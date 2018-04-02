Jaguar R Models To Possibly Retire To Allow SVO Models To Shine

Seeing the R on a Jaguar model means one thing, high performance. But the launch of Jaguar Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) and SVR high-performance models is causing some confusion.

“We have found F-Type R and F-Type SVR kind of compete against each other. The truth of the matter is that F-Type R is a great car and, in some respects, SVR has a challenging time because the R is such a good car in the first place,” said Wayne Burgess, Jaguar SVO design director to Auto Express.

“To be completely honest Jaguar is a fairly small brand and probably in reality there is not enough room in each model line to have an R and an SVR.”

Burgess' comments hint that Jaguar could be dropping their R lineup in an effort to reduce confusion and allow SVR models “to shine”.

“We would rather have a genuine SVR halo in the line-up and then jump an R model – that is better way of doing things. In a model line that doesn’t have an R, it can allow SVR to really shine.

We're beginning to see this idea take root. At last week's New York Auto Show, Jaguar unveiled the F-Pace SVR with a supercharged V8 producing 542 horsepower.

Source: Auto Express