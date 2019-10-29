Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    GM Lost $2.9 Billion on Strike

      ...analysts only expected $2b...

    General Motors' lost $2.9 billion in profit due to the strike according to the company's Q3 earnings report released Tuesday.  That number exceeded analyst estimates by $900 million. In the final two weeks of the strike, as further plants had to be shut down due to parts shortages, the company lost $750 million.  The total loss is about $2.00 per share. The stock is up 4.71 percent over Monday's close at the time of this writing.

    The strike hit 31 factories and 21 other facilities including plants in Canada and Mexico which build the Chevrolet Equinox and Chevrolet Blazer respectively. Both plants were forced to shut down due to parts shortages caused by striking workers in the U.S.

     

    Source: GM Media

    dfelt

    GM lost on this battle and the UAW will hit Ford and FCA equally hard and we will be left with higher auto prices.

    ccap41

    Ford and FCA don't have the profit numbers GM does so they might be able to skate by a little easier. 

