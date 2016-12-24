Production of Next-Generation Wrangler To Begin Next November

Details about the next Jeep Wrangler have been coming in drips and drabs. We know that it will be using aluminum panels to help cut weight, possibly feature a new turbocharged four-cylinder and eight-speed automatic, and feature a pickup variant. But there is one detail that can be confirmed, a production timeframe.

The Toledo Blade reports that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will cease production of the Cherokee and begin retooling the line at Toledo assembly beginning in April. This to make way for the next-generation Wrangler production at the plant. Bruce Baumhower, president of United Auto Workers Local 12 tells the Blade production is expected to begin in November. FCA declined to comment when asked by the paper.

Baumhower went on to say production of the current Wrangler would continue uninterrupted during the retooling process. The current Wrangler would cease production in March 2018 to make way for the Wrangler pickup.

Production of the Cherokee will move over to FCA's Belvidere, Il plant. According to local media there, production of the Compass and Patriot ended on December 23rd. Retooling of this plant has already begun according to UAW officials.

