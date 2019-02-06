Ford Issues A Recall On 2019 Ranger

The Ford Ranger is beginning to hit dealers, but it has already been hit with a recall.
Ford announced today that 3,500 Rangers in North America (3,000 in the U.S. and 500 in Canada) have an issue with the PRNDL bezel wiring, The problem deals with the wiring interfering with the shifter interlock override, preventing the transmission from locking when put into park. This means you can shift it out of park when the vehicle is off and without a foot on the brake.
Ford says that it is unaware of any accidents or injuries arising from this issue. The trucks involved were built between June 4, 2018 and Jan. 9, 2019.
Dealers will investigate whether or not the truck does shift out of park when it is turned off, and without a foot on the brake. If it does, then dealers will relocate the harness and perform the test.
Source: Ford
Ford Motor Company Issues Recall For Select 2019 Ranger Vehicles To Verify Shifter Interlock Functionality
DEARBORN, Mich., Feb. 6, 2019 – Ford is issuing a safety compliance recall on certain 2019 Ford Ranger vehicles to verify shifter interlock functionality. In the affected vehicles, the PRNDL bezel wiring may interfere with the shifter interlock override, preventing the shifter from locking in the park position and allowing the driver to shift the transmission out of park with the vehicle off and without a foot on the brake pedal.
Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries resulting from this condition.
This action affects approximately 3,500 Ranger vehicles in North America, including approximately 3,000 in the United States and 500 in Canada.
Affected 2019 Ranger vehicles were built at Michigan Assembly Plant, June 4, 2018 to Jan. 9, 2019.
Dealers will verify shifter interlock functionality by attempting to move the transmission shifter out of park with the vehicle off and without a foot on the brake pedal. If the shifter moves out of park, dealers will look for wiring interference, relocate the wiring and retest. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19C02.
