Infiniti Teases New Crossover Coupe

Infiniti today released a teaser image of an upcoming crossover coupe due to be shown at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance this year. The QX55 will slot between the QX50 and QX60 in the lineup but will borrow heavily from the QX50 platform. Not much is known about the crossover except that it will likely be a front-wheel drive based vehicle and feature Infiniti's new 2.0 liter variable compression engine.
Infiniti says the QX55 will be in dealerships in Summer of 2020.
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.