  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Jeep Wrangler Plug-In Hybrid Inbound

      ...an electrified Jeep for a younger generation...

    Jeep is looking to add a plug-in hybrid variant of the Jeep Wrangler sometime in 2020. It will join the lineup next to the Pentastar V6, a Turbocharged inline-4 cylinder, and a newly added Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel. The plug-in hybrid version is a way to get consumers used to an electrified Wrangler, says Jeremy Acevedo, senior manager of insights for Edmunds. "If the Wrangler, arguably the most iconic SUV on the road, can pull off a plug-in hybrid, I think that it does give credibility to this technology having some merit beyond efficiency if it is truly a great off-roader [and] if it does carry that torch well.", Acevedo said.

    The Wrangler Hybrid should please those environmentally conscious consumers who still want to go off-road. Jeep has yet to share any performance characteristics, but says that capability won't be a problem. A hybrid powered Jeep will have more low-speed torque to deal with off-road challenges, yet still have improved fuel efficiency when on the pavement. Jeep expects that the hybrid powered Wrangler will appeal to a younger consumer.

    Meanwhile, Jeep dealers say there is pent up demand for the diesel Wrangler with consumers dropping by show rooms asking if it is available yet. 

     

    Source: Automotive News (subscription required)
    Image: FCA

    Drew Dowdell
    13 minutes ago, Potluck said:

    Don't get mud in the electric bits.

    I think the implication from the article is that it should have the same capability as a standard ICE drivetrain. 

    dfelt
    39 minutes ago, Potluck said:

    Don't get mud in the electric bits.

    Same could be said for the fine mechanical bits too! :P 

    USA-1 Vortec 6.2

    Oh no, Jeep, just NO!!

    3 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I think the implication from the article is that it should have the same capability as a standard ICE drivetrain. 

    Gonna need charging stations in the hills now as well?! Solar! Oh...wait...HA!!

    Drew Dowdell
    32 minutes ago, USA-1 Vortec 6.2 said:

    Oh no, Jeep, just NO!!

    Gonna need charging stations in the hills now as well?! Solar! Oh...wait...HA!!

    It's a plug in hybrid... it'll have a gasoline engine also, probably the 2.0T or 3.6. 

    Drew Dowdell
    4 hours ago, USA-1 Vortec 6.2 said:

    A Jeep Prius PI? That's sacrilegious! 🙄😁

    Basically yes... a prius you could off-road. 

    dfelt
    4 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Basically yes... a prius you could off-road. 

    A Manly Prius at that, Girly Men not allowed! ;) :P 

     

    Yes this is sarcasm for those that cannot tell. :P :D 

    Potluck

    Imagine being so insecure that your manliness is judged by what's under the hood of your Wrangler.....

    Drew Dowdell
    46 minutes ago, USA-1 Vortec 6.2 said:

    Imagine having to drive a Prius everyday.....

    The prius is terrible to drive. it's the antithesis of a driver's car.  That doesn't make all hybrids bad driving cars. 

    ykX
    3 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    That doesn't make all hybrids bad driving cars. 

    Just got my wife MDX Sport Hybrid.  It is faster and better driving than regular MDX while having much better fuel economy (at least on paper, will see about that).

    0-60 under 6 seconds (according to C&D 5.7sec) is not bad for a three row family crossover.

    USA-1 Vortec 6.2
    1 minute ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The prius is terrible to drive. it's the antithesis of a driver's car.  That doesn't make all hybrids bad driving cars. 

    Prius is a total POS! I never said all hybrids are bad driving cars, the ELR and the Volt, both of which I've driven, were and are great handling cars and I think the EREV Voltec platform was a very good one and we'll see a second gen. for sure. I drove the CT6 Plug-In as well and it's pretty quick and great handling. I do like the instant torque you get off the line with electric motors, pretty cool experience, except for the Prius, just the name makes one wince ;)

    dfelt
    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    Where has the Prius touched you? 

    I have heard that many a Prius has touched people bottoms!  :P 

  Similar Content

    Drew Dowdell
      Jeep News: NHTSA Investigating Wrangler Over Potential Improper Frame Welds
      By Drew Dowdell
      The JL Generation of the Jeep Wrangler may have improper frame welds according to an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).  The investigation started after a Wrangler owner complained about a frame that had been improperly welded at the factory. As a result of that improper weld, the owner found a number of other problems stemming from the original issue. 
      While no findings have been released, there is enough evidence for the NHTSA to warrant further investigation and the agency has asked FCA for more information regarding the issue.  The NHTSA seemed to think that FCA's explanation "did not adequately address whether the frame weld quality deficiencies compromise the structure integrity of the vehicles, and therefor may pose an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety."
      The investigation further aims to determine if the earlier reported 'death wobble' is related to the frame welding issues. FCA issued a fix for the 'death wobble' last month, but did not turn it into a full recall. Jeep will install a new steering damper, free of charge, to anyone who wishes to have the work completed. 

      View full article
    Drew Dowdell
      NHTSA Investigating Wrangler Over Potential Improper Frame Welds
      By Drew Dowdell
      The JL Generation of the Jeep Wrangler may have improper frame welds according to an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).  The investigation started after a Wrangler owner complained about a frame that had been improperly welded at the factory. As a result of that improper weld, the owner found a number of other problems stemming from the original issue. 
      While no findings have been released, there is enough evidence for the NHTSA to warrant further investigation and the agency has asked FCA for more information regarding the issue.  The NHTSA seemed to think that FCA's explanation "did not adequately address whether the frame weld quality deficiencies compromise the structure integrity of the vehicles, and therefor may pose an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety."
      The investigation further aims to determine if the earlier reported 'death wobble' is related to the frame welding issues. FCA issued a fix for the 'death wobble' last month, but did not turn it into a full recall. Jeep will install a new steering damper, free of charge, to anyone who wishes to have the work completed. 
    Drew Dowdell
      Honda News: Honda Gives the CR-V a Buff and a Shine.... and a Hybrid
      By Drew Dowdell
      Honda debuted the 2020 Honda CR-V today with a lightly refreshed exterior, but with a big announcement under the hood.  This is the first time Honda  will be offering the CR-V with a Hybrid Powertrain.  There are some other powertrain changes as well.
      Starting with the Hybrid, the system is a two motor hybrid that combines electric power with gasoline propulsion from a 2.0 liter DOHC engine. This engine boasts a thermal efficiency over 40 percent, the highest of any mass-produced Honda engine.  Peak total system horsepower for the Hybrid is now 212, up from 190 on the standard gasoline model. This is the same powertrain found in the Accord Hybrid. It is also the first time Honda has offered AWD on a hybrid vehicle. In times of low traction, a clutch can engage an electric motor to the rear wheels to help with grip.  Hybrid models are equipped with Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System, a small speaker on the front of the car that makes a noise for passers by while the vehicle is traveling in electric only mode.
      Previously, base model CR-V LXes got a 2.4-liter 4-cylinder. Now for 2020, all non-hybrid CR-Vs will come with the 190 hp 1.5-liter turbo unit. No matter which mode of power you choose, power flows to the wheels through a CVT. 
      On the safety front, the CR-V now comes standard with Honda Sensing, a suite of sweet safety technologies that include Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keep Assist. Additionally, as an option, are blind spot information, rear cross traffic monitor, and auto high beam headlights. 
      EPA figures will be released closer to launch, but Honda is forecasting a 50% increase in fuel economy over the non-hybrid models. Non-hybrid production begins this fall and hybrid production starts in early 2020. 
       

      View full article

  Posts

    dfelt
      September 2019 auto spotter

      By dfelt · Posted

      Yup welcome to my world View! At least in the pacific northwest, you find plenty of better Excursion Diesels, but rarely a V10. So yes at least in the PNW they are very rare even in truck form they are rare for Ford. Ram on the other hand has V10 everywhere.
    dfelt
      Does Zero to 60 MPH Really Matter?

      By dfelt · Posted

      So you did not know that the SS are based on a corvette? It is the same C6 Corvette power train with a stiffer suspension, taller air intake to take advantage of better torque to move the heavier body on frame auto.
    ccap41
      September 2019 auto spotter

      By ccap41 · Posted

      You can even tell you're tall from your pictures! It looks like the camera is at the height of the Tahoe!  Are the V10's more rare than the diesels? 
    dfelt
      September 2019 auto spotter

      By dfelt · Posted

      Nice, too bad it has a FART can applied to it.
    dfelt
      Pictures!

      By dfelt · Posted

      Nope never gonna happen. Dogs especially but I have heard this with cats also all my life they are children to those that choose to NOT have human children and even in families with human children, you have you animal children. IMHO, Dogs are the best Children families can have as they love ya no matter what in all stages of life.

