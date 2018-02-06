Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Hyundai Drops First Images of 2019 Santa Fe

    Will make its full debut this month

    Hyundai has revealed a couple pictures of the next-generation Santa Fe crossover. The new model looks nothing like the current model with a more imposing profile. Up front, Hyundai has taken some ideas from the subcompact Kona with a similar grille shape and very slim headlights. Hyundai says the new Santa Fe is longer and wider than the outgoing model. Inside, the Santa Fe appears to be more premium with leather seats, stitching on the dash, and a new instrument cluster with a center mounted screen.

    No information was provided in terms of powertrains, but Hyundai has revealed some of the active safety features that will be debuting. First is rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist that warns a driver of approaching vehicles and will apply the brakes if it detects an imminent rear-cross collision. Safety Exit Assist will lock the doors temporarily if the system detects vehicles approaching from behind - such as a vehicle pulling into the next parking space.

    Hyundai will reveal the 2019 Santa Fe fully later this month, before it heads off to Geneva and New York.

    Source: Hyundai
    Press Release is on Page 2

    Hyundai Motor reveals first images of the Santa Fe

    • The New Generation Santa Fe is an elegant SUV with class-leading roominess.
    • Hyundai Motor’s D-SUV connects with the new SUV family appearance and features an expressive and powerful front.
    • Innovative safety features underline Hyundai Motor’s approach to making advanced technology more accessible.

    6 February 2018 - Hyundai Motor unveils its first images of the New Generation Santa Fe which will celebrate its world premiere in February 2018.

    The company’s largest passenger car, it represents Hyundai’s strong SUV heritage and continues its global success story. The fourth generation Santa Fe is a powerful, premium-designed SUV with class-leading roominess.

    The Santa Fe displays a modern and elegant appearance complemented by eye-catching twin headlights and the Cascading Grille, Hyundai’s SUV-family identity. The exterior design is characterised by a powerful wide stance and an athletic, bold look. It features refined lines that reinforce the car’s status at the top of Hyundai’s SUV line-up. The Santa Fe interior design combines premium quality with a horizontal and roomy layout and enhanced visibility.

    Its exterior dimensions make the New Generation Santa Fe appear even more prominent. With a length of 4,770 mm, a width of 1,890 mm and a longer wheelbase, it also provides more comfort for its passengers.

    Hyundai truly cares about the customer’s well-being and offers best-in-class safety features. As part of its SmartSense technology, the Santa Fe offers a comprehensive package of Hyundai’s latest active safety features, making advanced technology affordable. Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist is a Hyundai first. When reversing out of areas with low visibility, the system not only warns the driver if vehicles approach from the side – it also applies the brakes automatically. The Safety Exit Assist prevents accidents when vehicles approach from behind by temporarily locking the doors, so that passengers will exit the car safely.

    Further details of New Generation Santa Fe will be disclosed at the world premiere before making its debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2018.


    User Feedback


    dfelt

    WOW, Love the warm brown two tone interior and the exterior looks more like a traditional SUV than a Jelly Bean CUV.

    Like this way more than their past models.

    smk4565

    I like how the Kona looks, I think they will sell a lot of those.  The Santa Fe looks decent, it at least looks more unique.  A lot of Hyundai's over the years look like cars from other brands, I like that they didn't make something that just looks like a Mazda or Infiniti or something else.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    7 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I like how the Kona looks, I think they will sell a lot of those.  The Santa Fe looks decent, it at least looks more unique.  A lot of Hyundai's over the years look like cars from other brands, I like that they didn't make something that just looks like a Mazda or Infiniti or something else.

    or Ford..the current Santa Fe has a front reminiscent of the Ford Edge..

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar

×