    Honda Ponders Whether It Should Do A Odyssey Hybrid

    By William Maley

      • Chrysler may not be the only player with a hybrid minivan

    There could be some competition for the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid. Speaking with Wards Auto, Honda's lead r&d engineer Tom Sladek hinted that Odyssey minivan could be getting a hybrid powertrain.

    “The electrification initiative is definitely coming, but on which products and which timing is not 100% clear yet,” said Sladek.

    “We just released the hybrid (Acura) MDX so that powertrain could be considered in the future, although we can’t comment on particular plans.”

    That line gives us some idea that Honda is looking at possibly using this powertrain in other vehicles. Why the Odyssey? The main reason is that both vehicles utilize the same platform - known as 2SL according to Wards.

    The MDX Sport Hybrid uses a 3.0L V6 and three electric motors (one in the transmission and two for the rear wheels) to produce a combined output of 321 horsepower. While the MDX emphasizes performance with its hybrid powertrain, the Odyssey will likely focus more on fuel economy. 

    Honda has set a goal of having two-thirds of its global sales to be electrified by 2030.

    Source: Wards Auto

    Drew Dowdell

    Drove the Pacifica Hybrid, it is astonishingly fast for a minivan... or a hybrid.... or a minivan hybrid. 

    Drove the MDX hybrid the same day.  While it was good, it didn't leave me with the wow factor that the Pacifica did mostly due to price. 

