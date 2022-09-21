Jump to content
    Auto Rental EV Expansion by Hertz and GM

      Hertz and GM have announced a 175,000 EV purchase agreement over 5 years for Hertz U.S. rental sites.

    Hertz is leading the auto rental push into the EV space with GM.

    Here is the nuts and bolts of this agreement.

    • Hertz plans to order up to 175,000 EVs from GM over the next five years
    • Hertz will offer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and BrightDrop EVs across multiple vehicle categories
    • Deliveries of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV are expected to begin first quarter 2023

    This EV agreement between Hertz and GM makes it one of the largest to date of an EV expansion among fleet customers and the broadest as it covers from compact to Fullsize EVs. Hertz will offer from trucks, SUVs, and cars from basic entry level to luxury and more with the BrightDrop vans.

    Hertz has estimated that over the 5-year period, approximately 8 billion miles will be driven in EVs saving approximately 3.5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

    To quote Stephen Scherr, Hertz CEO: "It's exciting that two iconic American companies that have shaped the evolution of transportation for more than a century are coming together to redefine the future of mobility in the 21st century," "We are thrilled to partner with GM on this initiative, which will dramatically expand our EV offering to Hertz customers, including leisure and business travelers, rideshare drivers and corporates."

    Hertz is investing to create the largest rental fleet of EVs in North America, with tens of thousands of EVs available for rent at 500 Hertz locations across 38 states. The company's current goal is for one-quarter of its fleet to be electric by the end of 2024.

    GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra has this to say: "Our work with Hertz is a huge step forward for emissions reduction and EV adoption that will help create thousands of new EV customers for GM," "With the vehicle choice, technology and driving range we're delivering, I'm confident that each rental experience will further increase purchase consideration for our products and drive growth for our company."

    With Hertz taking EV deliveries starting Q1 2023, deliveries will scale as GM rapidly scales EV production across their entire portfolio of products as GM scales to be producing 1 million EVs in North America by the end of 2025 a year.

     

     

     

     

     

    oldshurst442
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    5 years is a long time.

    I do not know what you mean by that. 

    Either you mean it

    1. that a contract lasting 5 years is a long time.                                                                                                              or
    2. that you think the contracts starts 5 years from now.   

       

    Im thinking you are thinking its option #2.  But the contract starts now OVER the next 5 years it says.  Technically it starts the first quarter of 2023.   Up to 175 000 EVs of all kinds.  A drop in the bucket but its still 1750 000 units.  It will help with monies coming in and factories producing regardless the amount...   For the next 5 years...

    ccap41

    Of all places for EV adoption, I think rentals may be the worst. These people are then forced to charge publicly somewhere and hope and pray your hotel has a free charger that isn't some 110v outlet. 

    It's good to start this adaption but I don't think this is a good use case for the public. 

    oldshurst442
    51 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Of all places for EV adoption, I think rentals may be the worst. These people are then forced to charge publicly somewhere and hope and pray your hotel has a free charger that isn't some 110v outlet. 

    It's good to start this adaption but I don't think this is a good use case for the public. 

    Yes. Sure. The way it is now now.

    EVs have been politicized in the US (like everything else), and much whining has been made about public charge systems.

    Now...as in NOW...

    would be a good  GREAT time to actually STOP the whining about charging times and public chargers and ridiculous talking points about range anxiety and start building up the damn charging infrastructure instead of whining against it.

    American businesses, all levels of governments at the city, state and federal levels could get involved in building up a charge network...

    I googled and came across some awesome stuff...

    Ill just post some pics and American capitalism should be able to do the rest...

    In the US

    Solar-charged emergency panel now available in Queen Creek for public electric vehicle charging - QueenCreekSunTimes.com

    Oil giant BP is in talks with automakers to deploy EV chargers at their gas stations | Electrek

    Volta is installing 1,000 EV fast-charging stations at Walgreens locations | Engadget

    Are Installing EV Charging Stations at Hotels a Good Idea? - Charged Future

    The Europe Hotel and Resort | PlugShare

    Hoteliers Invest in Charging Stations as Electric Vehicle Adoption Grows

     

    we act like a few cables and a little plastic box with sensors and adaptors is such an unsurmountable feat.  Like its a total impossibility and harder to accomplish than burying large tanks underground and fill them up with that flammable liquid time and time again...talk about logistical nightmare, but we have perfected it,...and these are literally everywhere.  And talk about a PERFECT place to put EV chargers since gasoline stations are EVERYWHERE.

    And the thing is, charging stations, public and in the city could be endless as tanks need not be buried and designated in special places...

    And let me whine about something...

    NO NEED to transport the electricity to the charge port like a gasoline truck does to the gas station as electricity travels ITSELF!!!  

    Just in case somebody missed it, solar panels on the charge ports produce electricity to alleviate the other shytty talking point...

    Edited by oldshurst442
    David
    30 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Of all places for EV adoption, I think rentals may be the worst. These people are then forced to charge publicly somewhere and hope and pray your hotel has a free charger that isn't some 110v outlet. 

    It's good to start this adaption but I don't think this is a good use case for the public. 

    I would disagree with you on this. This is an excellent place for adoption when you think about it.

    First, the OEMs, especially the Legacy ones are wanting to follow Rivian and Tesla and have made to order and not carry allot of inventory.

    Second, if there is not allot of inventory, that makes it harder for those that need to test drive and spend time with an auto to see if they like it or not. Example is the Cadillac dealerships by me would give you the Cadillac you were interested in a loaner for 24hrs to see how you like it. If dealerships move to made to order, then you can bet having a 24hr loaner to test will not happen.

    Third, the point of this is that the rental companies will allow folks to check out an EV at the interest level and learn how they drive, work etc. With the built in Nav systems that tell you were the various charging stations are at and what levels are available it will not leave people wondering where they can charge.

    Fourth, Hertz has continuously increased purchases of Tesla auto's as they are the most popular for rental. With as I have posted elsewhere an average of 39 miles a day for personal ownership, rental autos have come in at only 54 miles per day on average. Most people will not have to deal with charging and I bet will take the pay option to let the rental company recharge the auto.

    Hertz as I also expect other rental companies will install plenty of DC chargers to get the EVs back on the road fast.

    I have posted this before, plenty easy for people to find chargers and if they drive to a distant location to check it out, it makes sense for them to find a charger and plug in while exploring the destination.

    Alternative Fuels Data Center: Electric Vehicle Charging Station Locations (energy.gov)

    Tesla Car Rental | Hertz Rent a Car

    Another reason that auto rental companies want to move to EVs is maintenance. With EVs having much less maintenance, the EV is a higher profit rental than traditional ICE.

    Just as Hertz has their Mustangs that people seem to love to rent and I can only assume in some cases abuse, one can clearly see that there will be those wanting to rent a Hummer Truck EV to experience WTF mode.

    Just a few reasons for this EV purchase for renting.

    David
    45 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Yes. Sure. The way it is now now.

    EVs have been politicized in the US (like everything else), and much whining has been made about public charge systems.

    Now...as in NOW...

    would be a good  GREAT time to actually STOP the whining about charging times and public chargers and ridiculous talking points about range anxiety and start building up the damn charging infrastructure instead of whining against it.

    American businesses, all levels of governments at the city, state and federal levels could get involved in building up a charge network...

    I googled and came across some awesome stuff...

    Ill just post some pics and American capitalism should be able to do the rest...

    In the US

    Solar-charged emergency panel now available in Queen Creek for public electric vehicle charging - QueenCreekSunTimes.com

    Oil giant BP is in talks with automakers to deploy EV chargers at their gas stations | Electrek

    Volta is installing 1,000 EV fast-charging stations at Walgreens locations | Engadget

    Are Installing EV Charging Stations at Hotels a Good Idea? - Charged Future

    The Europe Hotel and Resort | PlugShare

    Hoteliers Invest in Charging Stations as Electric Vehicle Adoption Grows

     

    we act like a few cables and a little plastic box with sensors and adaptors is such an unsurmountable feat.  Like its a total impossibility and harder to accomplish than burying large tanks underground and fill them up with that flammable liquid time and time again...talk about logistical nightmare, but we have perfected it,...and these are literally everywhere.  And talk about a PERFECT place to put EV chargers since gasoline stations are EVERYWHERE.

    And the thing is, charging stations, public and in the city could be endless as tanks need not be buried and designated in special places...

    And let me whine about something...

    NO NEED to transport the electricity to the charge port like a gasoline truck does to the gas station as electricity travels ITSELF!!!  

    Just in case somebody missed it, solar panels on the charge ports produce electricity to alleviate the other shytty talking point...

    Great points made.

    Last summer a Fuel delivery driver fell asleep at the wheel, crashed and burned. The damage to the overpass here in Lynnwood Washington 44th street over pass required that a portion of the bridge was closed down on I5 here for months as they had to rebuild the damaged section causing the area to be a bottleneck especially during commuting times.

    Just think if all those fuel delivery tankers were no longer on the roads. We might now have to deal with these kinds of issues.

    image.png

     

    ccap41

    I completely disagree with you guys on this and I am far from anti-EV adoption. I just think the end user themselves will not have as enjoyable of a rental experience having to charge publicly. Personally, and I've said this many times before, the biggest advantage of EVs is the ability to charge at home, over night, for very little out of pocket cost. Charging publicly takes almost all of the gasoline price savings out the window and you're forced to actually wait somewhere, unlike charging at home. 

    @David's point are good points but they're not good points for the user renting the vehicles. They're fantastic points for the manufacturers who want more people to experience EVs and to sell units. 

    @oldshurst442, I'm not saying it's difficult to find a charger. I'm saying it's inconvenient to ONLY be able to charge publicly and there's very little money being saved by the user by having to charge publicly. 

    4 minutes ago, David said:

    Just think if all those fuel delivery tankers were no longer on the roads. We might now have to deal with these kinds of issues.

    You and I both know that there are environmental issues mining for the metals for batteries as well. It's a give and take but I think as batteries advance and technology advances to using less and less precious metals, it will be a much greater net gain for EVs. But, as of now, mining for those precious metals isn't a whole lot better than drilling for oil. 

    They're getting there! I've read multiple things about new technology to eliminate these precious metals for future batteries. they're just not there yet and certainly not in any production vehicles. 

    oldshurst442
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    I'm not saying it's difficult to find a charger. I'm saying it's inconvenient to ONLY be able to charge publicly and there's very little money being saved by the user by having to charge publicly. 

    you could only fill up a gasoline powered car in a gas station.

    Charging ports should be ubiquitous like gas stations are.  Charging ports are easier to erect than gas stations are.  Charging stations could not only BE at specific charging stations only specializing in charging, but almost everywhere there is space and shopping or dining is made where the driver on an EV is out and about doing other things other than just filling up his EV with a charge.

    Its that simple...

    And its actually being done like how I say, not only in other parts of the world, but in the US itself, but there are far too many anti-EV rhetoric outlets in the US and the fear of EVs has set in and a stall in progress for charging stations has ensued in some parts of the US...

     

    ccap41
    4 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    you could only fill up a gasoline powered car in a gas station.

    In 5 minutes. 

     

    5 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Charging ports should be ubiquitous like gas stations are. 

    They'll likely never be that common because the demand will never be that high as most people own homes and SHOULD be charging at home. 

    6 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    but there are far too many anti-EV rhetoric outlets in the US and the fear of EVs has set in and a stall in progress for charging stations has ensued in some parts of the US...

    Wasn't a massive EV charging something-or-other passed like two weeks ago to give states money to build up their infrastructure? 

    oldshurst442
    22 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Charging publicly takes almost all of the gasoline price savings out the window and you're forced to actually wait somewhere, unlike charging at home. 

    That is the cost of doing business...   Its a service and a commodity. 

    However, the free market system and competition always finds a way to compensate or reward a frequent user...

    25 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I just think the end user themselves will not have as enjoyable of a rental experience having to charge publicly.

    How is that any different from gassing up?

    But maybe Herz and lets say Hilton Hotels and Shell and a consortium of public charging stations could have a loyalty program or package or something...

    29 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I am far from anti-EV adoption.

    yes.  I know that! 

    oldshurst442
    6 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    In 5 minutes. 

     

    They'll likely never be that common because the demand will never be that high as most people own homes and SHOULD be charging at home. 

    Wasn't a massive EV charging something-or-other passed like two weeks ago to give states money to build up their infrastructure? 

    https://highways.dot.gov/newsroom/biden-harris-administration-announces-approval-first-35-state-plans-build-out-ev-charging

     

     

    Like I said, restaurants, McDonald's and In and Out Burger and grocery stores and all kinds of public parking lots with businesses could have charging ports as well as designated stations.  

    And its not as if charging times with these new batteries and systems take a long time with level 2 charging. On avg., 15 minutes gets you 80% of a full charge on a 250-320 mile range EV.   

    Common...

    Like I said, lots of unnecessary fear...

    David
    4 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    In 5 minutes. 

    Yes, Battery charging is not there yet equal to ICE but it is coming and we will see it by 2030.

    They'll likely never be that common because the demand will never be that high as most people own homes and SHOULD be charging at home. 

    Maybe you just glanced over the link above, but charging ports are far more common than many think. Yes they are very common on the West Coast compared to Mid-West and East Coast is coming along fast with charging ports. Due to Apartments, many will need public charging, Roughly a quarter of the US population lives in apartments and you and I both know that the owners will not go back and build charging spaces, as such, public chargers will grow. U.S. residents living in apartments by state | Statista

    I have also posted about Shell in how they are adding EV charging spots to their stations to ensure a stop, charge, shop for a snack, etc. experience.

    Wasn't a massive EV charging something-or-other passed like two weeks ago to give states money to build up their infrastructure? 

    https://highways.dot.gov/newsroom/biden-harris-administration-announces-approval-first-35-state-plans-build-out-ev-charging

    Yes, this will also help grow the nations charging infastructure. 

    Shell Recharge Solutions | Shell United States

    shell-alfen-charging-station-1536x864.jpg

    One can clearly see how easy it will be to have public Charging stations compared to gas stations with the in-ground tanks and all the other EPA safety stuff they have to install. 

    Yes Charging has it's own safety needs, but nothing like a traditional ICE station.

    Yet let's focus on your original comment: 

    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    Of all places for EV adoption, I think rentals may be the worst. These people are then forced to charge publicly somewhere and hope and pray your hotel has a free charger that isn't some 110v outlet. 

    It's good to start this adaption but I don't think this is a good use case for the public. 

    How many auto renters actually have to fuel up during their rental period?

    Yes, they usually fuel up at the end to avoid the high price at the rental place for gas. Most rental places do not have their own fuel pumps, so have to pay someone to drive it over, gas up and bring the auto back to rent again.

    Compared to EVs, easy to have a 220 Level 2 or DC Fast charging connections installed at the rental site.

    Hertz has installed fast chargers to deal with both the Tesla and will for all over EVs using fast charging CCS units. 

    Electrical permit needed, but very easy to do and as per Hertz own web site, they are showing how easy it is to charge if needed.

    Charging a Tesla | Hertz Electric Vehicles

    I think most folks will be fine having an EV, charging up either at a public station or letting Hertz re-charge the auto.

    oldshurst442
    18 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

     

    https://highways.dot.gov/newsroom/biden-harris-administration-announces-approval-first-35-state-plans-build-out-ev-charging

     

     

    This is what we need.  yes.

    But its the Biden administration, right?

    How many republicans, Ted Cruz and Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson types and Texas folk that are oil crazy will actually back up this bill?

    And vice versa of course if it would have been Trump.  And Trump would have NEVER done this because of his 'base'...

    ccap41
    19 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    That is the cost of doing business...   Its a service and a commodity. 

    However, the free market system and competition always finds a way to compensate or reward a frequent user...

    Yeah, and, like I said, it doesn't sound like it is adantageous to the renter as much as it is to the companies involved, Hertz and GM. 

     

    20 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    How is that any different from gassing up?

    It takes waaaaay longer to charge up and its costing them about the same amount of money out of pocket. Where's the benefit? Even if it's only a 20 minute top-up, that's 15 more minutes the renter is wasting, also assuming a DC fast charger is conveniently located. 

    David
    1 minute ago, oldshurst442 said:

     

    This is what we need.  yes.

    But its the Biden administration, right?

    How many republicans, Ted Cruz and Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson types and Texas folk that are oil crazy will actually back up this bill?

    And vice versa of course if it would have been Trump.  And Trump would have NEVER done this because of his 'base'...

    Those politicians you mention are nothing but double standards as they were / are against the EV thing and yet an example is how Ted Cruz has moved forward to get a chunk of the money for Texas Charging installation.

    Say one thing for their base, then say another thing for the base that wants to make a business off installing the chargers, selling them, etc.

    Pathetic the double standard. At least the bill passed both houses and was signed and now the money is going out to the states that have applied and Chargers will get installed.

    Biggest threat is the Toxic Diesel crowd that loves to ICE charging spots and cut cables as they fear change.

    ccap41
    11 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Like I said, restaurants, McDonald's and In and Out Burger and grocery stores and all kinds of public parking lots with businesses could have charging ports as well as designated stations.  

    And I think that'll happen. I think it'll get to the point of a lot places having a charger or two for customers(one would probably suffice for most smaller businesses). I don't think it'll be that way within the next five years though. 

    13 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Like I said, lots of unnecessary fear...

    This isn't fear. It just doesn't sound like it is benefitting the renter as much as an ICE would. 

    David
    2 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    And I think that'll happen. I think it'll get to the point of a lot places having a charger or two for customers(one would probably suffice for most smaller businesses). I don't think it'll be that way within the next five years though. 

    This isn't fear. It just doesn't sound like it is benefitting the renter as much as an ICE would. 

    I think we will see chargers installed to be very noticeable by 2025 and especially by 2030.

    When has any renting benefitted the renter? ICE is no different than EV. 

    Hertz is doing a good job on the EV front, did not realize till today that they also rent Polestar EVs.

    Electric Vehicles - Hertz Travel Blog

    How to charge an electric car - Hertz Travel Blog

    I have to assume they will have a GM section too, but right now the Tesla and Polestar sections are very informative and cover the concerns you have brought up.

    Electric Vehicle Brand FAQs - Hertz Travel Blog

    ccap41
    9 minutes ago, David said:

    How many auto renters actually have to fuel up during their rental period?

    That's a great question but I do know you're always supposed to bring it back full, I'd assume the same would go for EVs, or they charge you an absurd amount per kilowatt to recharge. 

    Again, this goes back to savings and convenience for the renter. If a rental company is going to jack up the price per Kw, like they do for gasoline, I'd assume AT LEAST $0.50/Kw. There goes any savings over a comparable ICE vehicle. 

    11 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    This is what we need.  yes.

    But its the Biden administration, right?

    How many republicans, Ted Cruz and Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson types and Texas folk that are oil crazy will actually back up this bill?

    Does it matter? It's passed. 

    1 minute ago, David said:

    When has any renting benefitted the renter? ICE is no different than EV.

    It's the user experience being slowed down. Nobody who is renting a vehicle wants to wait to charge or gas up. 

    David
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    That's a great question but I do know you're always supposed to bring it back full, I'd assume the same would go for EVs, or they charge you an absurd amount per kilowatt to recharge. 

    Again, this goes back to savings and convenience for the renter. If a rental company is going to jack up the price per Kw, like they do for gasoline, I'd assume AT LEAST $0.50/Kw. There goes any savings over a comparable ICE vehicle. 

    Does it matter? It's passed. 

    Interesting is that Hertz has stated they will add NOTHING other than the rate they are charged to plug in the EV and they ask that you bring it back with a minimum 10% battery charge. At that rate, like they said, EVs will save renters money over the cost of fueling an ICE rental.

    As per their own website, at least for right now, they are passing on the charges from Tesla Supercharging Station, EVGo or any of the other charging networks to your credit card. They are not marking up the charge cost.

    ccap41
    3 minutes ago, David said:

    I have to assume they will have a GM section too, but right now the Tesla and Polestar sections are very informative and cover the concerns you have brought up.

    The concern of having to wait while charging? What's their solution, because I didn't see a section for that. 

    David
    2 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    The concern of having to wait while charging? What's their solution, because I didn't see a section for that. 

    Hertz's have been very clear on the amount of time for charging.

    I think if one does not have the common sense to understand at this early stage of EVs that there is a longer wait, then they are in that Instant Gratification group where they see themselves as more important than everyone else and the planet and they would never buy now or in the next couple of decades an EV.

    Talking of common sense, to me it would be common, you drive your EV to the location you want to explore, play at, etc. locate the local charger and plug in so while your away, the auto charges. 

    @Drew Dowdell has stated many times, what is so hard about plugging in to charge when you go to eat lunch, breakfast, dinner. You already are going to be gone for an hour or so.

    This whole discussion has me also thinking on alternative ways to charge.

    Are Solar Trees the Answer to EV Charging? (autoweek.com)

    The EV solar tree is an interesting concept, not sure how viable it will be except for those that do long term charging like at work.

    I think to avoid the cord cutting of the Toxic crowds that ICE chargers, wireless high-speed charging will be the long-term future way to go.

    I will say that when I do buy my own EVs, even if the OEM does not offer a wireless charging solution, I will end up going with one of the 3rd parties companies that can install the wireless controller and pad so that it is very convenient in just driving over the pad and let it charge up while you go inside your house.

     

    ccap41
    2 minutes ago, David said:

    Interesting is that Hertz has stated they will add NOTHING other than the rate they are charged to plug in the EV and they ask that you bring it back with a minimum 10% battery charge. At that rate, like they said, EVs will save renters money over the cost of fueling an ICE rental.

    At least in other countries, they charge you, like they do for ICE vehicles to fuel up.

    https://images.hertz.com/pdfs/ENGB_EV_RENTAL_TERMS.pdf

    We will record the EV’s battery status before we rent the EV to you and measure it when you return the EV. We ask you to return the EV with at least the same level of charge or 75% (whichever is lower). If you return the EV with a level of charge lower than this then we will recharge the EV for you at the rate of €0.80/sterling equivalent (inc VAT) per kW/h. e.g. 75% on rent charge – 55% return charge = 20% 20% x 100% battery capacity = 20 20 x 0.8€ = 16€ Recharging fee. If the EV battery status is below 20% on return an Administration Charge will apply in addition to the recharging fee because this increases our turn around times and involves staff time. Administration Charge = +€25 (inc VAT)

    7 minutes ago, David said:

    I think if one does not have the common sense to understand at this early stage of EVs that there is a longer wait, then they are in that Instant Gratification group where they see themselves as more important than everyone else and the planet and they would never buy now or in the next couple of decades an EV.

    No. Sht.

    That's the whole point I'm trying to make. ICE for rentals is quicker and more simple for the one paying the money to rent a vehicle. 

    I know damn well that if I'm on vacation the last thing I want to do is wait for a car to charge. 

    It has nothing to do with instant "gratification". It's just fueling a vehicle up. Literally nobody in the world WANTS to be doing that at any given point, ICE or EV. That's why EVs are so damn convenient for everyday use where people like you, Olds, and myself can charge from home and always leave with a full "tank". Renters do not have that luxury. they have to go into an app, in car or on their phone, find a charger, and wait. Some are at perfectly convenient locations, and some are not. 

    oldshurst442
    8 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Does it matter? It's passed. 

    I didnt know that.

    Thanx for the info.

    19 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    It takes waaaaay longer to charge up and its costing them about the same amount of money out of pocket. Where's the benefit? Even if it's only a 20 minute top-up, that's 15 more minutes the renter is wasting, also assuming a DC fast charger is conveniently located. 

     

    No need to top up...

    15 minutes gets you 80%..

    That is right NOW!  Today's battery tech and fast charging. 

    And another thing, 

    Regular EVs right now have a range of 250-300 miles.  Uber EVs are pushing 400 plus miles. Some claim 500.  Others are pursuing 600 and more (Mercedes and surprise...BMW)

    EVs right NOW are on par with ICE ranges with 300 miles...

    Common, CCAP...   You know that what you are spewing is just shyte fear mongering...

    18 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    That's a great question but I do know you're always supposed to bring it back full, I'd assume the same would go for EVs, or they charge you an absurd amount per kilowatt to recharge. 

    Again, this goes back to savings and convenience for the renter. If a rental company is going to jack up the price per Kw, like they do for gasoline, I'd assume AT LEAST $0.50/Kw. There goes any savings over a comparable ICE vehicle. 

    That is the cost of doing business...   Its a service and a commodity. 

    However, the free market system and competition always finds a way to compensate or reward a frequent user...

     Herz and lets say Hilton Hotels and Shell and a consortium of public charging stations could have a loyalty program or package or something...  as an example...

    29 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I don't think it'll be that way within the next five years though.

    Rome wasnt built in a day.

    And gasoline stations werent built to as ubiquitous as they are today in just 5 years either.

    But by 2035-2040 though...  

    And gasoline wont be as cheap as it is now. 

    You think gasoline will be purposely cheap or expensive when an agenda to go all EV will be?

