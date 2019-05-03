Ford Cuts V8 Production

Ford said that it would be cutting a shift from its Essex Engine Plant in Ontario starting in October. Ford says the move will "better align with consumer demand". The likely cause? Ford F-150 buyers are shifting more of their purchases away from the 5.0 liter V8.
F-150 buyers have a choice of 5 engines when selecting a truck, the 2.7-liter Ecoboost, the 3.3-liter V6, the 3.5-liter Ecoboost, and now a 3.0-liter PowerStroke Diesel, all in addition to the 5.0-liter V8, and the customer mix appears to be skewing towards the smaller displacement engines.
The cut in shifts will not result in job cuts as those workers will be transitioned to another engine plant to build the 7.3-liter engine due to be installed in the 2020 Ford Super Duties. That transition will happen in November of this year.
