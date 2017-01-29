HSV Says Farewell To Zeta Commodore With A ZR1 Powered Model

Holden Special Vehicles (HSV) has been the home to where some of the maddest Holden V8 sedans and utes announced their swan song to the Zeta-based Commodore with the introduction of their 2017 lineup which includes one being powered by the ZR1's LS9 supercharged V8.

Before we get to that, let us begin with the 'entry-level' HSV models. Dubbed the '30 Years' range (30 years of being in operation), the eight models will see noticeable improvements in terms of performance and a number of goodies from the HSV GTS. Most models will see a slight boost in power of 13 horsepower and 15 pound-feet of torque for the 6.2L Supercharged LSA V8 to produce a respectable 550 horsepower and 510 pound-feet. The GTS keeps its 577 horsepower and 546 pound-feet.

All models will get torque-vectoring and a reworked bi-modal exhaust system to provide more noise. The GTS' optional AP Racing brake package becomes available on all of the '30 Years' models.

Next up is the return of the GTSR. Last used on VL Commodore from 1996, the GTSR takes the 6.2L Supercharged LSA V8 found in the GTS and gets slightly massaged to boost power to 583 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque. Six-piston AP Racing brake calipers pair up with cross-drilled two-piece floating rotors. Exterior changes include a new front bumper, wider front fenders, new diffuser, and rear wing. The GTSR will be available in the sedan or ute. It should be noted the GTSR sedan will be the only way to get Magnetic Ride Control.

You have waited long enough for us to get the the ZR1 powered model. Meet the HSV GTSR W1. Under the hood lies the 6.2L supercharged LS9 with 635 horsepower and 601 pound-feet of torque. This will come paired with a six-speed close-ratio manual transmission. HSV called in Australian-suspension specialist SupaShock to set up a special fixed-rated suspension for the W1. This is said to mimic the Commodore race car in the V8 Supercars series. Before you panic, HSV says the suspension has been tuned in such a way to be somewhat refined for daily driving. A set of wide and sticky Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires feature a set of forged alloy wheels. HSV plans only building 300 W1 models.

Prices for the 2017 HSV range begin at $79,990 AUD (about $60,681.23) for the Maloo R8 LSA and climbs to $169,990 AUD (about $128,956.15) for the GTSR W1.

