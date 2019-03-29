Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    2020 Ford Escape Debut set for April 2nd

      ... here are a few teasers to hold you until then.

    Ford is getting ready to introduce a new Escape for the 2020 model year on April 2nd.  The compact crossover is one of Ford's best sellers, moving as many as 308,296 units in 2017.  The growth trend has stalled though and sales dipped to around 272k units last year.  The current generation went on sale in 2013 and was facelifted for 2017, but since then, new editions of the Honda CR-V, Chevrolet Equiniox, updated Jeep Cherokee, and Toyota RAV-4 have hit the market.

    Ford offered a teaser video via twitter today that gives some hints as to what to expect from the 2020 Escape. 

    2020 Escape Grille.png

    Escape tailgate.png

    The 2020 VIN decoder shows that the current 2.5 liter 4-cylinder will not be making a return, instead replaced with the 1.5T that will carry over.  The 2.0T also remains as an upgrade.  Hybrid fans can rejoice because after a 7 year absence a hybrid will be returning to the lineup and will also be joined by a Plug-In Hybrid option like the Lincoln Corsair.  No word yet on the range of the PHEV.

    We'll hear the whole story about the Ford Escape on April 2nd. 

     

    2020 Escape Tail.png

    Edited by Drew Dowdell

    Source: Ford Twitter

    Drew Dowdell
    39 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    This is very interesting, I hope the plug-in has range like the Volt has.🤔

    That's unlikely. It will be more like the fusion energi with 25 miles of EV range.

    ocnblu

    The Hybrid will sell no better than it did back in the day, which is to say... dismally.  New Escape looks smaller than the current one in photos.  I think I will like it, but I would much rather have a Maverick or Courier.

