  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Infiniti Teases New Crossover Coupe

      ...To be called the QX55

    Infiniti today released a teaser image of an upcoming crossover coupe due to be shown at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance this year.  The QX55 will slot between the QX50 and QX60 in the lineup but will borrow heavily from the QX50 platform.  Not much is known about the crossover except that it will likely be a front-wheel drive based vehicle and feature Infiniti's new 2.0 liter variable compression engine. 

    Infiniti says the QX55 will be in dealerships in Summer of 2020.

    Source: Infiniti Newsroom

    riviera74

    The return of the Infiniti FX, gone since 2013.  I hope that this is the first Infiniti with an infotainment system that belongs in 2020 not 2010.  I still do not understand why anyone would want a CUV with a coupe roof.

    smk4565

    Oh good, not only will there be QX30, QX40, QX50, QX60, etc But now we can have QX45, QX55, QX65, etc.   The car companies are desperate to get crossover coupes on the market.  I can’t wait til this crossover craze blows up in all their faces.

    surreal1272
    19 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Oh good, not only will there be QX30, QX40, QX50, QX60, etc But now we can have QX45, QX55, QX65, etc.   The car companies are desperate to get crossover coupes on the market.  I can’t wait til this crossover craze blows up in all their faces.

    "I can’t wait til this crossover craze blows up in all their faces."

     

    Does that include Mercedes Benz?

    smk4565
    2 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    "I can’t wait til this crossover craze blows up in all their faces."

     

    Does that include Mercedes Benz?

    Sure, they have 4 sedans to sell.  I won’t miss the death of the GLC coupe or GLA if that happens.

    surreal1272
    22 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Sure, they have 4 sedans to sell.  I won’t miss the death of the GLC coupe or GLA if that happens.

    Ah yes, the sedans that sell in less numbers overall than their CUVs. That makes complete sense </sarcasm>.

     

    As much as I hate the CUV market, it isn't going anywhere anytime soon with the exception of this crossover coupe nonsense. Those will eventually fade into the night. 

