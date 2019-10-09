Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel Pricing Leaks

As we reported last month, Jeep is adding a diesel to the Wrangler lineup. The 3.0-liter diesel will produce 260 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque and be paired only with the 8-speed automatic. Electronic Start-Stop is also standard issue.

As for how much it is going to cost, be prepared to shell out up to an additional $6,000 over the base model. It breaks down like this: $4,000 for the diesel engine + $2,000 for the automatic transmission. All in all, it ends up being a $3,250 upgrade over a Wrangler with a Pentastar V6 and 8-speed automatic. The diesel will only be offered in 4-door trims of Sport, Sahara, and Rubicon. In the RAM 1500 with the same powertrain, highway fuel economy is rated for 30mpg. Expect the lighter but less aerodynamic Wrangler to match that once EPA numbers are finalized.

Diesel Wranglers start down the production line in late November, but the order books are already open if you want to head down to the dealer and put your order in.