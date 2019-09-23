Jeep Wrangler Plug-In Hybrid Inbound

Jeep is looking to add a plug-in hybrid variant of the Jeep Wrangler sometime in 2020. It will join the lineup next to the Pentastar V6, a Turbocharged inline-4 cylinder, and a newly added Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel. The plug-in hybrid version is a way to get consumers used to an electrified Wrangler, says Jeremy Acevedo, senior manager of insights for Edmunds. "If the Wrangler, arguably the most iconic SUV on the road, can pull off a plug-in hybrid, I think that it does give credibility to this technology having some merit beyond efficiency if it is truly a great off-roader [and] if it does carry that torch well.", Acevedo said.

The Wrangler Hybrid should please those environmentally conscious consumers who still want to go off-road. Jeep has yet to share any performance characteristics, but says that capability won't be a problem. A hybrid powered Jeep will have more low-speed torque to deal with off-road challenges, yet still have improved fuel efficiency when on the pavement. Jeep expects that the hybrid powered Wrangler will appeal to a younger consumer.

Meanwhile, Jeep dealers say there is pent up demand for the diesel Wrangler with consumers dropping by show rooms asking if it is available yet.