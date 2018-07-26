Ford Drops F-150 Raptor's EcoBoost Into the Limited

No word on pricing, but the F-150 Limited goes on sale later in year.

Other changes for the 2019 Limited include a new two-tone leather option and a massaging function for the front seats.

The high-output version of the 3.5 makes 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. This makes the F-150 Limited the most powerful light-duty pickup on sale - outgunning the 6.2L V8 found in the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500. The only visual clue to the high-performance motor under the hood is the dual exhaust pipes out back.

Ford is making their high-line F-150 Limited a bit more special for the 2019 model year by dropping in the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 from the Raptor.

2019 F-150 Limited Gains High-Output EcoBoost V6 Making It The Most Powerful, Advanced And Luxurious F-150 Ever

DEARBORN, Mich., July 26, 2018 – For Ford pickup fans who love Raptor power but want a more upscale package, America’s truck leader is delivering with the new 2019 F-150 Limited.

“F-150 Limited customers create their own success. The truck is their reward,” said Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager. “They wanted more power, so we combined Raptor’s engine with Limited’s business-class features to deliver Baja fierceness, boardroom style and the grit to tackle tough jobs.”

Rated at 450 horsepower and 510 lb.-ft. of torque, the new Ford F-150 Limited leads the competition, offering more power than any light-duty pickup on the road. F-150 Limited sports a new dual exhaust system with exhaust tips smoothly integrated into new rear bumper cutouts.

Only the best

In addition to improved performance, F-150 Limited’s refined cabin delivers an elegant, purposeful interior that is also Built Ford Tough. Customers are treated to a luxurious cabin that features the best of the best in terms of Ford craftsmanship, material quality and head-turning design.

“It was important for us to get this interior just right as we continue to raise the bar for premium pickup trucks,” said Aileen Barraza, Ford color and materials manager. “The materials we chose to incorporate are authentic, distinctive and durable.”

Luxurious materials used throughout include a Miko® suede headliner and leather-topped instrument panel and door panels. “The gradated ash swirl trim is like something you see in a fine instrument,” said Barraza. “Each piece is hand-finished, and a halo around the edges with a heavily polished center really brings out the natural beauty of this wood.”

New Camel Back two-tone leather is soft to the touch and multicontour front seats feature Active Motion® for lumbar support and a soothing massage to help reduce lower back and leg fatigue. A heated steering wheel and heated and ventilated captain’s chairs provide additional comfort in the front. Each new F-150 Limited includes a laser-etched plaque on the center console armrest bearing its serial number.

Every aspect of the truck’s interior has been scrutinized down to the smallest detail – even the holes in the microperforated leather are enlarged to improve cooling performance.

Signature design elements include raised Limited lettering on the hood, polished aluminum 22-inch wheels, unique satin-finish grille and tailgate applique, and satin-finish window trim and door handles. Standard power-deployable running boards, remote start, tailgate release and a twin-panel moonroof helps make the new F-150 Limited a premium choice.

Technology to enhance

F-150 Limited customers expect purposeful technology in a premium pickup truck. An integrated trailer brake controller is standard, as is a 360-degree camera with split-view display with dynamic hitch assist to simplify the hitching process. Class-exclusive Pro Trailer Backup Assist™ is optional to make maneuvering easier by letting drivers rotate a knob to control its direction, with the truck automatically steering to follow the course selected.

F-150 Limited’s driver-assist technology works to reduce daily stress. Standard adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality allows drivers to set a cruising speed, and then uses radar and camera technology to monitor traffic ahead to maintain a set distance between vehicles – even following one down to a complete stop. Standard Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking helps drivers avoid or mitigate collisions with other vehicles and pedestrians. Active park assist to aid in parallel parking, plus a Lane-Keeping System that provides alerts and assistance with lane drift are standard as well.

F-150 Limited features SYNC® 3 with AppLink™, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ compatibility, and a FordPass™ Connect 4G LTE modem that provides Wi-Fi access for up to 10 devices. Audiophiles will appreciate the standard B&O PLAY™ audio system by HARMAN.

Ford offers a light-duty pickup for every truck customer – from the work-ready Ford F-150 XL to the top-of-the-line Ford F-150 Limited. Look for the 2019 F-150 Limited, the most powerful, advanced and luxurious F-150 ever in dealer showrooms later this year.