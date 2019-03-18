Jump to content
    Fisker Shows First Look at New Electric SUV

      ..promises close to $40k price and 300 mile range

    Herick Fisker is back again after his original company succumbed to bankruptcy in 2014.  Now as Fisker, Inc., the latest vehicle he is showing is an electric crossover concept.  While we have a picture, the technical details are light.

    The EV will be priced near $40,000 and have a 300 mile range.  Powered by an 80 kWh enhanced lithium-ion battery, there will be rear-motor rear wheel drive and optional dual motor all wheel drive available. 

    Fisker is planning on the not-yet-named SUV in late 2021, just about a year after the Tesla Model Y is due to hit the market.  Fisker is planning on a Telsa-Like online only sales model with "nationwide concierge service". 

    dfelt

    Excited yes, very cool, but track record shows he has problems delivering. Hopefully he can do it this time. Will be exciting to get more info on this. Hopefully at least mid size and not a compact.

    Drew Dowdell
    4 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Excited yes, very cool, but track record shows he has problems delivering. Hopefully he can do it this time. Will be exciting to get more info on this. Hopefully at least mid size and not a compact.

    hopefully he builds something that doesn't look like it is a balsa wood kit car from the inside. 

    dfelt
    45 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    hopefully he builds something that doesn't look like it is a balsa wood kit car from the inside. 

    Very true, that has been an issue too. He has some great ideas, but I am skeptical of him being able to deliver. 

    So far out of all the EV startups, the only one I really expect anything from is Rivian and I expect him to do better than Tesla.

    Lucky for CJ the CEO is he is married and has 3 boys so he is more grounded than Musk ever will be.

    ocnblu
    13 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Lucky for CJ the CEO is he is married and has 3 boys so he is more grounded than Musk ever will be.

    Marital status has zero to do with whether one is "grounded" or not.  Give me your car keys and your phone for a period of 4 weeks, and use that time to search your conscience for enlightenment and guidance to correct the error of your ways.

    balthazar

    ^ Totally agree. Marital status has absolutely zero to do with business success, and being unmarried is not Musk's issue.

    Robert Hall

    Musk already has 5 kids and has been married twice..  running 3 companies simultaneously may be a bigger issue....

    dfelt
    3 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    Marital status has zero to do with whether one is "grounded" or not.  Give me your car keys and your phone for a period of 4 weeks, and use that time to search your conscience for enlightenment and guidance to correct the error of your ways.

    Disagree with you and @balthazar as it has been proven that marriage in a committed long term relationship, helping to raise the kids does give a strong sense of grounding.

    Musk is a smart but social idiot that has no problem marring people, having a kid and then moving onto the next piece of hot ass and leaving the mother to raise the kid alone. There is nothing grounded in his sense of commitment except to himself and his own fame.

    CEO's that have long term marriages with kids have grown and excelled at making companies very successful. This is true be it male or female. Much research and write ups have been done on this topic. No it does not mean you have to be married to be successful, but CEO's that are with kids seem to get more right than wrong compared to the single CEO. Just look at Musk's twitter and interviews.

    Being Married makes you a better Entrepreneur, Here's why!

    https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/309988

    4 reasons being happily married could make you a better CEO

    https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevecooper/2013/07/31/4-reasons-being-happily-married-could-make-you-a-better-ceo/#63c186af5b29

    I truly believe that a happy home life with a spouse / kids makes one more grounded in looking at the big picture of how we treat others to how we run a company. Has worked for me.

    balthazar

    But 'sense of grounding' - however you choose to quantify that- is still no guarantee of business success. Hell, it's not even a guarantee of marital success. Again- Musk's twitter feed is not the byproduct of his marital status. The annals of automotive history are littered with happily grounded CEOs that crashed & burned their ventures- too many to count.

    dfelt
    46 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    But 'sense of grounding' - however you choose to quantify that- is still no guarantee of business success. Hell, it's not even a guarantee of marital success. Again- Musk's twitter feed is not the byproduct of his marital status. The annals of automotive history are littered with happily grounded CEOs that crashed & burned their ventures- too many to count.

    True and valid points, thank you my friend. Yet I still find that while we learn from our failures, those CEO's that are better grounded tend to bounce back better.

    In regards to Fisker, I have now wondered what the auto failure rate was for auto companies in the 1910 to 1930 range? 🤔

    I was looking at the hundreds of Chinese auto start up companies, the few here in the US and wonder how long before we see a crash and a flow to the history books for a bunch of these companies.

    Fiskar while he is a show man, I question his ability to actually deliver his auto's. I hope he does not turn out like Faraday, exciting concept auto, but yet to deliver anything but spending others money.

    balthazar
    13 hours ago, dfelt said:

    In regards to Fisker, I have now wondered what the auto failure rate was for auto companies in the 1910 to 1930 range? 🤔

    The early failure rate for start-up auto ventures was tremendous. Have a book here at hand, American Trucks & Commercial Vehicles 1891-1996. It catalogs 1,250 makes... maybe 25 remain?

  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Tesla Unveils the Model Y
      By Drew Dowdell
      Tesla unveiled their newest addition to their lineup, the Tesla Model Y, last night at an event in Los Angeles. 
      The Model Y is a crossover based on the Model 3 platform but is large enough to carry 7 adults. Inside, the high seating and panoramic roof lend a feeling of spaciousness.  A front trunk and split folding second-row seats provide a total 66 cubic feet of storage. Like on the Model 3, accessing the Model Y works from a connection to the driver's smartphone.  The Tesla Mobile App connects to features like remote door lock, Summon, remote pre-conditioning, location tracking, and more.  Tesla has built the Model Y to be the safest mid-size SUV with rigid body structure and large crumple zone.  
      The Model Y will come in 4 powertrain variants.  The Standard Range version will start at $39,000 plus $1,200 delivery charge. It will also be offered in Long Range, Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive, and Performance.  The highest performance Model Y will have a 0-60 of 3.5 second and a top speed of 150 mph.  Standard Range battery will offer 230 miles of range while the Long Range version will offer 300 miles on a full charge. 

      Deliveries of the Performance, Long Range, and Dual-Motor models will begin in Fall of 2020 while the Standard Range will begin deliveries in Spring of 2021.

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Tesla Unveils the Model Y
      By Drew Dowdell
      Tesla unveiled their newest addition to their lineup, the Tesla Model Y, last night at an event in Los Angeles. 
      The Model Y is a crossover based on the Model 3 platform but is large enough to carry 7 adults. Inside, the high seating and panoramic roof lend a feeling of spaciousness.  A front trunk and split folding second-row seats provide a total 66 cubic feet of storage. Like on the Model 3, accessing the Model Y works from a connection to the driver's smartphone.  The Tesla Mobile App connects to features like remote door lock, Summon, remote pre-conditioning, location tracking, and more.  Tesla has built the Model Y to be the safest mid-size SUV with rigid body structure and large crumple zone.  
      The Model Y will come in 4 powertrain variants.  The Standard Range version will start at $39,000 plus $1,200 delivery charge. It will also be offered in Long Range, Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive, and Performance.  The highest performance Model Y will have a 0-60 of 3.5 second and a top speed of 150 mph.  Standard Range battery will offer 230 miles of range while the Long Range version will offer 300 miles on a full charge. 

      Deliveries of the Performance, Long Range, and Dual-Motor models will begin in Fall of 2020 while the Standard Range will begin deliveries in Spring of 2021.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Aston Martin News:Bond Going Green
      By Drew Dowdell
      The legendary character of James Bond is going green in the next film. But don't worry about Bond being put into a Pruis, the spy's ride will be an Aston Martin Rapide E sporting 602 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque. Only 155 Rapide Es will be built retailing at £250,000 ($331,822).
      The Rapide E has a top speed of 155 mph and can reach 60 from 0 in 4 seconds for fast getaways while the Pirelli P Zero tires feature sound deadening to make the vehicle as quiet as possible when sneaking up on villains. 
      The move is a push by director Cary Joji Fukunaga who is described as "a total tree-hugger". 
      The release of next Bond movie has been set back months by script re-writes and replacement of the original director.  Rami Malek who recently starred as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody is reportedly in talks to be the next Bond villain. 
      Aston Martin's ties with the Bond franchise goes back to 1964 when Bond drove an Aston Marti DB5 in Goldfinger. 
      Related:
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Bond Going Green
      By Drew Dowdell
      The legendary character of James Bond is going green in the next film. But don't worry about Bond being put into a Pruis, the spy's ride will be an Aston Martin Rapide E sporting 602 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque. Only 155 Rapide Es will be built retailing at £250,000 ($331,822).
      The Rapide E has a top speed of 155 mph and can reach 60 from 0 in 4 seconds for fast getaways while the Pirelli P Zero tires feature sound deadening to make the vehicle as quiet as possible when sneaking up on villains. 
      The move is a push by director Cary Joji Fukunaga who is described as "a total tree-hugger". 
      The release of next Bond movie has been set back months by script re-writes and replacement of the original director.  Rami Malek who recently starred as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody is reportedly in talks to be the next Bond villain. 
      Aston Martin's ties with the Bond franchise goes back to 1964 when Bond drove an Aston Marti DB5 in Goldfinger. 
      Related:
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      VW News: VW To Downsize About 7,000 Jobs
      By Drew Dowdell
      Volkswagen has announced it will cut between 5,000 to 7,000 jobs through attrition and early retirement at its headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany.  Most of the job cuts will be administrative staff.  While cutting those job, VW will be creating 2,000 new software and electronics jobs.  The cuts are part of a cost savings plan to drive 3€ Billion in annual savings by 2020 and 5.9€ billion  by 2023. 
      The move comes the day after the company announced it will increase its EV plans to build 22 million units over the next decade.  Electric vehicles are less complex to build and require fewer workers.
      Volkswagen is building a new EV platform and the first vehicle to arrive on the market will be the I.D. Neo, expected sometime in 2020.  The I.D. Neo will be built at a plant in Zwickau, Germany.  Future electric vehicles will be built in 7 additional factories including Chattanooga, Tennessee. 

      View full article

