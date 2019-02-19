Honda Confirms Swindon Closure

Confirming reports from yesterday, Honda has officially announced the closure of its manufacturing facility in Swindon UK as part of a global restructuring at the end of the current products lifecycle in 2021. The Swindon plant manufactures Honda Civic and Honda CR-V.

Honda officials insisted that Brexit was not the reason for the closure, but rather global trends in the automotive industry. A factory in Turkey will also close as part of the restructuring as Honda recenters all EU market manufacturing back to Japan.

No changes in production or jobs are expected until the 2021 time frame.