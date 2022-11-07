All-New 2023 Honda Civic Type R – the Ultimate Hot Hatch – Arriving at Dealers

Starting with an MSRP of $42,895 and a $1,095 destination charge, $43,990 price, Honda has embodied their own challenging spirit, using their racetrack proven engineering to deliver a thrilling performance for owners on the road and on the track. "The perfect capstone to our 11th-generation Civic lineup, the sportiest, most fun-to-drive Civic in our history" per VP of sales for American Honda, Mamadou Diallo.

The Civic Type R is the most powerful Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S. with 315-horsepower and an EPA MPG Rating of 22/28/24 (city/highway/combined). From racing colors to more traditional colors, one should be able to find the right color for this pocket rocket.

Honda has two standard exterior colors, Rallye Red (R-513) and Crystal Black Pearl (NH-731P) for a premium price, one can have a choice of either Championship White (NH-0), Sonic Gray Pearl (NH-887P), or Boost Blue Pearl (B-637P).

Honda has pushed the edges of the latest all-new Type R in ensuring while you have more power, you will also have more breaking power as they have the latest Brembo braking system.

Your 2023 Honda Civic Type R has continued enhancements to the Data logging app for spirited driving allowing for customization of the power train response depending on what the driving is doing.

There is just one standard interior color, a Black/Red for all five colors externally.

If one has not noticed or was not aware, the 2023 Honda Civic Type R only comes with a single 6-Speed Manual Transmission (6MT) with Rev-Match Control.

The latest minimalist dash/instrumentation is present in the 2023 Civic line. Customization is the game here as with the digital dash, one can decide which information they want to see or use the default dash settings from Honda.

One cannot forget that Honda is still about moving people and their stuff, so the standard Civic sized trunk for hauling the family items or the family grocery shopping trip.

For those fans of cars fearing that everyone was going SUV/Truck, Honda has you covered from basic no frills entry level Civic to this Pocket Rocket, 4-door sedan of driving pleasure.

Full details of the 2023 Honda Civic Type R were released by Honda as a Spreadsheet of details.

The only thing that makes this car enthusiast wonder is how many of these will they sell with the Manual transmission since not too many people know how to drive one anymore. Sales numbers will be interesting to watch, and I hope Honda can sell everyone and then some.