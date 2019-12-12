Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Fisker Ocean Can Gain 200 Miles Range in 30 Minutes

      ...Will officially debut at Consumer Electronics Show....

    The EV startup Fisker will be officially debuting their Ocean EV on January 4th at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.  Fisker has been teasing images of the Ocean for months.

    Fisker has also announced that they will be partnering with Electrify America, the charging network born from the Volkswagen Dieselgate scandal.  Electrify America is building out a network of 350 kW rapid chargers to be coming online in 45 states by December 2021.  Fisker says that when using those 350 kW rapid chargers, the Ocean will be able to gain 200 miles of range in at little as 30 minutes. The Electrify America network will automatically recognize the Ocean and be set up for automatic payments. Fisker will also be offering a complimentary charging scheme to go with the vehicle. 

    The Ocean is a direct competitor to the forthcoming Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E. Range is expected to be around 300 miles under ideal conditions from its 80 kWh battery. On the roof is a full-size solar panel that is said to be able to add 1,000 miles of range to the vehicle per year. Fisker is said to be working on solid state battery technology that would increase range to 500 miles and allow for charges in minutes. 

    Fisker claims the Ocean will be the most sustainable vehicle built with many recycled and vegan materials inside. The Fisker Ocean will be offered primarily through leasing rather than purchasing. Pricing for a lease is expected to start around $379 per month after a deposit of $2,999.  The Ocean is expected to go into production at the end of 2021 with full production commencing in early 2022.

     

    Source: Fisker

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Will be interesting to see if they deliver on all they are promising on this auto.

    Will be interesting to see how the spec evolves and changes for charging. CEC is at 350kW of charging where Nissan CHAdeMO V2.0 is at 400kW (400A x 1kV) though on their web site (https://www.chademo.com/activities/protocol-development/) is that CHAdeMO is working with CEC on the new 900kW charging standard that could become the new global XFC or Extreme Fast Charging that would allows solid state batteries to charge in minutes much as some folks have stated Gas is better cause of the minutes it takes to fill a tank.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    USA-1

    So everybody on here knows the charger is in the EV, so it dictates what the car can pull as far as kW and Amps that the charger in the EV can handle. So the 350 kW charging station is really just a big switch to bring the power to the EV and the onboard charger then communicates to the charging station how many kW's and amps it needs or can handle.

    Another issue with slamming this kind of amperage to the batteries will significantly reduce the life of the battery cell thus reducing the range the EV will have. The original Blink Network DC Fast Chargers were 60kW 200 amps Max and they were pushing close to full capacity to our fleet of Nissan Leafs with the 45kW charger and CHAdeMO plug from the 480v 3 phase 200 amp dedicated service of DCFC charging stations. Nissan Leaf EPA range was 100 mi. per charge but Real World range was closer to 75-80 mi. per charge when new, but after just a few years of pushing that high amperage to the battery packs the range was reduced to 60 mi. or less. Chevy Spark EV for the West Coast and SW area of the U.S. was also in the fleet using either a Level 2 240v Single phase charging station connecting the 7.4 kW charger or the 50 kW DCFC charger using the J1772 Level 2 plug or the SAE Combo plug which seem like the better plug for DCFC that GM, BMW, MB, VW have all used over the larger cumbersome industrial size CHAdeMO plugs that Nissan and Mitsubishi use(d).

    So we should keep in mind that these Extreme FC's will significantly reduce the range much quicker. Hopefully these manf's like Fisker have made the battery packs easy to swap out like Tesla has because they will need it. It's a good thing Li-ion batteries that EV's use are fairly "clean" batteries for recycling in that they don't have the harmful acids or other chemicals in them, mainly precious metals copper, magnesium and platinum is some which also makes them more expensive. Li-ion battery manufacturing has improved and prices have come down, but they are still pretty expensive. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...