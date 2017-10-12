Honda Has A Lower-Cost Civic Type R in the Cards

The only way you can purchase a Honda Civic Type R is the fully loaded Touring trim with adaptive dampers, navigation, LED headlights, etc. Possibly, you might have to pay a 'market adjustment' price - i.e. a dealer adding a few grand to the price to make a quick buck. But 2018 could see Honda introduce a base version of the Type R.

The Truth About Cars uncovered NHTSA certification papers filed by American Honda for the 2018 model year. The papers reveal two Civic Type R models, 'Type R' and 'Touring'. Both models have the same engine code - K20C1 which corresponds to the turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder.

As we reported back in June, Honda is considering adding more Civic Type R variants to "broaden the audience and keep sales fresh." One way to that is to introduce a lower-cost model. Honda already sells one in other markets that lose out on the navigation system, parking sensors, and LED lighting.

Source: The Truth About Cars