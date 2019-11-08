Lordstown Sold to Lordstown Motors Corp

GM's Lordstown facility has been sold to startup Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors will produce the Workhorse Endurance pickup truck, an all-electric truck, at the site.

The Endurance has all-wheel drive via 4 motors, one for each wheel. It also has outlets to allow for the use of power tools. Workhorse is also in the bidding to make plug-in mail trucks for the U.S. Postal Service. Workhorse has 6,000 orders for a truck based on the W-15 Prototype, and those orders would be moved to Lordstown for production. Workhorse is targeting fleet buyers. With fewer moving parts and lower fuel costs, it could translate to lower cost-to-own for fleet operators.

Lordstown Motors still needs to go through several more rounds of fund raising in order to continue development, conduct safety testing, and retool the plant for production.