  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Fisker Teasing Us with Electric SUV Concept

      ...Promises to be priced under $40k...

    fisker-electric-suv (3).jpgWe first saw a rendering of the forthcoming Fisker SUV back in March of this year.  Now Fisker is releasing some photos of the concept and a few more details. The front end of the Fisker SUV looks mildly like a Land Rover if you stare at the headlights long enough.  Along the side are retracting door handles and an interesting D-Pillar turn-signal repeater.  Fisker has previously shown the SUV with a solar roof to help with charging. 

    Fisker says the SUV will start under $40,000 and have a range over 300 miles per charge.  They are also claiming that the vehicle will be the most sustainable vehicle available with many of the parts being made from recycled materials.   For now, the look of the interior is a secret until its official unveiling later this year.  Fisker hopes to have the SUV on the road in 2021. 

     

    fisker-electric-suv (2).jpg

    fisker-electric-suv (1).jpg

    Edited by Drew Dowdell

    dfelt

    Though I love all things EV, I will say the style of this one has me on the fence. It looks like someone stepped on it and that caused the front and rear lights to get squished. It is just a weird look, Rivian is better looking than this. Hell, even Tesla I would take the look over this and Tesla is really ugly to me.

