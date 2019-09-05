Jump to content
    General Motors to use Google Software in Infotainment systems

      "Okay Google!"...

    General Motors will be using Google Software for its embedded infotainment systems starting in 2021. This is in contrast to the Amazon Alexa capability found in some new Ford vehicles starting this year.

    The systems from GM will offer Google assistant, Google Maps, and certain other applications that are available in the Google Play app store in all of its brands except those in China.

    GM and other automakers have resisted demands by consumers for this type of software built in out of a fear of losing control of data and the possibility that the Silicon Valley brands eclipse their own. Consumer demand has forced the manufacturers’ hands however.

    Google will not have access to any of the data regarding driving style or vehicle maintenance needs, so consumers need not fear tracking or monetization by Google based on vehicular data.

    Through Google Assistant, GM hopes to offer additional services such as scheduling service appointments. Some of the services Google Assistant supplies are duplicates of offerings by GM’s own OnStar service. However, OnStar still is able to respond to an accident whereas Google Assistant cannot. Furthermore, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will continue to be offered.

    Expect the Google Assistant packages to be an additional cost item, and prices will be released closer to launch date. The agreement with Google allows for the installation in up to 3.6 million vehicles annually, the number of vehicles sold outside of China last year.

    Other manufacturers using Google’s systems are Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi and Volvo.

    Source: GM Media

    ykX

    Finally auto makers getting some sense into them!

    This should have happened at least 3-5 years ago.

    dfelt

    Since they are building the foundation to attach the apps from the play store, just hope they do not F it up in the way it connects and works.

    GM and Ford both have a record of taking something good from another vendor and messing it up!

    dfelt
    11 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    GM's most recent infotainment system runs on Android now, but doesn't use any of the Google Assistant stuff. 

    Did not know they had changed that much, thank you for posting about it, very good to know.

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    Did not know they had changed that much, thank you for posting about it, very good to know.

    Yeah, they did a major update about 2 years ago starting with the Equinox and Terrain. It's substantially better than the prior version

    riviera74

    I just hope that Google does NOT use this software to access all sorts of things that can defeat any semblance of privacy.

