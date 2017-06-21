  • Sign in to follow this  
    More Civic Type R Variants Are Being Considered

    By William Maley

      • Such as a grand-tourer and one with AWD

    Honda has finally given us a taste of the forbidden fruit that is known as the Civic Type R. But the Japanese automaker has plans to introduce new variants of the Type R to broaden the audience and keep sales fresh.

    “We’re hoping that by gradually putting out more [variants] that we’ll be able to maintain a more stable sales volume,” Hideki Matsumoto, chief engineer for the Civic model range to Automotive News.

    Topping the list of variants is a more hardcore Type R offering up more power. Honda is also considering a toned-down Type R that is “focused more on the grand touring aspect” to help broaden the target market. The most interesting idea on the table is making an all-wheel drive variant of the Type R.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    User Feedback

    dfelt

    AWD and Power at a competative price will do them wonders plus some decent style. They really need to throw out the ultra conservative auto style approach and move forward with the 21st century.

    A Horse With No Name
    41 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    AWD and Power at a competative price will do them wonders plus some decent style. They really need to throw out the ultra conservative auto style approach and move forward with the 21st century.

    Actually most people I know find the Civic very modern and very attractive. It certainly beats the Frumpy Corolla, the dated and awkward Focus, and the awkward Forte.

    I wish them success at this, I actually despite my sarcasm really kind of like the R and the SI.

    It's just that from a personal standpoint there are cars in this segment I would rather own personally.

    A Horse With No Name
    1 hour ago, Frisky Dingo said:

    If they toned down the styling a bit, put SH-AWD in, a DCT, and a few more lux features, they'd have a great car.

    Then maybe a more stripped model with smaller wheels, etc, etc.

    Or God forbid have options and interesting colors so you can get what you want.

    VW, Ford, Honda, Subaru, Fiat, Mazda...all are very good at keeping production of sporty small cars restricted to keep profit High.

    You can get a nice All track for 30k, they can surely sell a Golf R for less than 40 grand and make a profit.

    But the other side of me likes lower production because it keeps resale value up in the used market and keeps cars like this profitable so car makers want to build them.

    We're I to get a Type R Civic I think I would want black because it would tone down the excess.

    smk4565

    They should do a Type R Grand Hatchback SH-AWD and sell if for $59,000.  Because everyone wants them some $59,000 Civics.

    Seriously isn't the Civic Type R pushing $40k as it is?  They can barely sell Acuras for over $40k, who wants an entry level Honda at that price.

    A Horse With No Name
    46 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    They should do a Type R Grand Hatchback SH-AWD and sell if for $59,000.  Because everyone wants them some $59,000 Civics.

    Seriously isn't the Civic Type R pushing $40k as it is?  They can barely sell Acuras for over $40k, who wants an entry level Honda at that price.

    It is like 33 grand and they are expecting to sell them out.  Also, I would damn sure drive this before I would drive a C class.

