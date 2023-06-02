Fisker Ocean Extreme Receives 360-mile EPA Range, Starts Deliveries This Month

Fisker has announced that the Ocean Extreme has achieved an EPA rating of 360 miles, longer range than any SUV under $200k currently sold. The Extreme is the top range of the Ocean lineup, with Ultra and Sport offering 340 miles and 250 miles of range, respectively. There is also the Fisker Ocean One, a special edition of the Extreme, but unless you already hold a reservation for one, you're not able to buy it.

The Ocean Extreme prices out at $68,999 base and features dual-motor AWD, boost mode, and a host of driving assist features. California Mode drops all windows aft of the windshield, including the tailgate and D-pillar windows, allowing for an open-air driving experience.

Ocean Ultra has a base price of $49,999, which slightly undercuts the Tesla Model Y LR while offering 10 extra miles of range. Ocean Sport undercuts the Tesla Model Y base by about $10,000 but has 29 fewer miles of range.

On a 350 kW DC-Fast Charger, the Fisker Ocean can gain 200 miles of range in just 30 minutes.

Now with EPA certification in hand, Fisker says that the first Ocean deliveries will start the week of June 19th, with production rapidly expanding after that.