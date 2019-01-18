Jump to content
    By William Maley

    Ford Is Planning An All-Electric F-150

      Going to be some time before we see it

    Ford isn't shy about making its ambitious plans on electrifying their lineup known to the world. But the automaker had decided to raise the stakes with plans to build an all-electric F-150.

    “We’re going to be electrifying the F-Series — battery electric and hybrid,” said Jim Farley, Ford president of global markets at the Deutsche Bank Global Automotive Conference.

    Car and Driver was able to get a Ford spokesperson to confirm Farley's comment.

    Farley didn't provide any details or a possible timeline as to when the F-150 EV will debut. Car and Driver is speculating that we could see this model with the next-generation F-150, possibly expected to appear sometime early in the next decade. It could be facing some tough in the form of the Rivian R1T that was revealed at the LA Auto Show in November. It promises a max range of 400 miles and max towing capacity of 11,000. The company is planning to begin production in late 2020, but that remains to be seen.

    Source: Detroit Free Press, Car and Driver

    Edited by William Maley


    dfelt

    I think Ford, GM, Ram, Toyota and Nissan are gonna have to majorly rethink their strategy if both Rivian and Atlis get their trucks into production in the 2020 time frame. 

    Both Electric Trucks are going to give the 5 old OEMs above a run for their money especially if Atlis can give the same 3ft water depth that the Rivian has shown can do crossing rivers. 

    Heck electric trucks that are designed from the beginning that can handle having their power train submerged for periods of time will take over as emergency vehicles in areas that deal with flooding as we already see too many ICE auto's stuck in a foot of water where these trucks will just go through and rescue peeps and their fluffy friends.

    balthazar

    2020?!?!?!?!?!?
    Going by the industry standard September intro, that's 8 months from now.
    Atlis just FIRST showed their hand-built concept a few weeks ago- they're not going to have assembled product ready for delivery in even 23 months (Dec 2020).

    What'd it take Tesla (which was already in regular production) to get the Model 3 out from it's first showing- something like 30 months?

    Edited by balthazar

    Suaviloquent

    The electric f150 is more of an eventuality. They sell F150s in California, and there they banned ICE vehicles by 2030. Stupid move IMO, because free markets determine consumer choice.

    I now deeply resent the tax incentives to make electric car makers or electric established OEM cars viable. Billions wasted there, could have fixed the backlog of much needed renewal projects...

    I am not an advocate of subsidies to big oil,  but if you want them to have alternative competition - subsidize solar, wind, and other renewables, and rebuild existing electricity distribution infrastructure.  It's a flawed mentality to look at cars as equipment and not consider the tools required to make them work.

    You'd want the tools before you get the equipment. Example : an employee of mine I trained to think before acting brought equipment I requested without any of the needed PPE. I sternly told him this is useless without the needed complimentary tools. 

    If they electrify F150s by the early mid 2020s, adopting won't be as easy as EcoBoost...owners would absolutely demand fantastic charging experiences that I don't think America will be able to provide consistently at that time either. 

    And you sure won't be able to buy the electric version as a base XL..that's for sure.

     

