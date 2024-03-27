2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz get a Refresh

Today at the New York International Auto Show, Hyundai unveiled an update to its little truck, the Hyundai Santa Cruz.

The refresh to the exterior is relatively mild, though it features a more menacing grille with bolder verticle lines. Updated running lights and new wheel designs add to the fresher look.

Inside, there is a new steering wheel, infotainment system, and instrument panel. on upper trims, an optional panoramic curved display houses dual 12.3-inch displays for driver and entertainment.

The plenty-capable powertrains carry over with either a 191-horsepower direct injected 2.5-liter 4-cylinder or a turbo-charged version of of the same engine with 281 horsepower. The transmission for the entry-level engine is a traditional 8-speed automatic, while the turbo-charged model gets an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Santa Cruzes with the turbo engine gain a new tow mode for enhanced towing control. Both powertrains are towing capable with a 3,500 lb rating for the entry engine and a stout 5,000 lb rating for the turbo models when equipped with all-wheel drive.

New for 2025 is an XRT trim geared even more towards outdoor adventure. It features a trim-specific front fascia and grille, special 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, an increased approach angle, front tow hooks, and surround-view monitoring.

The 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz goes on sale this summer.