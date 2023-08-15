Fisker Inc. announced today that, starting in the first quarter of 2025, Fisker drivers will be able to charge at Tesla's 12,000 Supercharger Stations in the U.S. and Canada. All current and future Fiskers will be eligible.

Current model drivers will use an NACS adapter, but a future refresh is planned to change the charge port on the vehicles to the NACS model. Those future vehicles will be supplied with a CCS to NACS adapter, ensuring broad compatibility.

This move by Fisker will more than double the number of public chargers available to Fisker drivers when it comes into effect.