    2018 Ford F-150 Adds A Diesel and A New Look

    By William Maley

      • The outside may have slightly changed, but it's what under the hood that is very interesting. 

    For 40 years, the Ford F-Series has not only been the best-selling pickup in the U.S., but also the best-selling vehicle. In 2016, Ford moved 820,000 F-Series models. Ford wants to keep this going and tomorrow will introduce a heavily refreshed version of the F-150.

    The big news is the introduction of a 3.0L PowerStroke turbodiesel V6, something we have been reporting on for the past year. The V6 is a result of a joint-venture between Ford and PSA Peugeot Citroën, along with being used in some of Land Rover's models. Ford is being tight-lipped on the power figures, but we should note the engine produces 254 horsepower and 440 pound-feet in Range Rover Td6. A 10-speed automatic transmission will come standard.

    That isn't the only change for the F-150's powertrain lineup. The base engine will be a new 3.3L V6 that is expected to produce the same 282 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque as the outgoing 3.5L V6. This will come paired with a six-speed automatic. Next, the 5.0L V8 and 2.7 EcoBoost V6 feature a number of improvements that will improve horsepower and torque (though Ford isn't saying how much). The 3.5L EcoBoost V6 which was updated last year will continue on without any changes. The V8 and EcoBoost V6s will also get a 10-speed automatic.

    Outside, Ford's designers bring some of the ideas from F-Series Super Duty for the F-150. That includes new grilles for the various trims, larger headlights, six new wheel designs, and a sculpted tailgated. Ford hasn't changed much in the interior aside from new color choices for the seats. In terms of tech, there will the option of 4G LTE Wi-Fi, Bang & Olufsen audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability; adaptive cruise control with stop-start technology, and a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection.

    The 2018 F-150 lineup arrives at Ford dealers this fall. If you want the diesel, you'll need to wait until 2018.

    Source: Ford 
    Press Release is on Page 2

    FORD RAISES THE BAR AGAIN: NEW F-150 PICKUP IS EVEN TOUGHER, SMARTER, MORE CAPABLE

    • Even tougher: Featuring bolder Built Ford Tough style and segment-first high-strength, military-grade, aluminum alloy body
    • Even smarter: Available class-exclusive Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection can automatically apply F-150 brakes to help prevent a collision with another vehicle or pedestrian, plus available WiFi hotspot can help you stay connected
    • Even more capable: F-150 features the best towing ever – thanks to more powerful, efficient engine offerings that include standard Auto Start-Stop across the range, all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke® turbo diesel and expanded availability of segment-first 10-speed automatic transmission
    • New F-150 is being previewed today during the 4 p.m. EST FOX NFL Wildcard Pregame Show – Ford is the Official Truck of the NFL – and revealed on Monday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

    DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 8, 2017 – Ford, America’s truck leader, introduces the new 2018 Ford F-150 – now even tougher, even smarter and even more capable than ever.

    Three years after first introducing the high-strength, military-grade, aluminum-alloy-bodied Ford F-150, the new F-150 arrives with bold new front and rear styling, advanced technologies – including available Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection – and improved engines. The new engines include an all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke® V6 turbo diesel and enhanced V6 and V8 gas engines.

    “Truck customers are constantly looking to improve their productivity, for work and for play,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford President, The Americas. “Since 1977, we’ve been America’s favorite truck, and we’ve never taken that leadership for granted. This new F-150 is our latest example of Ford’s commitment to going further for our customers through continuous innovation.”

    The 2018 F-150 is part of the Ford F-Series truck lineup, America’s best-selling truck for 40 consecutive years and America’s best-selling vehicle for 35 years.

    Ford is previewing the new truck today during the FOX NFL Wildcard Pregame Show, which airs starting at 4 p.m. today. Ford is the Official Truck of the NFL. The truck will be revealed on Monday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

    Even tougher
    The new F-150 delivers on its Built Ford Tough promise through a segment-exclusive combination of advanced materials that are durable and inhibit corrosion.

    A high-strength steel fully boxed ladder frame and high-strength, military-grade, aluminum alloy body save weight and add capability, helping F-150 tow heavier trailers than ever and deliver best-in-class payload ratings.

    The 2018 F-150 lineup is new with even tougher looks. From XL to top-of-the-line Limited, all Ford F-150 models receive new grilles, headlamps and bumpers that create a visually wider and more planted stance and maximum differentiation between the series. On the Sport Package-equipped Lariat F-150, the signature twin bars are painted body color for a custom athletic appearance.

    Further enhancing its “milled from a block of high-strength, military-grade, aluminum alloy” look, the F-150 features six all-new wheel designs, ranging from 17 inches to 22 inches in diameter.

    A new sculpted tailgate with deeper accent form and stamped “F-150” are flanked by new tail lamp designs. For further style differentiation, a tailgate applique adds a horizontal element to King Ranch, Platinum and Limited versions.

    F-150 also brings two new seating trim colors – Dark Marsala for F-150 Platinum, while top-of-the-line F-150 Limited offers a Navy Pier environment. New trim offerings including carbon fiber appearance appliques on F-150 XLT Sport and Lariat Sport models, while the famed F-150 King Ranch features new Kingsville Appointed seats.

    Even smarter
    Ford F-150 advances the light-duty pickup truck segment again with segment-first and class-exclusive technologies that improve productivity, efficiency and driver confidence, while keeping occupants connected to the world around them.

    • New enhanced segment-first available adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality allows drivers to set a cruising speed. They then use radar and camera technology to monitor traffic ahead to maintain a set distance between vehicles – even following a vehicle down to a complete stop.
    • New, segment-first available Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection helps the driver avoid or mitigate collisions with vehicles and pedestrians.
    • With a new available embedded 4G LTE modem for a Wi-Fi hot spot, customers can connect up to 10 mobile devices at one time, virtually anywhere.
    • New B&O PLAY available audio system takes advantage of high-end speakers, sound and tuning to deliver a richer, more engaging listening experience.

    These technologies join existing segment-exclusive driver assist and convenience features that include:

    • Available SYNC® and SYNC 3 with FordPass enables compatibility of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – plus mobility services to help customers move more efficiently
    • Available 360-degree camera technology helps improve driver confidence when parking and can help reduce stress when connecting a trailer – allowing customers to see more so they can focus on specific tasks such as lining up a hitch
    • Available lane-keeping system is designed to help reduce unintentional drifting of the vehicle outside the intended lane
    • Available Blind Spot Information System with trailer tow technology is optimized for F-150 to include the length of a trailer up to 33 feet; BLIS® uses radar sensors in the taillamps to monitor areas that may not be visible to the driver

    Even more capable
    Ford builds on its performance leadership by offering the most advanced F-150 engine lineup ever, plus the best towing capability of any F-150 ever.

    The new F-150 introduces an all-new, standard 3.3-liter V6 engine, with direct-injection for increased efficiency. The 3.3-liter V6 is expected to offer the same 282 horsepower and 253 lb.-ft. of torque as the previous model’s standard 3.5-liter V6.

    An all-new second-generation 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine features advanced dual port and direct injection technology, reduced internal friction and improved robustness – all for improved levels of output, efficiency, quality and durability. Like the 3.5-liter EcoBoost, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost will be paired to the segment-exclusive 10-speed automatic transmission for 2018.

    The 5.0-liter V8 also sees improvements in 2018, as the naturally aspirated engine features significant upgrades for increased power and torque. It’s also paired with the 10-speed automatic transmission for the first time.

    The 2018 F-150 also adds an available all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel engine, designed, engineered and tested in-house and paired with the 10-speed automatic transmission. It’s the first-ever diesel engine offered for F-150.

    In addition to the segment-first 10-speed automatic, the Ford F-150 is now the first full-size pickup truck to add automatic start/stop as standard equipment across all models and engines.

    The new 2018 F-150 goes on sale this fall. It will be built at Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Michigan, and Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri.

