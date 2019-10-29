GM Lost $2.9 Billion on Strike

General Motors' lost $2.9 billion in profit due to the strike according to the company's Q3 earnings report released Tuesday. That number exceeded analyst estimates by $900 million. In the final two weeks of the strike, as further plants had to be shut down due to parts shortages, the company lost $750 million. The total loss is about $2.00 per share. The stock is up 4.71 percent over Monday's close at the time of this writing.

The strike hit 31 factories and 21 other facilities including plants in Canada and Mexico which build the Chevrolet Equinox and Chevrolet Blazer respectively. Both plants were forced to shut down due to parts shortages caused by striking workers in the U.S.