Fisker Warns on Future; In Partnership Talks with Nissan

Fisker issued a stark warning yesterday that it might not be able to continue as a going concern after announcing $463.6 million in losses. Though building more than 10,000 of Fisker's initial model, the Ocean, the company was only able to deliver about 4,700 units in 2023. Fisker initially pursued a direct-to-consumer sales model, but just last month announced it would add dealerships alongside the existing distribution with 13 dealerships across the U.S. and Europe signed up so far. Fisker said its business plan was highly dependent on the success of the dealership model. Fisker aims to deliver 20,000 to 24,000 units in 2024.

CEO Henrik Fisker said, "2023 was a challenging year for Fisker, including delays with suppliers and other issues that prevented us from delivering the Ocean SUV as quickly as we had expected". Fisker additionally said it would be cutting 15% of its workforce and pursuing a partnership with another automaker for investment and joint product development.

This afternoon, a source close to the company revealed that Nissan is the sole manufacturer in "advanced talks" with Fisker. While details of the deal are preliminary and not finalized, Nissan would invest more than $400 million into Fisker's truck platform, which the two companies would share. Nissan would build its own version of the EV truck at one of its U.S. Assembly plants.

Nissan was one of the earliest entries in the EV space with its Nissan Leaf hatchback debuting in 2010 but had since failed to gain ground against upstarts like Tesla and industry giants like Hyundai.

The deal could close by the end of March.

Related:

Fisker Ocean Extreme Receives 360-mile EPA Range, Starts Deliveries This Month

Fisker Ocean Can Gain 200 Miles Range in 30 Minutes

Fisker Joins Others to Adopt Tesla's NACS Charging