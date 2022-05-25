Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Honda teases new butched up CR-V due out Summer 2022

      All-new 2023 CR-V adopts a more rugged look.

    The CR-V took over from the Civic as Honda's best selling model in 2014 as crossover sales exploded.  The current CR-V went on sale a few years later in 2016 and further extended that growth, keeping sales over 370,000 units most years since.  In the CR-V's best year of 2019, the crossover eclipsed the Civic by about 60,000 units.

    When you've got sales like that, you generally don't mess with success.  But even with numbers like those, the CR-V comes in second in sales to the Toyota RAV-4. The RAV-4 took on a more rugged look for 2019 and Toyota's biggest problem has been keeping them in stock.  So with an eye on that success, Honda decided to pull on a pair of hiking shoes when redesigning the 2023 CR-V.

    While we don't have full details yet, the teaser shots show the new CR-V will adopt the butch looks of its big brother the Honda Passport.  We expect a carryover of the existing 1.5 liter turbo producing 190 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 179 lb-ft of torque between 2,000 and 5,000 rpm routed through a CVT.  The CR-V currently offers a hybrid option with 212 horsepower and a combined 232 lb-ft of torque.  Honda says that the hybrid system will be getting some enhancements for "a sportier driving experience and more capability".

    Paolino

    I'm getting very tired of scraping absolutely everything in my car and having my tail stick out when I park in a parking garage for work and have been seriously looking at a CUV. Two that I've looked at are the CRV and the RAV4. I thought the CRV needed "something extra" to sway me honestly.

     

    David

    @Drew Dowdell Have to say that the look of this CR-V is good and looks very similar to the upcoming Honda Prologue EV. Cool to see that they are getting away from the generic look Honda has had for the last 3 decades.

    Drew Dowdell
    On 5/25/2022 at 4:09 PM, Paolino said:

    I'm getting very tired of scraping absolutely everything in my car and having my tail stick out when I park in a parking garage for work and have been seriously looking at a CUV. Two that I've looked at are the CRV and the RAV4. I thought the CRV needed "something extra" to sway me honestly.

     

    Well have I got the article for you. 

     

    14 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    How come Honda always seems to come in second to Toyota in every segment both compete in?  As for the CR-V: all-new or simply an MCE?

    Honda and Toyota will frequently claim "all-new" for their vehicle, but that's a pretty squishy subject for both. They will frequently evolve their platforms enough that it gets to be called all-new. Honda is claiming "all-new" for this CR-V, but it's probably going to have the same engine and transmission, maybe slightly tweaked in some way.

