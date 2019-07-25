Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Ford's Q2 Net Income Fell 86 Percent on One Time Charges

      ...restructuring costs a pretty penny...

    Ford's second quarter 2019 income fell 86 percent to just $148 million.  The result is largely due to one-time charges related to its restructuring of operations globally.  Excluding the one-time items, Ford's income before interest and taxes fell just 2% to $1.65 billion.  Global revenue was flat year over year at $38.9 billion.

    The charges are primary caused by plant closures in Europe and South America. Ford has said it would cut 12,000 jobs in Europe by the end of 2020.  Ford's sales in the US have fallen 7 percent, including a large decline in Ford Explorer sales as the company moves the nameplate to a new rear wheel drive platform. Ford CEO Jim Hackett said that the changover was a "bigger endeavor" than overhauling the F-150 to an aluminum body. 

    Source: Ford Media

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    ccap41
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    "bigger endeavor" than overhauling the F-150 to an aluminum body. 

    That's pretty damn big because I remember reading about that being a pretty insane project itself. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Nissan News: Rumorpile: Is Nissan Preparing to Announce Huge Job Cuts?
      By Drew Dowdell
      Rumor has it that that Nissan is about to report that its first-quarter profit fell by nearly 90%. Nissan has yet to recover from the financial scandal caused by Carlos Ghosn.  Additionally, years of chasing volume over profits in the U.S. has damaged the brand, requiring heavy discount and cheap financing to move metal. Investors are also worried that the alliance with Renault is breaking down.  Friction with France's Renault over the failed merger with Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles has brought tensions between the two companies to an all-time high.
      Reports are that due to the falling profits, Nissan will be cutting up to 10,000 jobs, primarily in Asia and South America.  In doing so, Nissan would join the ranks of Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Honda, and others with global layoffs in the five digit range. Nissan/Infiniti sales in the US are down 8.9 percent year to date as of June. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Rumorpile: Is Nissan Preparing to Announce Huge Job Cuts?
      By Drew Dowdell
      Rumor has it that that Nissan is about to report that its first-quarter profit fell by nearly 90%. Nissan has yet to recover from the financial scandal caused by Carlos Ghosn.  Additionally, years of chasing volume over profits in the U.S. has damaged the brand, requiring heavy discount and cheap financing to move metal. Investors are also worried that the alliance with Renault is breaking down.  Friction with France's Renault over the failed merger with Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles has brought tensions between the two companies to an all-time high.
      Reports are that due to the falling profits, Nissan will be cutting up to 10,000 jobs, primarily in Asia and South America.  In doing so, Nissan would join the ranks of Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Honda, and others with global layoffs in the five digit range. Nissan/Infiniti sales in the US are down 8.9 percent year to date as of June. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Lawsuit Accuses Ford of Spiking Fuel Economy Ratings
      By Drew Dowdell
      In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Ford is accused of falsifying fuel economy numbers in the Ford F-150 and Ford Ranger. The suit is seeking class-action status and aims to collect $1.2 Billion in damages.  The law firm, Hagens Berman, says that consumers are spending up to $2,000 more in fuel over the lifetime of the truck due to misleading EPA numbers.
      Back in February of this year, Ford launched an investigation into its own EPA emissions and fuel economy certification process after an anonymous tip line at Ford received concerns that there were issues with the test. The concern surrounds Road Load, a vehicle-specific resistance level used in dynamometer testing. Too much or too little resistance will alter the results of the emissions and fuel economy. Road load is determined through engineering estimates that are then validated on the track.
      Ford already hired an outside firm to investigate their testing, with the Ranger the first to go through re-testing.   The suit alleges that the F-150, by far Ford's best selling vehicle, is also subject to the same issue as the Ranger.
      Ford is declining to comment on the lawsuit at this time. 


      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Lawsuit Accuses Ford of Spiking Fuel Economy Ratings
      By Drew Dowdell
      In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Ford is accused of falsifying fuel economy numbers in the Ford F-150 and Ford Ranger. The suit is seeking class-action status and aims to collect $1.2 Billion in damages.  The law firm, Hagens Berman, says that consumers are spending up to $2,000 more in fuel over the lifetime of the truck due to misleading EPA numbers.
      Back in February of this year, Ford launched an investigation into its own EPA emissions and fuel economy certification process after an anonymous tip line at Ford received concerns that there were issues with the test. The concern surrounds Road Load, a vehicle-specific resistance level used in dynamometer testing. Too much or too little resistance will alter the results of the emissions and fuel economy. Road load is determined through engineering estimates that are then validated on the track.
      Ford already hired an outside firm to investigate their testing, with the Ranger the first to go through re-testing.   The suit alleges that the F-150, by far Ford's best selling vehicle, is also subject to the same issue as the Ranger.
      Ford is declining to comment on the lawsuit at this time. 

    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Ford Tows Off Tesla
      By Drew Dowdell
      Elon Musk has been pretty vocal about the coming Tesla Pickup, making claims that it will be better than an F-150 and be able to tow 300,000 lbs.  So far, however, Tesla's pickup truck is vaporware that can't even be seen yet.
      Ford meanwhile, has been working hard on an EV version of their F-150, and unlike the Tesla truck, it can be seen.  Rather than talk smack, Ford made its actions louder than words.  They linked up 10 double-decker rail cars filled with 42 2019 F-150s weighing in at more than one million pounds, that's more than 1000 ft of train and trucks,  and then tied that to the back of the F-150 EV prototype.  And the all electric F-150 did the pull twice. Naturally, there is a disclaimer at the bottom saying that the truck is towing way more than any production truck's capacity.  But if you're ever wondering if the "Built Ford Tough" slogan is true, here's your video proof of it.
      Ford Plans on introducing seven electric vehicles by 2022, including an all-new EV "performance utility" with styling inspired by the Mustang for 2020 with a rumored 370 mile range.  Ford has also invested $500 million into startup truck and SUV maker Rivian to gain access to Rivian's skateboard platform. 

      View full article

  • Social Stream

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...