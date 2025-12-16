Jump to content
  G. David Felt
    G. David Felt

    By G. David Felt

    Ford F-150 Lightning Goes EREV with 700+ Mile Range and Locomotive-Like Towing

      Ford's next-gen F-150 Lightning EREV combines pure electric driving with a generator for 700+ mile range. Production starts Q1 2026 after plant retooling in Dearborn.

    Doug Field, Ford's chief EV, digital and design officer had this to say; "The F-150 Lightning is a groundbreaking product that demonstrated an EV pickup can still be a great F-Series. Our next-generation F-150 Lightning EREV will be every bit as revolutionary. It delivers everything Lightning customers love — near instantaneous torque and pure electric driving. But with a high-power generator enabling an estimated range of 700+ miles, it tows like a locomotive. Heavy-duty towing and cross-country travel will be as effortless as the daily commute."F-150 lightning

    The Ford F-150 Lightning EREV is unlike any traditional hybrid. The new EREV powered by the 100% pure electric motor system that people love in regard to rapid acceleration and quiet operation but eliminating the need to stop and charge during long-distance towing.

    Ford states that the F-150 Lightning has been a driving force for U.S. EV sales growth and that the next generation is Ford listening to their customers who have asked for a expansion of the F-150 Lightning's capabilities. This EREV will continue the legacy of innovation as the next generation F-150 Lightning EREV replaces the F-150 Lightning EV production at Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn.

    Ford says they will release full details at a later launch date.

    Interestingly, Ford not only ended F-150 Lightning production early but will have the plant closed down for several months with a statement that the employees would be laid off and then called back some time in Q1 of the 2026 calendar year. The changeover includes support for building EREV but also includes needed maintenance at the plant.

