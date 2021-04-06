Jump to content
    Silverado Confirmed with Hummer SUV and Truck to be built at gm's Factory ZERO Plant

      Mark Reuss today announced Chevrolet will introduce a Silverado electric pickup truck to be built at the company’s Factory ZERO assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan along with the recently revealed GMC HUMMER EV SUV and truck at Factory ZERO.

    The Green Drive to one million EV's by 2025 with recognized leadership in North America will happen using gm's new Ultium Platform and Silverado's proven capability. GM confirmed today that the Silverado EV Truck will be built at Factory ZERO with a 400 mile gm-estimated range on full charge.

    Today additional confirmation that the Silverado Pickup will come in a full range of Retail and fleet versions as customers have come to expect out of the ice trucks building on 100 years of truck expertise and leadership. This is gm's transiting start to an all-electric future in the light-vehicle space.

    Achieving this leadership has been done by multiple teams in gm which has allowed them to reduce vehicle development time by 50 % to a 26 month cycle. To quote gm president Reuss:  “The vehicles coming from Factory ZERO will change the world, and how the world views electric vehicles,” 

    Offering more options for customers to tailor the truck to their lifestyles, while encouraging people to forge new paths with zero emissions. Hummer EV Truck model 2022 is the first in a line of many EV options and the Hummer EV SUV 2024 model followed quickly by the Silverado.

    This is on top of the Cadillac Lyriq coming first half of 2022, delivering a new standard of Luxury to the world.

    Factory ZERO has grown to 4.5 million square feet as it under goes a renovation and retooling, the largest ever of any gm plant. This is the start of the new revolution of personal transportation taking gm into the next century.

    Based on the EV Optimism gm stock has hit a 52 week high with an after hours trade today 4/6/2021 of $61.92 per share where one year ago the stock was trading at $19.55 per share. This gives gm a market cap of $89.25 Billion compared to a year ago at $29.7 Billion.

    First-Ever Chevrolet Silverado Electric Pickup and GMC HUMMER EV SUV to be Built at GM's Factory ZERO Plant

    LYRIQ Show Car Leads Cadillac Into Electric Future

    General Motors | GM - Market Capitalization (tradingeconomics.com)

     

    surreal1272
    16 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    What is this; every BE producer in every automotive market & country, or...?

    See the part in bold. 
     

    The Green Drive to one million EV's by 2025 with recognized leadership in North America will happen using gm's new Ultium Platform and Silverado's proven capability. GM confirmed

    smk4565

    400 miles would be a lot of range for a pickup, I assume that will be a big battery, so that one will probably be pricey.  But I imagine they will also have  a smaller battery pack at a lower price point also, and there is a market that will pay big money for a pickup.

    Shareholders want EV's so car companies are going to build them no matter what.

    balthazar
    51 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    See the part in bold. 
     

    The Green Drive to one million EV's by 2025 with recognized leadership in North America will happen using gm's new Ultium Platform and Silverado's proven capability. GM confirmed

    'GM confirmed' was part of the next sentence; it still wasn't clear if GM was part of that, or it was all GM.

    David
    12 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    'GM confirmed' was part of the next sentence; it still wasn't clear if GM was part of that, or it was all GM.

    Press release is from gm, so I have to assume that number they put in their press release is them.

    surreal1272
    13 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    'GM confirmed' was part of the next sentence; it still wasn't clear if GM was part of that, or it was all GM.

    Okay so maybe it just seems obvious to me that they are referring to GM's numbers only.

    balthazar

    OK, that may well be what was meant. 

    Only reason I'm wondering is- '1 million units in the U.S. by GM by 2025' is awful ambitious; seeing's how they sold 2.9 million in 2019 AND the Lyric isn't due until fall of '22 and is only the 2nd GM BE. Hummers aren't going to contribute much in the way of volume... so 1. where's all the product to achieve this, and 2. will consumers buy them?

    A Horse With No Name
    12 hours ago, balthazar said:

    OK, that may well be what was meant. 

    Only reason I'm wondering is- '1 million units in the U.S. by GM by 2025' is awful ambitious; seeing's how they sold 2.9 million in 2019 AND the Lyric isn't due until fall of '22 and is only the 2nd GM BE. Hummers aren't going to contribute much in the way of volume... so 1. where's all the product to achieve this, and 2. will consumers buy them?

    They won't even come close but BEV will become more mainstream.

    David
    12 hours ago, balthazar said:

    OK, that may well be what was meant. 

    Only reason I'm wondering is- '1 million units in the U.S. by GM by 2025' is awful ambitious; seeing's how they sold 2.9 million in 2019 AND the Lyric isn't due until fall of '22 and is only the 2nd GM BE. Hummers aren't going to contribute much in the way of volume... so 1. where's all the product to achieve this, and 2. will consumers buy them?

    I suspect that Silverado is but the tip of mass production of BEV and we will see a wider release of various sized SUV/Truck BEV's that come in a much wider assortment of price and options.

    You do bring up a very valid point and makes me wonder when they mention FLEET how much they might be counting on government, state, county and cities purchasing fleet EV Trucks to make up that number.

    balthazar

    balthazar 12,463

    Posted (edited)

    Lyric debuted a month or so ago, and it’s a ‘23. Hummer is also about that far off (different trims launch at different times). But have we even seen a camo’d test Silverado EV, nevermind a reveal? That has to be a ‘24 at this point.

    Where’s this “million sales” possibly going to come from?

    I agree that Gov’t sales will be a huge proportion, since Gov’t basically has no budget restrictions, but the entire federal fleet is only 650K as it is.

    Unless GM is sitting on a dozen unseen-but-production-ready BE’s, they’re not going to hit 250K by 2025.

    smk4565
    19 hours ago, balthazar said:

    OK, that may well be what was meant. 

    Only reason I'm wondering is- '1 million units in the U.S. by GM by 2025' is awful ambitious; seeing's how they sold 2.9 million in 2019 AND the Lyric isn't due until fall of '22 and is only the 2nd GM BE. Hummers aren't going to contribute much in the way of volume... so 1. where's all the product to achieve this, and 2. will consumers buy them?

    They have to say that and aim for it, because GM could sell 3 million gas Silverados and Escalades this year and their stock price won't even move.    If they sell EV's investors will come and drive the stock price.   Electric is all investors care about, see Tesla as an example, they could go 10 more years without a profit and still be worth 20 times what Ford or GM are worth as a company.

     

    I agree that it is ambitious, I am not sure where the sales will come from either.  Unless GM prices the EV Silverado the same as the gas Silverado and takes a loss on every one of them in the name of building stock price.   GM could take an income loss, use the loopholes in the tax code to basically make it not matter, and draw in investor money by the billions.

    smk4565
    6 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Lyric debuted a month or so ago, and it’s a ‘23. Hummer is also about that far off (different trims launch at different times). But have we even seen a camo’d test Silverado EV, nevermind a reveal? That has to be a ‘24 at this point.

    Where’s this “million sales” possibly going to come from?

    I agree that Gov’t sales will be a huge proportion, since Gov’t basically has no budget restrictions, but the entire federal fleet is only 650K as it is.

    Unless GM is sitting on a dozen unseen-but-production-ready BE’s, they’re not going to hit 250K by 2025.

    I don't think they will find a million sales either, but they have to blow smoke to Wall Street.  

    They also aren't going to find it with delivery trucks or driverless Uber vehicles, that self drive tech won't be ready for prime time by 2025.

    balthazar
    7 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    GM could sell 3 million gas Silverados and Escalades this year and their stock price won't even move.    If they sell EV's investors will come and drive the stock price.

    Uhhh, you're in the past on this one. GM sells only IC Silverados & Escalades, and the stock is ALREADY up over 300% over the last 12 months.

