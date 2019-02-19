Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Honda Confirms Swindon Closure

      Over 3,500 jobs lost.

    Confirming reports from yesterday, Honda has officially announced the closure of its manufacturing facility in Swindon UK as part of a global restructuring at the end of the current products lifecycle in 2021.  The Swindon plant manufactures Honda Civic and Honda CR-V.

    Honda officials insisted that Brexit was not the reason for the closure, but rather global trends in the automotive industry.   A factory in Turkey will also close as part of the restructuring as Honda recenters all EU market manufacturing back to Japan. 

    No changes in production or jobs are expected until the 2021 time frame. 

     

    Edited by Drew Dowdell


    Source: CNBC

    dfelt

    Brexit is the reason they are just too polite to say it. Traditional Japanese way of never say no and never insult your guest no matter how rude they might be.

    Japanese ruthless business sense is they can build the automotive trend setting auto's, CR-V in Japan and export it all over Europe at a lower cost and probably higher quality building it in a robotized plant in Japan over the work force of UK or Turkey.

    As far as the production / jobs quote at the end, they have to hire to get manufacturing facilities ready in Japan as 2021 is not far away.

    Drew Dowdell
    18 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Brexit is the reason they are just too polite to say it. Traditional Japanese way of never say no and never insult your guest no matter how rude they might be.

    Japanese ruthless business sense is they can build the automotive trend setting auto's, CR-V in Japan and export it all over Europe at a lower cost and probably higher quality building it in a robotized plant in Japan over the work force of UK or Turkey.

    As far as the production / jobs quote at the end, they have to hire to get manufacturing facilities ready in Japan as 2021 is not far away.

    Japan just got a sweet, tariff free, trade deal with the EU. Now they can import Civics and CR-Vs from Japan instead of having to operate another plant and deal with all of the logistics of building in the UK.  Brexit may have made this decision easier for them, but I think it was the Japan/EU trade deal that really sealed Swindon's fate.  Look a the plant closing in Turkey as well for proof.

    A Horse With No Name
    43 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Japan just got a sweet, tariff free, trade deal with the EU. Now they can import Civics and CR-Vs from Japan instead of having to operate another plant and deal with all of the logistics of building in the UK.  Brexit may have made this decision easier for them, but I think it was the Japan/EU trade deal that really sealed Swindon's fate.  Look a the plant closing in Turkey as well for proof.

    My local Honda dealer had Japanese born civics on the lot as well as Ohio Born Civics...and Type R's from England. Civics from three continents...kind of cool...

    But I think the Japanese will re shore as much production as they can. They already did it with motorcycles.

    Drew Dowdell

    ^^ Gotta check the VINs.  I think all of the Hybrids came from Japan.  The current generation Honda Insight, which is the effective replacement for the Civic Hybrid, is built in Indiana now. 

    Drew Dowdell
    9 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I think Brexit is a big reason.

    It certainly would make their supply chain more complicated.

    A Horse With No Name
    1 minute ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    It certainly would make their supply chain more complicated.

    That whole thing is not going to end well...just like our current trade war.

    dfelt
    24 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    That whole thing is not going to end well...just like our current trade war.

    Brexit is already having an impact on jobs that do not require college education and I see them leaving the Euro Union as an attempt by the rich to rebuild a cast system in UK. I think they have greatly missed the bigger picture here all in an attempt to grasp at holding onto the past that is already gone.

