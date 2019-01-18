Ford Is Planning An All-Electric F-150

Ford isn't shy about making its ambitious plans on electrifying their lineup known to the world. But the automaker had decided to raise the stakes with plans to build an all-electric F-150.

“We’re going to be electrifying the F-Series — battery electric and hybrid,” said Jim Farley, Ford president of global markets at the Deutsche Bank Global Automotive Conference.

Car and Driver was able to get a Ford spokesperson to confirm Farley's comment.

Farley didn't provide any details or a possible timeline as to when the F-150 EV will debut. Car and Driver is speculating that we could see this model with the next-generation F-150, possibly expected to appear sometime early in the next decade. It could be facing some tough in the form of the Rivian R1T that was revealed at the LA Auto Show in November. It promises a max range of 400 miles and max towing capacity of 11,000. The company is planning to begin production in late 2020, but that remains to be seen.

