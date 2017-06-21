More Civic Type R Variants Are Being Considered

Honda has finally given us a taste of the forbidden fruit that is known as the Civic Type R. But the Japanese automaker has plans to introduce new variants of the Type R to broaden the audience and keep sales fresh.

“We’re hoping that by gradually putting out more [variants] that we’ll be able to maintain a more stable sales volume,” Hideki Matsumoto, chief engineer for the Civic model range to Automotive News.

Topping the list of variants is a more hardcore Type R offering up more power. Honda is also considering a toned-down Type R that is “focused more on the grand touring aspect” to help broaden the target market. The most interesting idea on the table is making an all-wheel drive variant of the Type R.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)