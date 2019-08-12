Jaguar Land Rover Could Share BMW Platform

Jaguar Land Rover already has an agreement with BMW to use BMW sourced engines in future vehicles, but now a report from Autocar says that the company could use a BMW sourced platform for some future small vehicles as well. Jaguar wants to increase its "Pace" lineup with an "A-Pace" and "B-Pace", small crossover coupes that would use BMW's front-wheel drive FAAR platform that underpins the X1, X2, and eventually the entire Mini linup.
Over at Land Rover, there is a possible revival of the Freelander based on the same FAAR platform to fill the entry level spot in the Land Rover showroom. Even the larger Evoque and Discovery Sport could move to FAAR when their current runs are up mid to late next decade. Naturally, as all new platforms are today, they are engineered to accept electrification in the form of electric assist, hybrids, or even pure electric powertrains.
If all this comes to fruition, vehicles using the FAAR platform could top 1.5 million in global sales annually.
