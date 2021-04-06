Silverado Confirmed with Hummer SUV and Truck to be built at gm's Factory ZERO Plant

The Green Drive to one million EV's by 2025 with recognized leadership in North America will happen using gm's new Ultium Platform and Silverado's proven capability. GM confirmed today that the Silverado EV Truck will be built at Factory ZERO with a 400 mile gm-estimated range on full charge.

Today additional confirmation that the Silverado Pickup will come in a full range of Retail and fleet versions as customers have come to expect out of the ice trucks building on 100 years of truck expertise and leadership. This is gm's transiting start to an all-electric future in the light-vehicle space.

Achieving this leadership has been done by multiple teams in gm which has allowed them to reduce vehicle development time by 50 % to a 26 month cycle. To quote gm president Reuss: “The vehicles coming from Factory ZERO will change the world, and how the world views electric vehicles,”

Offering more options for customers to tailor the truck to their lifestyles, while encouraging people to forge new paths with zero emissions. Hummer EV Truck model 2022 is the first in a line of many EV options and the Hummer EV SUV 2024 model followed quickly by the Silverado.

This is on top of the Cadillac Lyriq coming first half of 2022, delivering a new standard of Luxury to the world.

Factory ZERO has grown to 4.5 million square feet as it under goes a renovation and retooling, the largest ever of any gm plant. This is the start of the new revolution of personal transportation taking gm into the next century.

Based on the EV Optimism gm stock has hit a 52 week high with an after hours trade today 4/6/2021 of $61.92 per share where one year ago the stock was trading at $19.55 per share. This gives gm a market cap of $89.25 Billion compared to a year ago at $29.7 Billion.

