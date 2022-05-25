Honda teases new butched up CR-V due out Summer 2022

The CR-V took over from the Civic as Honda's best selling model in 2014 as crossover sales exploded. The current CR-V went on sale a few years later in 2016 and further extended that growth, keeping sales over 370,000 units most years since. In the CR-V's best year of 2019, the crossover eclipsed the Civic by about 60,000 units.

When you've got sales like that, you generally don't mess with success. But even with numbers like those, the CR-V comes in second in sales to the Toyota RAV-4. The RAV-4 took on a more rugged look for 2019 and Toyota's biggest problem has been keeping them in stock. So with an eye on that success, Honda decided to pull on a pair of hiking shoes when redesigning the 2023 CR-V.

While we don't have full details yet, the teaser shots show the new CR-V will adopt the butch looks of its big brother the Honda Passport. We expect a carryover of the existing 1.5 liter turbo producing 190 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 179 lb-ft of torque between 2,000 and 5,000 rpm routed through a CVT. The CR-V currently offers a hybrid option with 212 horsepower and a combined 232 lb-ft of torque. Honda says that the hybrid system will be getting some enhancements for "a sportier driving experience and more capability".