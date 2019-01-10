Jump to content
    Detroit 2019: 2020 Ford Explorer

      Five days ahead of the official start of the Detroit Auto Show, Ford releases the 2020 Explorer

    The Ford Explorer is the all-time best-selling SUV in the US. So when Ford redesigned it the ground up, they made sure the 2020 Ford Explorer keeps a familiar face.  Now on a new rear-wheel-drive platform that improves interior space and towing capacity, the Explorer broadens the already strong brand Ford has built over the years. 

    Under the hood are one of two turbocharged engines. Offered on the Base, XLT, and Limited is a 2.3 liter Ecoboost 4-cylinder producing 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.  Standard on the Platinum is a 3.0 liter Ecoboost pumping out 365 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque when fed 93 Octane.  The 2.3 liter comes in either rear-wheel drive or intelligent four-wheel drive with front axle disconnect.  That same four-wheel drive system is standard on the Platinum.  Power is fed to the wheels through the now familiar 10-speed automatic also found in the Ranger and F-150.  3.0 liter equipped models can tow up to 5,600 lbs, a 12% increase over the existing 3.5 Ecoboost. the 2.3 liter powered models gain a massive 2,300 additional pound towing capacity, maxing out at 5,300 lbs when equipped with a class-III hitch.

    Update: Ford says that more information regarding a hybrid and a Ford Explorer ST will be coming on Monday at the North American International Auto Show.

    The interior of the Explorer is also all new and features and available 10.1 in portrait oriented center infotainment screen featuring Ford's Sync3 infotainment system. Wifi service is also available and can support up to 10 devices.  Charging those devices should be no problem with 4 USB ports, including new USB-C ports, available wireless charging pad, three 12-volt power sockets, and a 110-volt household style outlet.

    The overall silhouette of the Explorer doesn't change much and Ford maintained the blacked out  A and D pillars.  However, moving to a rear wheel drive platform allowed Ford to reduce the front overhang and give a more sloping roofline.

    Like on the new Ford Edge, Ford is including its suite of safety technology called Co-Pilot 360.  This suite contains safety items like adaptive cruise control, speed sign recognition, pre-collision assist, automatic pedestrian braking, lane keeping system, automatic headlamps with automatic high beams, and more.

    The 2020 Ford Explorer will be built in Ford's Chicago assembly plant and will go on sale this summer. 

    All New Ford Explorer Press Release.pdf

    Robert Hall

    Looks good inside and out...familiar yet new.  Interesting to see the portrait mode screen.  Towing numbers seem low.   Side profile similar to current gen, but nicer..current gen looked awkward from some angles, IMO. 

    regfootball
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The effects they used for the intro were amazing

     

     

    I watched part of the reveal, yes that was pretty whack how they created that landscape!

    New Explorer looks like it fits right in fine in the Ford showroom without any ripples.  Looks a bit wagony to me, but that's ok.  Interior is nice and simple.  I don't care for the vertical ipad on the dash, i would be fine with a smaller screen in landscape.  Overall I can't say I would really change anything about this, not often you can say that about new vehicles these days.

    This would be a good choice to be as a base or XLT 4WD with cloth and power seats and not much else.  Well, heated seats and remote start too.  Is the new Blazer priced higher than this Explorer?

    Hybrid and turbo six both appealing to me.

    Edited by regfootball

    dfelt

    Have to say I am really impressed with this update. I do wonder about the Portrait mode screen that could block vision for shorter people as it seems to sit very high on that dash. I really hope Ford stepped up the quality of the interior materials.

    Wish Ford all the best in sales.

    ocnblu

    Very nice.  Of course I love and prefer a RWD layout.  Dodge Durango.  Jeep Grand Cherokee.  Ford Explorer.  The three American RWD/AWD midsize SUVs.  Explorer XLT in Silver Spruce!

    A Horse With No Name
    36 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Very nice.  Of course I love and prefer a RWD layout.  Dodge Durango.  Jeep Grand Cherokee.  Ford Explorer.  The three American RWD/AWD midsize SUVs.  Explorer XLT in Silver Spruce!

    Absolutely...although you can make mine blue!

     

