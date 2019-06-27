Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Ford Europe Laying Off Another 12,000

      ...this is on top of the layoff already announced...

    Ford of Europe announced Thursday that the company would be laying off around 12,000 employees as part of a global restructuring.  This is on top of the layoffs Ford previously announced earlier this year.  Ford says it will reduce the number of plants in the region to 18 and reorganize its business into three divisions; Commercial, Passenger, and Imports such as the Ford Mustang.

    Most of the positions in Europe will be eliminated via voluntary separation programs and should be completed by the end of 2020. Of the jobs lost, 2,000 will be salary and another 5,000 will be white color positions. 

    Ford is struggling to make its European operations profitable against a backdrop of stagnant sales in the EU.  Ford of Europe says that in future, all new vehicles will come with an electrified version, be that a full EV or a hybrid. 

     

    Edited by Drew Dowdell

    Source: Autoblog
    Image: Ford of Europe - Valencia Plant

    riviera74
    5 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Totally makes sense considering the climate change of the market.

    Ford may be better off ditching Europe entirely, but this is a good start for Dearborn.

    dfelt
    Just now, riviera74 said:

    Ford may be better off ditching Europe entirely, but this is a good start for Dearborn.

    Biggest problem is the Socialist Unions that seem to think companies HAVE to have jobs for life. No such thing and for a company to survive it has to make a profit.

    I would agree with you that this might be the best thing is for Ford to leave Europe totally.

    Ford's biggest mistake was to take loans against everything to survive rather than go bankrupt and clean house to have a better foundation. When the Truck market tanks, this could change the company for ever. They are too reliant on Trucks, with secondary SUV/CUV. I do worry about GM also doing this, but they are more financially stable than Ford.

