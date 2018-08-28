Kalashnikov Unveils CV-1 Electric Concept

Kalashnikov, the Russian company best known for making the AK-47 assault rifle is planning to enter the growing electric-vehicle market. Last week at the Army 2018 International Military Technical Forum in Kubinka, Russia, Kalashnikov unveiled the CV-1 concept.

The design is inspired by the Soviet Izh-Kombi hatchback built between 1973 and 1997. There are some modern touches such as LED headlights and a set of lightweight wheels. Technical details are scarce, with Kalashnikov saying the model has an electric motor producing 295 horsepower, a “revolutionary inverter”, and 90 kWh modular battery pack.

Kalashnikov clams that once development is completed, the vehicle will have a range of 220 miles on a single charge and boast a top speed several times higher than its current electric vehicles - the company builds off-road vehicles and motorcycles along with the AK-47.

"This technology will let us stand in the ranks of global electric car products such as Tesla and be their competitors," a Kalashnikov spokesperson told Russian news agency RIA-Novosti.

Source: Autocar, BBC News

Pic Credit: Kalashnikov