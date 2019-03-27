Jump to content
    In 2030, Internal Combustion Engines will Still Reign

      95% of Auto's sold in 2018 globally were ICE, what should we expect in 2030?

    Market forecasts of the future is a fragile thing, yet LMC Automotive has a strong reputation as a consulting firm looking at the global markets. The daily announcements of electric-car churn, major production investments, battery supply, etc. is cause for people to want to take a reality check of the projections by various OEM producers to individual government pronouncements.

    US projection is that fossil fuel light-duty autos will still be 69% or 7 out of 10 autos on the road in 2030. According to the LMC Automotive research report, 2018 saw that globally light vehicles running on fossil fuels were 95%. This is expected to drop to 92% by the end of 2019 yet a slowing of the change over from ICE to BEV is expected over the next decade. LMC is expecting a contraction of just 3 to 4 percent annually. This respected report is showing that more than half of the global vehicle demand will still have tailpipes and fuel tanks.

    So let’s take a look at some of the facts starting with the country India where in 2017 it stated that they would be fully electric by 2030. Yet LMC own research points to India being only 3% electric by 2030. On the other end of the spectrum, we have China where LMC expects the country to have a majority of light autos be electric. LMC expects fossil fuel light autos to make up only 48% of the market by 2030 in China, BEV's will be 52%.

    Jag_i-pace.thumb.jpg.f1316cc23e533bb020bf8ac88e5c6598.jpg This is backed up by many other analysts that point to the massive growth of EV's in the next decade that eventually will taper off as costs stop falling for battery production and EV charging infrastructure. Electric cars are expected to be 55% of the global market by 2040 according to the Bloomberg New Energy Finance. One reason for slowing is the acknowledgment that not all markets will have the electrical infrastructure to support BEV auto's when many in countries like Africa do not even have electricity at their home.

    Looking at the three major automotive markets of China, India and the US, LMC points to the differences in how the change will happen. China will use the carrot and stick approach pushed by the political elite to ensure the New Energy Vehicles (NEV) come to market. Automakers are getting subsidies to manufacture these NEVs and receive strict penalties if they fail to meet the government goals. Here is where demand for ICE autos will fall off the fastest. 

    In the US, demand is expected to be gradual with growth being slowed by the oil industry that has every reason to keep the price of gas low. This is also being tempered by the popular rise of the pickup truck and SUV sales that will keep BEVs in check till these full-size autos are offered in pure electric mode.

    Then we have India, per the LMC report where government ministers made global headlines in 2017 with their ambitious target to electrify the whole country by 2030 retiring all ICE autos. Including all types of transportation, 2, 3- and 4-wheel vehicles, the India government has since set a target of 30% BEVs by 2030 which LMC believes is unachievable.

    Despite having adjusted goals, the India government has approved a 3-year $100 billion program to promote electric vehicle adoption. Even with this big push, LMC sees India with a 97% ICE market share in 2030.

    Battery_vrs_Oil.jpgBased on LMC's own 3-4% ICE decline annually, where ICE made 95% of global sales in 2018, expected to be 92% in 2030 ICE globally is still expected to make up 62% of global market if the 3% a year drop stays constant, yet numerous external factors will also affect this globally.

    Yet to make this change happen, one critical area is needed to grow. Batteries are the new OIL of the 21st century. Bloomberg expects $548 billion in investments by 2050 in the battery production industry as costs fall, homes and businesses push for a more reliable clean energy source. Battery prices per kilowatt-hour are expected to be below $70, down 67% from today’s cost. Annual batteries to be commissioned by 2050 is expected to exceed 1,288 gigawatts of power.

    To quote the Bloomberg story: “It’s a matter of ‘when and how’ and not ‘if’ wind, solar and battery technologies will disrupt electricity delivery all over the world,” Seb Henbest, lead author the report, said in an interview.

    dfelt

    I will say that the more I read this, the more I can see even in a single country like the US a very disruptive change from one coast to the other. I actually expect the West coast to convert far faster than the east coast.

    This then brings up the strange issue of will we have problems on the west coast for people with ICE finding fuel and the same for people with BEV that visit or move to the east coast with finding charging.

    We be in interesting times over the next 20 years.

    balthazar

    In the US, demand is expected to be gradual with growth being slowed by the oil industry that has every reason to keep the price of gas low. This is also being tempered by the popular rise of the pickup truck and SUV sales that will keep BEVs in check till these full-size autos are offered in pure electric mode.


    If LMC has ignored the price factor, their entire forward projection may be invalidated (guesswork as it is).

    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    It's not ICE that's uncompetitive tho.

    I didn't say otherwise.  ICE is the more financially competitive option as long as gas prices stay low. Battery prices would have to fall that much further just to keep up. 

    dfelt
    5 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Do you really see another recession coming?

    Yes, I do! I know @Drew Dowdell and I have both seen things in the financial / investing markets that raise concern for another recession that is long overdue.

    Drew Dowdell
    5 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Do you really see another recession coming?

     

    It's taking longer than I thought to get here, but yes.  I expected it by the fall of 2018. 

    There are plenty of indicators that something is brewing, but unemployment remains low for now without an increase in real wages, which is a good thing economically. 

    Eventually, it's just a cycle and it will come time for a recession to hit.  Either way, it won't be as bad as the last one we were in. 

    balthazar

    • Oil supplies were expected to be down, but today the report was inventories rose by 2.8 million barrels last week.
    The 25% increase in crude this year ($45 > $60) is after a 45% collapse since Oct '18 ($76-$42).

    • dave- you were adamant that the Dow 30 at 21,5xx was evidence of an imminent recession, but it since rebounded to 25,6xx. Seems like a it was a false flag.

    Drew Dowdell
    2 hours ago, balthazar said:

    • Oil supplies were expected to be down, but today the report was inventories rose by 2.8 million barrels last week.
    The 25% increase in crude this year ($45 > $60) is after a 45% collapse since Oct '18 ($76-$42).

    • dave- you were adamant that the Dow 30 at 21,5xx was evidence of an imminent recession, but it since rebounded to 25,6xx. Seems like a it was a false flag.

    There are industrial cutbacks all over.  China economy is slowing, automakers are pulling back manufacturing all over the place... expect more stories on that front. 

    • dfelt
      Bloomberg Reports VW has anounced their upcoming Next Generation Gas / Diesel Engines will be their last.
      By dfelt
      Volkswagen AG expects starting in 2026 when they roll out their next-generation gas and diesel engines that are currently in development that it will be the end of any new ICE power trains. Michael Jost strategy chief for VW has stated that in some markets already ICE is starting to fad and by 2026 as more EVs enter the market place, the transition will be underway. 
      VW will continue to modify and tweak as needed for markets where there is insufficient charging infrastructure which will carry this last power train line past 2050. For all major markets though, EVs will become the norm.
      Bloomberg Story
    • dfelt
      States Leading Charge to Ban ICE Auto's.
      By dfelt
      G. David Felt - Staff Writer Alternative Energy - www.cheersandgears.com
      States Leading Charge to Ban ICE Auto's.

      The last 48 HRS has been very interesting as we have a story that is developing. Washington state in it's battle to reduce climate change is considering following other countries by setting goals to phase out ICE auto's.
      Washington state has stated the following for this:
      We used a record 2.78 billion gallons of gasoline in Washington State in 2015. Every gallon of gasoline releases 20 pounds of carbon dioxide. Cars and trucks account for nearly 45 percent of our region’s carbon footprint. Washington spends more than $6 billion annually on gasoline, most of which goes to out-of-state fossil fuel companies to finance drilling, fracking, pipelines and destructive environmental practices. Driving electric vehicles will save the average Washington family about $1,200 a year in fuel costs. Washington has clean and low-cost hydroelectric power, making electric vehicles a sensible and cost-effective solution. Car and truck exhaust is responsible for 53,000 deaths annually in the United States. Washington State and Olympia should implement the following policies: Adopt a phase-out date of 2030 for the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles, consistent with the global trend. Plan for and build the charging infrastructure necessary for mass electric vehicle adoption. Create incentives to spur the sale of electric vehicles including preferential HOV lane access, lower tolls, vehicle registration discounts, and preferred parking. Increase funding for infrastructure for public transportation, bicycling and walking. The governor who has signed off on all climate change legislation is wanting to lead the USA in being the first state to start the process of phasing out ICE auto's as he joined New York and California to abide by the Paris Climate Accord.
      This will create an interesting business climate of how auto dealerships will survive if the auto companies are not building enough EV's for the public to buy. So many questions and not enough answers are brought on by this. 
      While I am all for EV's, I do question this aggressive approach for the state that I live in.
      Washington State Phasing Out ICE Auto's

       
    • dfelt
      Electric Vehicle Terminology and Acronyms
      By dfelt
      Fast Facts
      Some of the terminology and acronyms you will find when researching electric vehicles may seem confusing. Here are some definitions that will help you better understand the literature you will find. EV - Electric Vehicle - A vehicle that is propelled by a motor powered by electrical energy from rechargeable batteries or another source onboard the vehicle 
      HEV - Hybrid Electric Vehicle - An EV that combines an internal combustion engine with an electric propulsion system. The charge on the batteries is maintained through the normal operation of the engine 
      PHEV - Plug in Hybrid Electric Vehicle - An HEV that incorporates a separate battery system where the charge is maintained by plugging into an external power source 
      BEV - Battery Electric Vehicle - An EV that does not have a combustion engine at all, rather it relies solely on a battery system and must be plugged into a charging source to replenish the charge 
      EVSE - Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment - The "charging" equipment used to maintain a charge on EV battery systems 
      Level 1 EVSE - 120 Volt Charging Equipment - Can fully charge an all-electric vehicle in about 18 hours. A plug-in hybrid may charge to capacity in as little as six hours depending on the capacity of the battery pack 
      Level 2 EVSE - 240 Volt Charging Equipment - Similar to what is used for a clothes dryer, and is well suited for more quickly charging BEVs. Charging time is approximately three to eight hours, depending on vehicle type 
      Level 3 EVSE - High Voltage DC Charging Equipment - Requires three-phase electric service and is the most expensive system. The primary benefit is the capability to charge the vehicle to approximately 80 percent capacity in 30 minutes 
      Charge Coupler - The connecter and mating vehicle receptacle that connects the electric charging source to the electric vehicle 
      EPRI - Electric Power Research Institute - An independent, non-profit company performing research, development and demonstration in the electricity sector for the benefit of the public 
      SAE - Society of Automotive Engineers - A non-profit educational and scientific organization dedicated to advancing mobility technology to better serve humanity 
      J1772 - The North American (And Japanese adopted) SAE standard for the design of the Charge Coupler (a pin and sleeve device) 
      CCID - Charge Circuit Interrupting Device - A safety device that will disable utility power to your electric vehicle charger in the event that a loss of isolation is detected
       

