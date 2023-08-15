Jump to content
    EVgo / GM partnership Produce 1,000th DC Fast Charging Stall

    Starting off August for GM and EVgo is the fact that a signed agreement in 2020, expanded upon in 2021 has led to a growing collaboration between the two companies in development and installation of FAST DC charging stalls in major metro markets. To date the agreement between GM and EVgo is for 3,250 DC fast charging stalls to be installed and managed by EVgo as part of GMs Ultium fast charging network. Todate, the companies have installed DC Fast charging stalls in 230 locations in 39 mark

    General Motors

    Seven Manufactures Form Joint-Venture to Build a Rival to Tesla's Supercharger Network

    BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis announced a new venture today to build out an EV charging network to rival Tesla's.  The aim is to install at least 30,000 high-speed charging points in urban and highway locations across then country.  The first chargers will go online in the U.S. in the summer of 2024, with chargers in Canada following shortly after. Of the manufacturers in this venture, General Motors and Mercedes-Benz recently announced agreements w

    Automotive Industry

    Toyota Land Cruiser Returns - August 1

    Today, Toyota released a more detailed teaser image of the nearly reborn Land Cruiser.  Featuring a boxy, egg crate grille, and a profile similar to the new Lexus GX, we have a pretty good idea what the Land Cruiser will look like. Since the two will share most of the body, only the front fenders, grille, and rear tailgate will offer much in terms of styling differentiation. Old and New Land Cruiser Silhouettes - Via Toyota We expect the Land Cruiser to be powered by the same 3.4-li

    Toyota


