General Motors to use Google Software in Infotainment systems

General Motors will be using Google Software for its embedded infotainment systems starting in 2021. This is in contrast to the Amazon Alexa capability found in some new Ford vehicles starting this year.

The systems from GM will offer Google assistant, Google Maps, and certain other applications that are available in the Google Play app store in all of its brands except those in China.

GM and other automakers have resisted demands by consumers for this type of software built in out of a fear of losing control of data and the possibility that the Silicon Valley brands eclipse their own. Consumer demand has forced the manufacturers’ hands however.

Google will not have access to any of the data regarding driving style or vehicle maintenance needs, so consumers need not fear tracking or monetization by Google based on vehicular data.

Through Google Assistant, GM hopes to offer additional services such as scheduling service appointments. Some of the services Google Assistant supplies are duplicates of offerings by GM’s own OnStar service. However, OnStar still is able to respond to an accident whereas Google Assistant cannot. Furthermore, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will continue to be offered.

Expect the Google Assistant packages to be an additional cost item, and prices will be released closer to launch date. The agreement with Google allows for the installation in up to 3.6 million vehicles annually, the number of vehicles sold outside of China last year.

Other manufacturers using Google’s systems are Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi and Volvo.