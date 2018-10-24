Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Faraday Future Makes Cuts To Staff, Salaries To Keep Moving Forward

      20 percent cut in salaries and an unknown number of people will be laid off

    The bad news keeps hitting Faraday Future. Earlier this month, we reported on the fight between the automaker and its latest backer, Evergrande Health Industry Group. Faraday claims that Evergrande failed to provide additional funds as part of an investment deal. Evergrande has denied this claim and has brought in lawyers to fight this charge. But this row has caused the electric car start-up to make some difficult decisions.

    The Verge obtained an email sent to Faraday Future staff on Sunday night, announcing that staff salaries would be cut by 20 percent, and laying off some workers. The email also states that FF CEO Jia Yueting has decreased his annual salary to $1.00. The austerity measures will begin next week.

    “The company is committed to monitoring its finances and will reevaluate this decision with the goal of restoring salaries once funding is available,” the email states.

    It's unclear how many people will be laid off. A representative for FF did not respond to The Verge when asked for a comment.

    Source: Bloomberg, The Verge


    Go to articles Automotive Industry

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt
    54 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Any bets on when Faraday Future files for Chapter 11?

    My gut says 2019 will see this company die and be sold off to the Chinese company that was supposed to finance it. They will get it for 10 cents on the dollar.

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    5 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    My gut says 2019 will see this company die and be sold off to the Chinese company that was supposed to finance it. They will get it for 10 cents on the dollar.

    The Chinese already own plants here in Ohio. They might as well own everything else.

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×