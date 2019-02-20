Lincoln Corsair to get Plug-In Option

Back in June we reported that the Lincoln MKC would be changing its name to Corsair. While previously used as an Edsel name, Corsair fits in with Lincoln's nautical naming theme for some of their SUVs, Corsair being a small sailing vessel. Now, this week TTAC has uncovered a NHTSA document showing the engine lineup for the coming small crossover and it includes a plug-in hybrid variant.

The plug-in hybrid will be a 2.5 liter 4-cylinder likely borrowed from the Fusion S. In that application it makes 175 hp and 175 lb-ft of torque. There is no word on driving range yet, but one thing that is for sure is that the PHEV version is only available in all-wheel drive. Two other powertrains will be available but they are the 2.0T and 2.3T carried over from the existing car.

When will the Corsair arrive? That's anyone's guess, but our guess is that like its bigger brothers the Lincoln Nautilus, and Lincoln Aviator, it will be unveiled at the LA Auto Show this coming November.