Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Lordstown Sold to Lordstown Motors Corp

      ...Soon to build Workhorse Endurance truck...

    GM's Lordstown facility has been sold to startup Lordstown Motors.  Lordstown Motors will produce the Workhorse Endurance pickup truck, an all-electric truck, at the site. 

    The Endurance has all-wheel drive via 4 motors, one for each wheel.  It also has outlets to allow for the use of power tools. Workhorse is also in the bidding to make plug-in mail trucks for the U.S. Postal Service.  Workhorse has 6,000 orders for a truck based on the W-15 Prototype, and those orders would be moved to Lordstown for production. Workhorse is targeting fleet buyers. With fewer moving parts and lower fuel costs, it could translate to lower cost-to-own for fleet operators. 

    Lordstown Motors still needs to go through several more rounds of fund raising in order to continue development, conduct safety testing, and retool the plant for production. 

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    This sounds to me like GM unloaded an expensive property to keep mothballed and will write off a loss against profits to help minimize a tax bill.

    I question Lordstown Motors ability to get capital and restart this plant. To me both Lordstown motors and Workhorse are dead companies walking.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    36 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    This sounds to me like GM unloaded an expensive property to keep mothballed and will write off a loss against profits to help minimize a tax bill.

    I question Lordstown Motors ability to get capital and restart this plant. To me both Lordstown motors and Workhorse are dead companies walking.

    Depends if they can snag that post office contract or not. 

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    Makes me wonder how cheap Lordstown Assembly went for. Did it include all/most of the tooling?  GM and LMC aren't saying. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...