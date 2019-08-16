Infiniti Teases New Crossover Coupe

Ford is planning a dramatic change to their European lineup. Autocar reported yesterday that the automaker will be replacing the Mondeo (Fusion to us), Galaxy, and S-Max with a new "single crossover-style estate model" - think Subaru Outback.

Not many details are known about this new model. It is expected to use Ford's C2 platform which underpins the new Fiesta and Focus. A range of gas and diesel engines will be available, along with 48V mild-hybrid system. The new wagon is expected to arrive in early 2021 in Europe. Autocar notes that this model is expected to be sold in other markets such as North America.

While this model is quite different from three it will replace (a midsize sedan/hatchback/wagon and two vans), it is expected to outsell all of them. Last year, Ford only moved 50,000 Mondeos, 24,000 S-Maxs, and 12,000 Galaxy. Numbers according to Autocar that are too small to make any profit.

As for the U.S., the reason is likely due to Ford to possibly keep sedan buyers in the showroom. Last July, we reported that Ford was considering doing an "Outback competitor" with the Fusion name.

Source: Autocar

