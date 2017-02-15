  • Sign in to follow this  
    General Motors Expands Their Diesel Lineup To Meet Upcoming Fuel Economy Regs, Win Over Former VW Customers

    By William Maley

      • Why is GM expanding their diesel offerings?

    Despite the dark cloud that diesel has gotten due to the Volkswagen diesel emission scandal, General Motors sees a bright future for it.

    “The outlook for diesel in the U.S.A. is actually promising. We definitely see certain segments reaching 10 percent penetration and yes, an upside potential of 10 percent overall,” said Dan Nicholson, GM’s vice president of global propulsion systems to The Detroit News.

    Case in point, nine percent of Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon trucks sold are equipped with a diesel.

    General Motors already has six vehicles available with a diesel (Silverado and Sierra HD: Colorado, Canyon, Express, and Savana). But they are planning to add three more diesel models in the coming year - Cruze, Equinox, and Terrain.

    Why? A lot of it comes down to the upcoming CAFE mandate that an automaker's fleet average must meet 54.5 mpg by 2025. GM sees diesel as a way to help reach this goal. Also with the ongoing Volkswagen mess, GM sees an opportunity to possibly draw former Volkswagen TDI owners to one of their models.

    Source: The Detroit News

    Cmicasa the Great

    Word is that by 2018 there will be 10 Chevy and GMCs with Diesel. My question is why,.. with the competition offering it avail.. does the ATS, CTS, and XT5 not have a diesel ready to go? Please no one say that the engines's aren't refined enough.. because for one.. their was an actual time that the ATS was pushing a 2.5L. Great engine in a Cruze or Malibu.. but the single pipe ATS makes me cringe when I see it.,

    riviera74

    Maybe GM wants a better diesel engine for the cars.  You could get away with a different type of engine in trucks.  Or perhaps Cadillac does not want a diesel engine in their cars.

