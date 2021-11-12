Jump to content
    President Biden attends GM's Factory ZERO Grand Opening November 17th 2021

      Factory Zero, aka the previous GM Detroit-Hamtramck has finished construction and will finally Grand Open as GM's first Zero Emission auto production assembly plant.

     

    Today GM announced their excitement to have President Biden attend the Grand Opening of Factory Zero Wednesday November 17th 2021.

    In the heart of Detroit and Hamtramck Michigan, GM's first all-electric assembly plant, the culmination of GM's multibillion-dollar U.S. investment in people, products and modernized processes. These electric trucks, SUVs and autonomous vehicles built at Factory ZERO will transform GM and the auto industry as the move is on to emission free auto's.

    GM has looked for ways to move forward using their existing assembly plants and retraining their workforce and with that the local people of Hamtramck, Michigan has seen this modern evolution from a century old company.

    Officially the start of full production with the Hummer Truck by GMC will happen on November 17th 2021, but there has been plenty of mule production runs to work out the assembly kinks. With this official grand open GM is on track to deliver Hummer Trucks to customers by the end of the year if not sooner. Look for the newest Hummer in your neighborhood soon.

     

    ccap41
    11 hours ago, David said:

    With this official grand open GM is on track to deliver Hummer Trucks to customers by the end of the year if not sooner.

    Is there a time before the end of the year? 🤣

    balthazar

    My local GMC dealer has yet to make any of the EV dealer upgrades, so it'll be interesting to see if deliveries are held up from that regard.

    One of the upgrades is new hydraulic lifts capable to handling the Hummer's massive weight- can't work on some aspects of repairs without a lift.

    David
    On 11/16/2021 at 4:01 PM, riviera74 said:

    I hope that once production actually starts, customers can get some affordable BEVs not just EV Hummers at $100K.

    Supposedly we will see in January at the 2022 CES show the Chevrolet and GMC EV Trucks to battle with Ford. GM has stated they will be very competitive in the prices. 

    Hopefully a decent FRUNK like Ford has and equal spec's.

    smk4565

    This is what they need to do when you have companies like Rivian and Lucid who never even delivered a car worth more than Ford or GM.   Investors only care about EV's but I don't know how the masses are going to afford them at the prices they are at now.

