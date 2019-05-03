Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Ford Cuts V8 Production

      ...more F-150 Buyers opting for Ecoboost...

    Ford said that it would be cutting a shift from its Essex Engine Plant in Ontario starting in October.  Ford says the move will "better align with consumer demand".  The likely cause? Ford F-150 buyers are shifting more of their purchases away from the 5.0 liter V8.

    F-150 buyers have a choice of 5 engines when selecting a truck, the 2.7-liter Ecoboost, the 3.3-liter V6, the 3.5-liter Ecoboost, and now a 3.0-liter PowerStroke Diesel, all in addition to the 5.0-liter V8, and the customer mix appears to be skewing towards the smaller displacement engines.

    The cut in shifts will not result in job cuts as those workers will be transitioned to another engine plant to build the 7.3-liter engine due to be installed in the 2020 Ford Super Duties. That transition will happen in November of this year. 

    Source: Automotive News Canada (Subscription Required)

    dfelt

    Makes sense especially as Ford starts to develop the F150 on the Rivian based skateboard concept and the V8 is replaced by Torque Electrics.

    Drew Dowdell
    3 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Makes sense especially as Ford starts to develop the F150 on the Rivian based skateboard concept and the V8 is replaced by Torque Electrics.

    I think this is more about immediate need than anything 4 to 5 years in the future. 

    riviera74

    So Ford starts with the V6 and charges extra for a V8 (normal) and even more for the EcoBoost 4cyl and even more for the EcoBoost V6.  Is it just me, or are Ford truck buyers being milked for illusory fuel efficiency gains here?

