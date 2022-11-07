Jump to content
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    All-New 2023 Honda Civic Type R – the Ultimate Hot Hatch – Arriving at Dealers

      Honda has started deliveries of the most powerful and highest performing Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S. to dealerships.

    Starting with an MSRP of $42,895 and a $1,095 destination charge, $43,990 price, Honda has embodied their own challenging spirit, using their racetrack proven engineering to deliver a thrilling performance for owners on the road and on the track. "The perfect capstone to our 11th-generation Civic lineup, the sportiest, most fun-to-drive Civic in our history" per VP of sales for American Honda, Mamadou Diallo.

    The Civic Type R is the most powerful Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S. with 315-horsepower and an EPA MPG Rating of 22/28/24 (city/highway/combined). From racing colors to more traditional colors, one should be able to find the right color for this pocket rocket.

    Honda has two standard exterior colors, Rallye Red (R-513) and Crystal Black Pearl (NH-731P) for a premium price, one can have a choice of either Championship White (NH-0), Sonic Gray Pearl (NH-887P), or Boost Blue Pearl (B-637P).

    2023_TypeR-1.jpg2023_TypeR-2.jpg2023_TypeR-3.jpg2023_TypeR-4.jpg2023_TypeR-5.jpg

     

    Honda has pushed the edges of the latest all-new Type R in ensuring while you have more power, you will also have more breaking power as they have the latest Brembo braking system.

    2023_TypeR-6.jpg2023_TypeR-7.jpg

     

    Your 2023 Honda Civic Type R has continued enhancements to the Data logging app for spirited driving allowing for customization of the power train response depending on what the driving is doing.

    2023_TypeR-8.jpg2023_TypeR-9.jpg2023_TypeR-10.jpg

     

    There is just one standard interior color, a Black/Red for all five colors externally. 

    2023_TypeR-11.jpg2023_TypeR-12.jpg

     

    If one has not noticed or was not aware, the 2023 Honda Civic Type R only comes with a single 6-Speed Manual Transmission (6MT) with Rev-Match Control. 

    2023_TypeR-13.jpg2023_TypeR-14.jpg

     

    The latest minimalist dash/instrumentation is present in the 2023 Civic line. Customization is the game here as with the digital dash, one can decide which information they want to see or use the default dash settings from Honda.

    2023_TypeR-15.jpg

     

    One cannot forget that Honda is still about moving people and their stuff, so the standard Civic sized trunk for hauling the family items or the family grocery shopping trip.

    2023_TypeR-16.jpg

    For those fans of cars fearing that everyone was going SUV/Truck, Honda has you covered from basic no frills entry level Civic to this Pocket Rocket, 4-door sedan of driving pleasure.

    Full details of the 2023 Honda Civic Type R were released by Honda as a Spreadsheet of details.

     

    The only thing that makes this car enthusiast wonder is how many of these will they sell with the Manual transmission since not too many people know how to drive one anymore. Sales numbers will be interesting to watch, and I hope Honda can sell everyone and then some.

     

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    David
    2023 Honda Civic Type R - Specifications & Features Touring
    POWER UNIT
    Engine
    Engine Type In-Line 4-Cylinder with Turbocharger
    Max. Boost Pressure 25.2 psi
    Displacement 1,996 cc
    Horsepower (SAE net)1 315 @ 6,500 rpm
    Torque (SAE net)2 310 lb.-ft. @ 2,600-4,000 rpm
    Redline 7,000 rpm
    Bore and Stroke  86.0 mm x 85.9 mm
    Compression Ratio   9.8 : 1
    Valve Train 16-Valve DOHC VTEC
    CARB Emissions Rating3 ULEV50
    Honda LogR® Datalogger System
    Integrated LED Shift Light Indicator
    Active Sound Control (ASC)
    4-Mode Drive System (Comfort/Sport/Individual/+R)
    Direct Injection
    Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
    Water-Cooled Oil Cooler
    Electric Parking Brake with Automatic Brake Hold
    Hill Start Assist
    Direct Ignition System with Immobilizer
       
    DRIVETRAIN
    6-Speed Manual Transmission (6MT) with Rev-Match Control
    1st 3.625
    2nd 2.115
    3rd 1.529
    4th 1.125
    5th 0.911
    6th 0.734
    Reverse 3.757
    Final Drive 3.842
    Lightweight Single-Mass Flywheel
    Helical Limited-Slip Differential
       
    FUEL ECONOMY
    6-Speed Manual Transmission (6MT) (City/Highway/Combined)4 TBD
    Fuel Tank Capacity 12.4
    Required Fuel Unleaded (91 Octane Recommended)
       
    CHASSIS
    Adaptive Damper System
    Dual-Axis MacPherson Strut Front Suspension
    Multi-Link Rear Suspension
    Dual-Pinion, Variable-Ratio Electric Power Steering (EPS)
    Stabilizer Bar (front/rear)  29.0 mm x 5.0 mm (tubular) / 20.5 mm (solid)
    Steering Wheel Turns, Lock-to-Lock 2.1
    Steering Ratio 11.6: 1
    Turning Diameter, Curb-to-Curb 39.9 ft.
    Power-Assisted, Ventilated, Two-Piece Front Disc/Solid Rear Disc Brakes (front/rear) 13.8 in. / 12.0 in.
    Brembo®5 4-Piston Aluminum Front Brake Calipers
    Wheels   19 x 9.5J Matte Black Wheels
    Maximum-Performance Summer Tires6 265/30 R19
    Michelin Pilot Sport 4S
    Tire Repair Kit (TRK) with 24-Hour Assistance
       
    DIMENSIONS
    EXTERIOR
    Wheelbase (in) 107.7
    Length (in) 180.9
    Height (in) 55.4
    Width (in) 74.4
    Ground Clearance (in) 4.8
    Track (in. front/rear)  64 / 63.5
       
    WEIGHT
    Curb Weight 3,188
    Weight Distribution (front/rear) 62 / 38
       
    INTERIOR
    Headroom (front/rear) [in] 39.3 / 37.1
    Legroom (front/rear) [in] 42.3 / 37.4
    Shoulder Room (front/rear) [in] 57 / 56
    Hiproom (front/rear) [in] 54.3 / 48.9
    Cargo Volume (rear seat up/down)7 [cu. ft.] 24.5 / TBD
    Passenger Volume (cu. ft.) 99
       
    FEATURES
    HONDA SENSING® SAFETY & DRIVER-ASSISTANCE TECHNOLOGY
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)8
    Lane Departure Warning (LDW)9
    Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™)10
    Short Distance Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™)10
    Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM)11
    Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)12
    Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)13
    Traffic Sign Recognition14
    Blind Spot Information System15
    Backing Out Support
    Vehicle Stability Assist™ (VSA®) with Traction Control16
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD)
    Brake Assist
    Multi-Angle Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines17
    Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)18
    LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL)
     
    SAFETY AND DRIVER ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGY
    Advanced Compatibility EngineeringTM (ACETM) Body Structure
    Advanced Front Airbags (i-SRS)
    SmartVent® Front Side Airbags 
    Side Curtain Airbags with Rollover Sensor
    3-Point Seat Belts at all Seating Positions
    Front 3-Point Seat Belts with Automatic Tensioning System
    Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH)                                                                       
    Driver's and Front Passenger's Seat-Belt Reminder
    Child-Proof Rear Door Locks
    Auto High-Beam Headlights
       
    AUDIO & CONNECTIVITY
    Bose Premium Audio System with 12 Speakers, including Subwoofer
    9-Inch Display Audio with High-Resolution Electrostatic Touch-Screen and Customizable Feature Settings
    10.2" Digital Instrument Cluster
    Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™ with Voice Recognition and Honda HD Digital Traffic
    HondaLink®19
    Apple CarPlay®20 Compatibility
    Android Auto™21  Compatibility
    Wireless Apple CarPlay®20 Compatibility
    Wireless Android Auto™21  Compatibility
    SiriusXM®22
    HD Radio™23
    1.0-Amp USB Audio Interface Center Console (1 Port)
    1.5-Amp USB Smartphone/Audio Interface24 Front Console (1 Port)
    Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink®25
    Bluetooth® Streaming Audio26
    SMS Text Message Function
    Radio Data System (RDS)
    Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
    Wireless Charger27
     
    COMFORT & CONVENIENCE
    Type R Serial Number Plate
    Leather 18"-wrapped steering wheel
    Sport Pedals
    Aluminum Shift Knob
    Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control System
    Push Button Start
    Power Windows with Auto-Up/Down Driver's and Front Passenger's Windows
    Power Door Locks
    Driver's and Front Passenger's Illuminated Window and Door Lock Controls
    Cruise Control
    One-Touch Turn Indicators
    Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column
    LED Pocket Light
    Center Console with Sliding Armrest and Storage Compartment
    Sliding Sunvisors
    Illuminated Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls
    Illuminated Driver's and Front Passenger's Vanity Mirrors
    Door-Pocket Storage Bins (front/rear)
    Remote Trunk Release
    Headlights-On Reminder
    Capless Fuel Filler
    Map Lights
    Rear-Seat Heater Ducts
    Floor Mats
    12-Volt Power Outlet (front)
    Rear-Window Defroster with Timer
    Cargo Area Light
    Beverage Holders
     
    SEATING
    Exclusively-Designed, High-Bolstered Sport Seats with Red/Black Suede-Effect Fabric and Double Red Stitching
    Adjustable Front Seat-Belt Anchors
    Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
    60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback
    Seating Capacity 4
       
    EXTERIOR FEATURES
    Red Honda "H" Badges (front/rear)
    Type R badges (front/rear)
    LED Headlights with Auto-On/Off
    LED Brake Lights
    Underbody Spoiler Kit
    Wing Spoiler Gloss Black
    Aluminum Hood
    Center-Mounted, Triple Outlet Exhaust
    Smart Entry with Walk Away Auto Lock®
    Fin-Type Roof-Mounted Antenna Gloss Black
    Rear Window Wiper/Washer with Heated Wiper Zone
    Security System with Remote Entry and Hatch Release
    Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers
    Power Side Mirrors with Integrated LED Turn Indicators Gloss Black
    Body-Colored Door Handles
    Push-to-Release Fuel Filler Door
       
    COLORS & TRIMS
    STANDARD EXTERIOR COLORS AVAILABLE INTERIOR COLORS
    Rallye Red (R-513) Black/Red
    Crystal Black Pearl (NH-731P) Black/Red
       
    PREMIUM EXTERIOR COLORS AVAILABLE INTERIOR COLORS
    Championship White (NH-0) Black/Red
    Sonic Gray Pearl (NH-887P) Black/Red
    Boost Blue Pearl (B-637P) Black/Red

    [1] 315 @ 6500 rpm (SAE net)
    [2] 310 lb-ft @ 2500-4500 rpm (SAE net)
    [3]  LEV3-ULEV125 (Ultra-Low-Emission Vehicle) trims as certified by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).
    [4]  xx city/xx highway/xx combined mpg rating for 2WD trims. Based on 2023 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.
    [5] Brembo is a registered trademark of Brembo S.p.A. Brembo's product names are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Brembo.
    [6] High-performance summer tires are not designed for winter driving and will wear faster than normal passenger car tires. Please see your Honda dealer for details.
    [7] Based on SAE J1100 cargo volume measurement standard plus, where applicable, floor space between seating rows and seats in their forward-most and upright position.
    [8] FCW cannot detect all objects ahead and may not detect a given object; accuracy will vary based on weather, speed and other factors. System operation affected by extreme interior heat. FCW does not include a braking function. Driver remains responsible for safely operating vehicle and avoiding collisions.
    [9] LDW only alerts drivers when lane drift is detected without a turn signal in use. LDW may not detect all lane markings or lane departures; accuracy will vary based on weather, speed and road condition. System operation affected by extreme interior heat. Driver remains responsible for safely operating vehicle and avoiding collisions.
    [10] CMBS cannot detect all objects ahead and may not detect a given object; accuracy will vary based on weather, speed and other factors. System operation affected by extreme interior heat. System designed to mitigate crash forces. Driver remains responsible for safely operating vehicle and avoiding collisions.
    [11] Road Departure Mitigation only alerts drivers when lane drift is detected without a turn signal in use and can apply mild steering torque to assist driver in maintaining proper lane position and/or brake pressure to slow the vehicle's departure from a detected lane. RDM may not detect all lane markings or lane departures; accuracy will vary based on weather, speed and road condition. System operation affected by extreme interior heat. Driver remains responsible for safely operating vehicle and avoiding collisions.
    [12] LKAS only assists driver in maintaining proper lane position when lane markings are identified without a turn signal in use and can only apply mild steering torque to assist. LKAS may not detect all lane markings; accuracy will vary based on weather, speed and road condition. System operation affected by extreme interior heat. Driver remains responsible for safely operating vehicle and avoiding collisions.
    [13] ACC cannot detect all objects ahead and may not detect a given object; accuracy will vary based on weather, speed, and other factors. ACC should not be used in heavy traffic, poor weather, or on winding roads. Driver remains responsible for safely operating vehicle and avoiding collisions.
    [14] TSR cannot detect all traffic signs and may misidentify certain signs. Accuracy will vary based on weather and other factors. System operation affected by extreme interior heat. Driver remains responsible for complying with all traffic regulations.
    [15]  BSI systems are not a substitute for your own visual assessment before changing lanes or backing up, and may not detect all objects, or provide complete information about conditions, behind or to the side of the vehicle. System accuracy will vary based on weather, size of object, and speed. Driver remains responsible for safely operating vehicle and avoiding collisions.
    [16] VSA is not a substitute for safe driving. It cannot correct the vehicle’s course in every situation or compensate for reckless driving. Control of the vehicle always remains with the driver.
    [17] Always visually confirm that it is safe to drive before backing up; the rearview camera display does not provide complete information about all conditions and objects at the rear of your vehicle.
    [18]  For optimal tire wear and performance, tire pressure should be checked regularly with a gauge. Do not rely solely on the monitor system. Please see your Honda dealer for details.
    [19] Check the HondaLink® website for smartphone compatibility.
    [20] Apple CarPlay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.
    [21] Android and Android Auto are trademarks of Google LLC.
    [22]  SiriusXM requires a subscription after any trial period. If you decide to continue your SiriusXM service at the end of your trial subscription, the plan you choose will automatically renew and bill at then-current rates until you call SiriusXM at 1-866-635-2349 to cancel. See our Customer Agreement for complete terms at www.siriusxm.com. Fees and programming subject to change. Available in the 48 contiguous United States and D.C.. SiriusXM and all related marks and logos are trademarks of SiriusXM Radio Inc.
    [23] HD Radio is a proprietary trademark of iBiquity Digital Corporation.
    [24]  The USB interface is used for playback of MP3, WMA or AAC music files from digital audio players and other USB devices, as well as smartphone data transfer on designated Smartphone/Audio Interface ports. Some USB devices and files may not work. Please see your Honda dealer for details.
    [25]  Compatible with select phones with Bluetooth®. Your wireless carrier's rate plans apply. State or local laws may limit use of texting feature. Only use texting feature when conditions allow you to do so safely.
    [26]  The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of such marks by Honda Motor Co., Ltd., is under license.
    [27] Honda wireless phone charger is compatible with Qi wireless charging standards. Check with your device's manufacturer for wireless capability.

     

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



×
×
  • Create New...

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search