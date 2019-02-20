GM has announced total investments of $56M for capacity expansion to be spread over two of its existing manufacturing plants GM said in a press statement.

$20M will be going to its Romulus Michigan propulsion plant to expand capacity of 10-speed transmission manufacturing. The investment will be used to purchase additional machining equipment. GM 10-speed is used in their full-size rear-wheel drive SUVs and trucks. The Romulus plant currently employs about 1,350 people and also builds V6 engines. Expansion of the Romulus plant implies GM is preparing to expand the transmission to more models.

An additional $36M in investment will go into its Lansing Delta Township plant to expand production and get ready for the refreshed Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave crossovers. Built in 2006, Lansing Delta Township is GM's newest manufacturing facility.