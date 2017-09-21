Infiniti Planning To Launch A Performance EV in 2019, Concept To Debut Next Year

After years of saying they would produce an electric vehicle and not following through, it seems Infiniti will finally launch one.

Speaking with Autocar, Infiniti Executive Design Director Alfonsa Albaisa said the brand would be launching a performance electric vehicle in 2019. The model will be previewed by a concept next year at the Detroit Auto Show. Albaisa said it would not be a derivative of an existing model and will be underpinned by a new platform. The most interesting bit about the vehicle is that it will feature some of the design cues from the Prototype 9 that debuted at Pebble Beach last month. Albaisa said that we would see “parts of the car in a difference context” on the Detroit concept.

Infiniti has teased us before with electric concepts. In 2012 at the New York Auto Show, the company introduced the LE sedan concept. Using the running gear from the Leaf EV, Infiniti said a production model would arrive in 2014. However, plans would be pushed back in 2013 and then put on hold in 2015.

Source: Autocar