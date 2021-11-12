President Biden attends GM's Factory ZERO Grand Opening November 17th 2021

Today GM announced their excitement to have President Biden attend the Grand Opening of Factory Zero Wednesday November 17th 2021.

In the heart of Detroit and Hamtramck Michigan, GM's first all-electric assembly plant, the culmination of GM's multibillion-dollar U.S. investment in people, products and modernized processes. These electric trucks, SUVs and autonomous vehicles built at Factory ZERO will transform GM and the auto industry as the move is on to emission free auto's.

GM has looked for ways to move forward using their existing assembly plants and retraining their workforce and with that the local people of Hamtramck, Michigan has seen this modern evolution from a century old company.

Officially the start of full production with the Hummer Truck by GMC will happen on November 17th 2021, but there has been plenty of mule production runs to work out the assembly kinks. With this official grand open GM is on track to deliver Hummer Trucks to customers by the end of the year if not sooner. Look for the newest Hummer in your neighborhood soon.

GM Prepares to Welcome President Biden to Factory ZERO Grand Opening