partnering with Electrify America, the charging network born from the Volkswagen Dieselgate scandal. Electrify America is building out a network of 350 kW rapid chargers to be coming online in 45 states by December 2021. Fisker says that when using those 350 kW rapid chargers, the Ocean will be able to gain 200 miles of range in at little as 30 minutes. The Electrify America network will automatically recognize the Ocean and be set up for automatic payments. Fisker will also be offering a complimentary charging scheme to go with the vehicle.

The Ocean is a direct competitor to the forthcoming Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E. Range is expected to be around 300 miles under ideal conditions from its 80 kWh battery. On the roof is a full-size solar panel that is said to be able to add 1,000 miles of range to the vehicle per year. Fisker is said to be working on solid state battery technology that would increase range to 500 miles and allow for charges in minutes.

Fisker claims the Ocean will be the most sustainable vehicle built with many recycled and vegan materials inside. The Fisker Ocean will be offered primarily through leasing rather than purchasing. Pricing for a lease is expected to start around $379 per month after a deposit of $2,999. The Ocean is expected to go into production at the end of 2021 with full production commencing in early 2022.