When Ford unveiled the updated 2018 F-150 back in January, they had announced new and updated engines. But they only spilled the performance figures on one, a 3.3L V6 producing 290 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. Today, the blue oval reveal performance details on a couple more engines.

The 2.7L EcoBoost V6 remains at 325 horsepower, but torque is up 25 pound-feet to 400. Part of the increase comes from the 2.7 getting port injection. The 5.0L V8 sees increases of 10 horsepower and 13 pound-feet for power figures of 395 and 400 respectively. It gets port injection and spray-in bore liners that is used in the Mustang GT350. Both engines will come paired with a new 10-speed automatic.

Ford is still keeping quiet on power figures for the upcoming 3.0L PowerStroke turbodiesel V6. We'll likely learn about that sometime next spring.

Ford also detailed the power figures for the upcoming 2018 Expedition. As we suspected back in February, the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 will produce 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. If you go for the top-line Platinum, power increases to 400 and 480 respectively.

Source: Ford