Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel Pricing Leaks

      ...be prepared to shell out some big bucks for the upgrade....

    As we reported last month, Jeep is adding a diesel to the Wrangler lineup.  The 3.0-liter diesel will produce 260 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque and be paired only with the 8-speed automatic. Electronic Start-Stop is also standard issue. 

    As for how much it is going to cost, be prepared to shell out up to an additional $6,000 over the base model.  It breaks down like this:  $4,000 for the diesel engine + $2,000 for the automatic transmission.  All in all, it ends up being a $3,250 upgrade over a Wrangler with a Pentastar V6 and 8-speed automatic.   The diesel will only be offered in 4-door trims of Sport, Sahara, and Rubicon.  In the RAM 1500 with the same powertrain, highway fuel economy is rated for 30mpg. Expect the lighter but less aerodynamic Wrangler to match that once EPA numbers are finalized.

    Diesel Wranglers start down the production line in late November, but the order books are already open if you want to head down to the dealer and put your order in. 

    Edited by Drew Dowdell

    Source: JL Wrangler Forums via AutoVerdict
    Image: FCA

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    There are no comments to display.



    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Jeep News: NHTSA Investigating Wrangler Over Potential Improper Frame Welds
      By Drew Dowdell
      The JL Generation of the Jeep Wrangler may have improper frame welds according to an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).  The investigation started after a Wrangler owner complained about a frame that had been improperly welded at the factory. As a result of that improper weld, the owner found a number of other problems stemming from the original issue. 
      While no findings have been released, there is enough evidence for the NHTSA to warrant further investigation and the agency has asked FCA for more information regarding the issue.  The NHTSA seemed to think that FCA's explanation "did not adequately address whether the frame weld quality deficiencies compromise the structure integrity of the vehicles, and therefor may pose an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety."
      The investigation further aims to determine if the earlier reported 'death wobble' is related to the frame welding issues. FCA issued a fix for the 'death wobble' last month, but did not turn it into a full recall. Jeep will install a new steering damper, free of charge, to anyone who wishes to have the work completed. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      NHTSA Investigating Wrangler Over Potential Improper Frame Welds
      By Drew Dowdell
      The JL Generation of the Jeep Wrangler may have improper frame welds according to an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).  The investigation started after a Wrangler owner complained about a frame that had been improperly welded at the factory. As a result of that improper weld, the owner found a number of other problems stemming from the original issue. 
      While no findings have been released, there is enough evidence for the NHTSA to warrant further investigation and the agency has asked FCA for more information regarding the issue.  The NHTSA seemed to think that FCA's explanation "did not adequately address whether the frame weld quality deficiencies compromise the structure integrity of the vehicles, and therefor may pose an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety."
      The investigation further aims to determine if the earlier reported 'death wobble' is related to the frame welding issues. FCA issued a fix for the 'death wobble' last month, but did not turn it into a full recall. Jeep will install a new steering damper, free of charge, to anyone who wishes to have the work completed. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Jeep News: Jeep Wrangler Plug-In Hybrid Inbound
      By Drew Dowdell
      Jeep is looking to add a plug-in hybrid variant of the Jeep Wrangler sometime in 2020. It will join the lineup next to the Pentastar V6, a Turbocharged inline-4 cylinder, and a newly added Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel. The plug-in hybrid version is a way to get consumers used to an electrified Wrangler, says Jeremy Acevedo, senior manager of insights for Edmunds. "If the Wrangler, arguably the most iconic SUV on the road, can pull off a plug-in hybrid, I think that it does give credibility to this technology having some merit beyond efficiency if it is truly a great off-roader [and] if it does carry that torch well.", Acevedo said.
      The Wrangler Hybrid should please those environmentally conscious consumers who still want to go off-road. Jeep has yet to share any performance characteristics, but says that capability won't be a problem. A hybrid powered Jeep will have more low-speed torque to deal with off-road challenges, yet still have improved fuel efficiency when on the pavement. Jeep expects that the hybrid powered Wrangler will appeal to a younger consumer.
      Meanwhile, Jeep dealers say there is pent up demand for the diesel Wrangler with consumers dropping by show rooms asking if it is available yet. 
       

      View full article

  • Posts

    • Robert Hall
      Cadillac News: CT4 Pricing Released

      By Robert Hall · Posted

      Those are weird edge cases, though...most drivers didn't rack up those kind of miles on cars of that era...
    • balthazar
      Cadillac News: CT4 Pricing Released

      By balthazar · Posted

      Ford sells like 6 times the volume of Transits than mb does in the US; companies have already moved on from the freightliner vans. Then theres the Transit Connect. MB is playing catch up and it’s not working. As far as high mileage goes, A woman drove her ‘64 Merc Comet to about 600,000 and a taxi driver took his early ‘60s Plymouth to 1,600,000 miles.
    • Robert Hall
      Cadillac News: CT4 Pricing Released

      By Robert Hall · Posted

      But the consumer E-class likely has far more cabin electronics that will likely fail over time.  But consumers generally don't drive 300k miles;  maybe 35k on a 3 year lease?   And then the 2nd owner is on their own with the horror as the miles accumulate and it goes out of warranty...
    • ccap41
      Cadillac News: CT4 Pricing Released

      By ccap41 · Posted

      Worded that a little biased.. that 2.7 is also a 4-cylinder and the Benz 2.0 isn't pathetic at 255hp/273tq and we all know the Germans underrate their outputs. Anything running a 14.1 1/4(per C/D) isn't considered pathetic... 
    • ccap41
      Cadillac News: CT4 Pricing Released

      By ccap41 · Posted

      Those examples can be found at lowly brands like Ford, Chevy, Dodge/Ram, Honda, and Toyota as well. That is nothing that shouldn't be expected with regular maintenance.  Is it not obvious that they are going a different direction, pricing it nearly on top of the A Class, nearly identical to the A3, and less than the 2 Series.  They are going the route of larger car for the money as the CT4 isn't nearly as small as its similarly priced luxury cars. 

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. Ghost Dog
      Ghost Dog
      (57 years old)
    2. MrsLOW-N-SLOW
      MrsLOW-N-SLOW
      (34 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...