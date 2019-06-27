Ford Europe Laying Off Another 12,000

Ford of Europe announced Thursday that the company would be laying off around 12,000 employees as part of a global restructuring. This is on top of the layoffs Ford previously announced earlier this year. Ford says it will reduce the number of plants in the region to 18 and reorganize its business into three divisions; Commercial, Passenger, and Imports such as the Ford Mustang.
Most of the positions in Europe will be eliminated via voluntary separation programs and should be completed by the end of 2020. Of the jobs lost, 2,000 will be salary and another 5,000 will be white color positions.
Ford is struggling to make its European operations profitable against a backdrop of stagnant sales in the EU. Ford of Europe says that in future, all new vehicles will come with an electrified version, be that a full EV or a hybrid.
