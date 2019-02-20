Jump to content
    Lincoln Corsair to get Plug-In Option

      Other engines carry over.

    Back in June we reported that the Lincoln MKC would be changing its name to Corsair. While previously used as an Edsel name, Corsair fits in with Lincoln's nautical naming theme for some of their SUVs, Corsair being a small sailing vessel.  Now, this week TTAC has uncovered a NHTSA document showing the engine lineup for the coming small crossover and it includes a plug-in hybrid variant. 

    The plug-in hybrid will be a 2.5 liter 4-cylinder likely borrowed from the Fusion S. In that application it makes 175 hp and 175 lb-ft of torque. There is no word on driving range yet, but one thing that is for sure is that the PHEV version is only available in all-wheel drive. Two other powertrains will be available but they are the 2.0T and 2.3T carried over from the existing car. 

    When will the Corsair arrive? That's anyone's guess, but our guess is that like its bigger brothers the Lincoln Nautilus, and Lincoln Aviator, it will be unveiled at the LA Auto Show this coming November. 

    Source: The Truth About Cars

     

    dfelt

    Very interesting, I am loving the names that are back on Lincoln. 

    I honestly think Cadillac would do well to go back to names on their auto's. Leave the Alphabet soup on the ICE versions, but for the EV versions go back to names.

    ocnblu
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    Very interesting, I am loving the names that are back on Lincoln. 

    I honestly think Cadillac would do well to go back to names on their auto's. Leave the Alphabet soup on the ICE versions, but for the EV versions go back to names.

    MAKES NO SENSE

    ocnblu
    59 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Excellent news!

    ICE versions available for purchase....

     

    2 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Leave the Alphabet soup on the ICE versions, but for the EV versions go back to names.

    Well of course, if they want sales.  But, this is what I was referring to.  Makes no sense!

    balthazar

    And thusly the quartet is now complete; all 4 '58 Edsel models name have been reused by other brands. Probably unique in the annals of autodom.
    And I like 'Corsair' (it was first a GM concept) and Lincoln's names. Agreed I can't wait for Cadillac to go back to names.

    lengnert

    I salute the return of the names, as well.  It has coincided with a continued resurgence of improvement in the vehicles they are producing, which is even more exciting.

    I did not agree with the notion that the alpha-numeric names would somehow dilute the brand name.  Everyone knew that a Town Car/Continental were Lincoln's along with every other model that they produced.   Even the idea of using "MK" was a nod to the Mark Series Lincolns.  I would have been more inclined to back using the Mark name designation with a letter to follow than just the "MK" (fill in the blank with another letter) strategy they decided upon.

    But ultimately, Nautilus - Corsair - Continental (hopefully it somehow continues) - Navigator, provides a much better connection for a Lincoln customer than what they had.

    Now, produce the MKR and call it the Mark IV and I will be a happy man!!!!  

    **** Lincoln, bring back that car and you may singlehandedly resurrect the personal luxury coupe market ****
    (he typed wistfully)   😍

     

    Lincoln MKR.jpg

    dfelt

    @lengnert If cadillac would just take this car and produce it they would win a bunch of customers for the Personal Luxury Coupe Market.

    See the source image

    If they feel El Miraj is too Muslim sounding, then use Eldorado and call it a day!

    I think Lincoln and Cadillac would have winner winner chicken dinner on their hands 5 stars if they built these cars.

    Robert Hall

    They could spell it 'El Mirage' like the town in Arizona.  Eldorado would be the best name for it, IMO.  Beautiful concept..I'd love to see them build a big RWD, 2dr hardtop.   If M-B and Bentley can build 2dr hardtops, GM can too...

    dfelt
    3 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    MotorTrend got spy photos of it.  Not that anyone should be surprised, but it looks like a baby Aviator.

    https://www.motortrend.com/news/2020-lincoln-corsair-spy-photos-what-we-know/

    Thank you, this is great news to see them finally build a consistent family look and feel. While not a fan of the dash, I will say that Liconln is moving much faster than Cadillac with building a family of desirable looking CUVs.

    surreal1272
    23 hours ago, Robert Hall said:

    They could spell it 'El Mirage' like the town in Arizona.  Eldorado would be the best name for it, IMO.  Beautiful concept..I'd love to see them build a big RWD, 2dr hardtop.   If M-B and Bentley can build 2dr hardtops, GM can too...

    I lived in El Mirage for a year before I bought my house here in Peoria. 

    Robert Hall
    36 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    I lived in El Mirage for a year before I bought my house here in Peoria. 

    When I worked in Chandler I had a coworker that lived in El Mirage..he hated his commute.  My commute was bad enough (N. Central Phoenix off the 51 to the 202/Price Road via the 10 was 27 miles each way). 

