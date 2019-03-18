Fisker Shows First Look at New Electric SUV

Herick Fisker is back again after his original company succumbed to bankruptcy in 2014. Now as Fisker, Inc., the latest vehicle he is showing is an electric crossover concept. While we have a picture, the technical details are light.

The EV will be priced near $40,000 and have a 300 mile range. Powered by an 80 kWh enhanced lithium-ion battery, there will be rear-motor rear wheel drive and optional dual motor all wheel drive available.

Fisker is planning on the not-yet-named SUV in late 2021, just about a year after the Tesla Model Y is due to hit the market. Fisker is planning on a Telsa-Like online only sales model with "nationwide concierge service".