Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Kalashnikov Unveils CV-1 Electric Concept

      Yes, the maker of the AK-47 built an EV concept

    Kalashnikov, the Russian company best known for making the AK-47 assault rifle is planning to enter the growing electric-vehicle market. Last week at the Army 2018 International Military Technical Forum in Kubinka, Russia, Kalashnikov unveiled the CV-1 concept.

    The design is inspired by the Soviet Izh-Kombi hatchback built between 1973 and 1997. There are some modern touches such as LED headlights and a set of lightweight wheels. Technical details are scarce, with Kalashnikov saying the model has an electric motor producing 295 horsepower, a “revolutionary inverter”, and 90 kWh modular battery pack. 

    Kalashnikov clams that once development is completed, the vehicle will have a range of 220 miles on a single charge and boast a top speed several times higher than its current electric vehicles - the company builds off-road vehicles and motorcycles along with the AK-47.

    "This technology will let us stand in the ranks of global electric car products such as Tesla and be their competitors," a Kalashnikov spokesperson told Russian news agency RIA-Novosti.

    Source: Autocar, BBC News
    Pic Credit: Kalashnikov


    Go to articles Automotive Industry

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, ykX said:

    So stupid.  Absolutely not aerodynamic and they are full of &#036;h&#33; about the specs.

    At least they kept the communist look with a modern power train.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept