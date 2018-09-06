Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Ford Ends National Advertising For Most of Their Cars

      Another sign that cars will soon be leaving Ford's lineup

    With Ford planning on dropping most of its cars except for one, the automaker is making changes to its advertising strategy, Automotive News is reporting that Ford has ended nationwide marking for the Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Taurus. The company is also dialing back spending in certain regions. Mark LaNeve, Ford's vice president of U.S. marketing, sales, and service tells AN that the money will be used on the Mustang, EcoSport, and new models coming in the pipeline.

    "It allows us to focus our resources. If we can take that money from sedans, where we have a middle-of-the-road position, to be the leading brand in SUVs, that'd be a really good position," said LaNeve.

    According to executives, deciding to end sales of most their car lineup was the right move, sighting August sales numbers as an example. Sales of Ford cars dropped 21 percent last month. Meanwhile, pickup and van sales rose 5.9 percent, and utilities increased 20 percent.

    Ford has already stopped production of the North American Focus, and will end Fiesta and Taurus production by the middle of next year. The Fusion will have a slow death as executives say the model will stick around for a couple more years. The lack of national ads will likely hurt sales, LaNeve said the company would support dealers by offering various incentives on the model.

    "Obviously, we can't let the dealers just sit on the inventory. We'll keep them competitive on incentives, but we're certainly not spending money there in a way where we'd be driving the market. We're accepting the share we've got."

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    The downward spiral begins...end of the road.   I suspect they will regret the decision to stop selling cars here..they are going to lose a lot of potential sales and existing customers.  Especially when the truck and CUV gravy train fades...

    dfelt

    Sad and pathetic as they are still selling enough Fusions that make me think they are killing off too many cars.

    People are going to avoid Ford Cars big time as the hit in value since they will not produce them is gonna kill them. Sucks to be a Ford Car Owner.  😕

    dfelt
    17 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    What is ironic is that both of you either recently bought an SUV or only own SUVs... 

    True, I only own what I fit comfy into but I love the auto industry and I truly believe this is a mistake that is going to HURT Ford down the road.

    Selling over a 130,000 Fusions this year is just stupid to walk away from. I think their debt payments is hurting them in keeping all options open.

    balthazar
    4 hours ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Especially when the truck and CUV gravy train fades...

    The rise to today took 50 years tho. The fade, even if it starts tomorrow, may take just as long.

    3 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Selling over a 130,000 Fusions this year is just stupid to walk away from. I think their debt payments is hurting them in keeping all options open.

    Guess who is on pace to sell 126K cars in 2018, ALL at a loss? Tesla. What would you say if Tesla walked away from vehicle production by the end of the year, unable to stretch it out anymore?

    Quote

    People are going to avoid Ford Cars big time as the hit in value since they will not produce them is gonna kill them.

    This is FAR more crucial when the BRAND goes away. OEMs kill off models just about annually.

    riviera74

    If Ford is going to kill off all sedans and leave the Mustang as the only car, then Ford should build a Mustang-based sedan.  GM had this when the Chevy SS was on sale, but Chevy forgot to promote this and failed to keep it going.  Not everyone wants an SUV or CUV.

    daves87rs

    Might be a good time to grab a Fusion...

     

    Everyone knows my thoughts on this-but those who buy these upcoming deals will love the product, and just buy another brand elseware....

     

