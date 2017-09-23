  • Sign in to follow this  
    Consumer Reports Pushes For HD Trucks To Get EPA Fuel Mileage Estimates

    By William Maley

    Most new cars and trucks sitting on dealer lots have fuel economy estimates on their window sticker. The only group of vehicles that don't are heavy-duty trucks. This is due to the EPA not requiring automakers to publish estimates on trucks with gross weight ratings that exceed 8,500 pounds. This makes it difficult for folks to compare the heavy-duty trucks with one another or comparing the diesel variants with the light-duty gas versions. Consumer Reports doesn't believe it should be this way and is working on an effort to change this.

    Consumer Reports recently tested a Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, Ford F-250 Super Duty, and Ram 2500 equipped with their optional diesel engines to gauge fuel economy and compare it to their light-duty gas counterparts. Their results show the HD trucks were 1 to 2 MPGs lower than their light-duty counterparts. Of course, you might be saying, that's because heavy-duty trucks have more weight to move. Also, most buyers who are going for this type of truck tend to know what they're getting into.

    Heavy-duty trucks begin to show their advantage when it comes to intense workloads, becoming more efficient than a similarly-equipped gas truck.

    Still, we think heavy-duty trucks should have fuel economy estimates to help buyers when it comes time to purchase a heavy-duty truck.

    “Heavy-duty pickup shoppers shouldn't be left in the dark when it comes to fuel economy,” said David Friedman, director of cars and product policy and analysis for Consumers Union, the policy and mobilization arm of Consumer Reports. 

    Source: Consumer Reports, Letter to Congress (PDF)


    smk4565

    Sounds like a good idea, they should push the limit to 10,000 lbs or even 12,000 lbs so these HD trucks have to be EPA rated.

    I also think for as long as we have a gas guzzler tax, it should be applied to all vehicles.  If they hit a Maserati that gets 14/20 mpg with a $2000 gas guzzler tax, then a Ram HD that gets 14/20 mpg should get a $2000 gas guzzler tax, a Suburban should get one, Toyota Land Cruiser, etc.   Even playing field.  Then you'll see a push for high fuel economy in trucks.  

    balthazar

    The point the benevolent do-gooders @ CR apparently have no idea of is, full-size truck buyers, ESPECIALLY at the HD range, aren't cross-shopping much at all, and of the mere 3 brands available- are very comparable in a criteria that HD truck buyers just do not care about.

    oldshurst442

    Actually, I disagree about HD truck owners not caring...

    Manufacturers of Pick-Up trucks and full sized SUVs have gotten a free ride regarding emissions, gas consumption, gas guzzler tax and the like...

    Manufacturers used those loop holes to continue to produce full sized trucks the way they used to do it with BOF full sized cars....some gas saving technology ended up going into these BOF full sized trucks as the V8s used in them also went into some of their passenger cars which WERE and STILL ARE SUBJECTED to strict gas consumption rules...

    Would-be owners of these BOF full sized trucks were NEVER subjected to lose money DIRECTLY from their pockets...they did when their BOF cars were subjected to these rules...for those that switched from cars to trucks that is...but NOT those that were ALWAYS truck guys...

    But...hit the BOF full sized truck owners in their pockets like how BOF car owners were in the 1970s and I assure you with great confidence and ARROGANCE that these proud owners of  BOF full sized trucks wont be so lovey dovey with their BOF full sized trucks anymore...

    Those Escalade driving soccer moms and cowboy wannabe dudes in their Longhorn Rams and Denali GMCs and King Ranch F Series will think twice before making such an expensive purchase that will now affect them DIRECTLY...

    And then there is the fleet owners...a fleet of these gas guzzling things where 1-2 MPG difference could mean (hundreds of?) thousands of dollars over the course of the life expectancy of the fleets...

    In a land (United States of America) where dollars and cents on the bottom line is ALL that matters and that dollars and cents on the bottom line is ALWAYS calculated and factored in...yeah...I think this matters and WILL make a difference...

    Edited by oldshurst442

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    In olden days, fuel economy and cost of operation were actually taking points in truck advertising.  Came across a 1953 Ford truck ad whilst reading the new Collectible Automobile Magazine, and the ad emphasized economy. 

    balthazar
    1 hour ago, FAPTurbo said:

    ... and that makes listing mpg a bad idea why?...

    I didn't say it was bad, but that it was inconsequential.

    My buddy has a brand new Sierra ext cab/standard bed 4x4, 5.3 AFM V8. Says he's getting great MPG, 24 on the highway (rated @ 18/24). But there's a clear delineation between half ton & 3/4T & above buyers. This article addresses 3/4T & 1T trucks- a segment that perhaps has the highest per capita product awareness in the industry. People who buy these either absolutely need them, or know going in what to expect. Also keep in mind this class of vehicle changes the least out of all segments of vehicles because of function dictates, which brings stability in awareness.

    Self-appointed 'advocacy' entities such as CR here market their cause as protective, IE: in this case a theoretical 2500HD GMC buyer will end up regretting their purchase because a F-250 Super Duty is rated to get 1 MPG better on the highway. While no one will refuse better MPG on the face of it, the Big 3 are so close that it's not going to drive any sales shifts.

    Edited by balthazar

    balthazar

    If you say so. ;) I don't trust anything coming out of the Far East- lots of shaky stuff there. ;););)

    - - - - -

    Here's an '81 F-150 half ton ad. 300 CI I6, touting  a thoroughly unbelievable 21/29 MPG.

    I had the same truck in a '94 (300 I6 but w/ FI, 4-spd auto, 2WD, 3.08 gears). Still have the window sticker- it was rated at 15/20. I charted every tank of gas from 6 miles to 146,xxx, and it only averaged 15.

    81f150.jpg

    23 years later the 'same' truck ('17 Sierra 1/2-ton EC/standard bed, but with 5.3L AFM V8 & 6-spd auto) is rated at 18 vs. my '94's 15. Again: this is the most unchanged vehicle segment...

    Edited by balthazar

    oldshurst442

    I failed to acknowledge this was a report from CR...

    Although I wont change my stance on what I wrote....I agree with this totally...

    14 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Self-appointed 'advocacy' entities such as CR here market their cause as protective

    I HATE CR...:Toyota:    (that emoticon will have to do as there are none for CR...and because while Toyota was recalling their garbage...oil sludged Camrys, cracked and rusted pick-up truck frames, unintended accleration Lexus...CR STILL kept on recommending shytty Toyotas!)

    Crappy reporting on ANYTHING they test...not only cars...Just utter bullshyte!

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    No reason not to provide the MPG figures...would think those numbers would be of value esp. to fleet buyers who do buy some of the HD trucks.  

    Right, what does the manufacturer have to hide?

    balthazar

    I don't think it's "hiding" anything- it doesn't seem to hurt MB that they list 51 individual models that are rated between 11 and 18 MPG. HD truck owners spend huge coin on trucks; they know what they like and what to expect. Duramax, Powerstroke & Cummins have all been around for going on 2 decades, and while they've gotten better, it's been incrementally.

    Duramax has gone from the Allison 5 gear auto... to 6 gears. In 17 years.
    In the same time frame the 1/2T has gone from 4 gears to 10 (2018 Escalade).

    smk4565
    36 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    I don't think it's "hiding" anything- it doesn't seem to hurt MB that they list 51 individual models that are rated between 11 and 18 MPG. HD truck owners spend huge coin on trucks; they know what they like and what to expect. Duramax, Powerstroke & Cummins have all been around for going on 2 decades, and while they've gotten better, it's been incrementally.

    Duramax has gone from the Allison 5 gear auto... to 6 gears. In 17 years.
    In the same time frame the 1/2T has gone from 4 gears to 10 (2018 Escalade).

    MB is making a shift to electric in a hurry, so no fear on the gas mileage.  

    An electric truck could make more torque than any of those Cummins or Powerstroke motors.  And emissions standards need to be tightened on those too, they should have the same standard as a gas car.   Those HD trucks emit a ton of black smoke and exhaust, and they should have to pay the same gas guzzler tax that a car has.

    balthazar

    • MB makes no money on EVs, and they are grossly late to the party. Some might say they should have foreseen and beaten Tesla to the punch, or at least answered a 6 yr old product by now.
    • Their reputation -as you claim it- is built on excess and V-12s, not 84-mile 2-ton compacts.
    • Are consumers currently rejecting MB EVs suddenly going to go 'Hell Yeah America!' and buy them because they're built here? MB has no EV cred; actually its the opposite.

    Right now, Ford offers far more TRQ than any Tesla (792 vs. 925). Tho it's possible to exceed that in an EV, it's easier to turn up the TRQ wick in a TD. Also, what penalties any EV truck would encounter under load is unknown, but given those EV cars see with HVA/C useage... it's likely to be a major factor (moreso than 1 or 2 MPG differences focused on here).

