  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Honda Australia Exec: Affordable Sports Car is “Very Desirable”

    By William Maley

      • We can all dream

    Ever since the S2000 was discontinued back in 2009, many people wished for Honda to do an affordable sports car. Some of those folks work for Honda. Case in point is Stephen Collins, director of Honda Australia who told CarAdvice that he would like to see something like this make a return.

    “We’ve said it a number of times: we really want to dial up the sportiness of our range and our brand. NSX is one part of that, Type R is another. But if anything else becomes available, we’d really be chasing that pretty hard,” said Collins.

    “Type R is a hot hatch and if there’s another type of sports car that becomes available to us, say if it was a convertible or something that could come in at around $30,000 (list price), that would be very desirable for us.”

    When asked about S660 roadster, Collins shot down this idea.

    “The S660 is a beautiful little sports car but it was only really designed for Japanese domestic market,” he said. “To get it homologated and up to a standard for the Australian market would be difficult. It’s also very constrained by production and, unfortunately, it’s not made for export. But if a small, sporty car like that became available to Honda Australia we’d definitely stick up our hand for it. Sadly, the S660 is not an option for us.”

    Source: CarAdvice


      Report Article
    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Honda

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt
    5 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Good thing cars don't need to sexually reproduce to survive, because this would be forever without a partner...

    I like a butt on a woman, but this is like wide load at the pig trough. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    2 hours ago, dfelt said:

    I like a butt on a woman, but this is like wide load at the pig trough. 

    They actually have made a major accomplishment in that they have built a sports car less attractive and less interesting than the Civic Del Sol.

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    1 hour ago, Frisky Dingo said:

    I like the S660!! ^_^

    Yes, product like that from Honda will make selling Volkswagen products much easier for you.

    49 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    She is all Yours! :D 

    If it flies, floats or f@#&s you are better off renting it.  I think this an open and shut case for a full body condom.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×